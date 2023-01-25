WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — As Breeze Airways expands its service at T.F. Green International Airport, the company will be hiring dozens of new employees.
The airline announced last summer that it’s setting up a base of operations at the airport, with eight planes to start. It’s scheduled to open in late March, and Breeze said it will be bringing a total of 250 jobs to Warwick over its 12-year commitment.
The positions Breeze is looking to fill include:
- Direct Entry A220 Captains
- First Officers
- Flight Attendants
- Supervisor of inflight Services
- Aircraft Maintenance Technician
- Lead Aircraft Maintenance Technician
- Supervisor, Line Maintenance
- Materials Specialist
- Materials Supervisor
“We are excited that Breeze Airways has decided to make Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport a new base,” Rhode Island Secretary of Commerce Elizabeth Tanner said. “With hundreds of good-paying jobs and dozens of additional flights, this expansion will be a driver of economic development and tourism in the Ocean State.”
Breeze said the average annual pay for those positions will be $90,000.
By May, the airline plans to be operating more than 40 weekly departures to more than a dozen destinations, including Los Angeles and Richmond, Virginia.
Visit Breeze Airways’ website to learn more and apply.