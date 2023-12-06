ORLANDO, Fla. (WPRI) — A Breeze Airways flight on its way to Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport on Tuesday was diverted because of a fight between two passengers.

The flight, which took off from Orlando, diverted to Jacksonville around 6 p.m. when the fight resulted in “a perceived security threat.”

A spokesperson for Breeze told 12 News local law enforcement met the plane when it landed and all passengers got off the plane.

They were given overnight accommodations and are expected to fly to Providence on Wednesday.

“Safety is our top priority and we take threats of any kind very seriously,” the statement read. “We are committed to assisting law enforcement with the investigation into this incident.”

The Federal Aviation Administration is now investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.