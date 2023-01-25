WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — As Breeze Airways expands its service at T.F. Green International Airport, the company will be hiring dozens of new employees.

The airline announced last summer that it’s setting up a base of operations at the airport, with eight planes to start. It’s scheduled to open in late March, and Breeze said it will be bringing a total of 250 jobs to Warwick over its 12-year commitment.

The positions Breeze is looking to fill include:

Direct Entry A220 Captains

First Officers

Flight Attendants

Supervisor of inflight Services

Aircraft Maintenance Technician

Lead Aircraft Maintenance Technician

Supervisor, Line Maintenance

Materials Specialist

Materials Supervisor

“We are excited that Breeze Airways has decided to make Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport a new base,” Rhode Island Secretary of Commerce Elizabeth Tanner said. “With hundreds of good-paying jobs and dozens of additional flights, this expansion will be a driver of economic development and tourism in the Ocean State.”

Breeze said the average annual pay for those positions will be $90,000.

By May, the airline plans to be operating more than 40 weekly departures to more than a dozen destinations, including Los Angeles and Richmond, Virginia.

Visit Breeze Airways’ website to learn more and apply.