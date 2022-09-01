EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — The Division Street bridge over Route 4 is set to fully reopen Friday morning, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation.

The westbound lane will shift onto the new structure two weeks after the eastbound traffic was moved onto the bridge, according to RIDOT.

The $22.5 million project to replace the 55-year-old bridge is nearing completion. The final steps include the removal of the temporary bridge structure, installing new signage, and paving sections of Division Street and Route 4 near the bridge.

RIDOT expects the entire project to be completed in late fall.