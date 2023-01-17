WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Breeze Airways is expanding its service at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, offering non-stop flights to Richmond, Virginia starting May 18.

Officials said the flights will be offered three days a week along with newly-announced daily service to Los Angeles starting May 17.

Non-stop flights to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) will be available on Wednesdays and Saturdays and one-stop flights from Richmond to LAX will be available every other day of the week.

This will bring the total of nonstop destinations via the airline from Providence to eight, which also includes Charleston, SC; Cincinnati, OH; Columbus, OH; Norfolk, VA; Pittsburgh, PA; and Raleigh-Durham, NC.