WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s a big day for Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport as it officially becomes the base of operations for Breeze Airways.

Gov. Dan McKee will join R.I. Airport Corporation President and CEO Iftikhar Ahmad, Breeze Airways Chief Operations Officer Mike Wuerger and other officials for a 12 p.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The airline will now base eight planes at T.F. Green and is hiring flight crews, maintenance workers, and other staff to support them.

Earlier this year, the airline said it was looking to hire 250 employees over its 12-year commitment.

By May, the airline plans to be operating more than 40 weekly departures to more than a dozen destinations. The airline’s goal is to have service to 20 or more different destinations by 2027.

Breeze Airways first arrived in Rhode Island in 2021 and currently flies non-stop to multiple cities.