WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Breeze Airways announced it is adding two new routes to Florida from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport starting in November.

Nonstop flights to Jacksonville and Vero Beach are now on sale at introductory fares from $79 one way.

“We have continued to see high demand from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport,” said David Neeleman, Founder and CEO of Breeze Airways. “We hope that these two new routes to Florida will allow our guests to more easily access the great beaches and sunshine during the winter and spring months.”

The following dates are when flights will be available:

Jacksonville (Monday and Friday, starting Nov 3)

Vero Beach (Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday, starting Nov 2)

The airline offers other flights to Florida including Orlando, Tampa, Fort Myers and Sarasota-Bradenton.

Breeze said it now offers a mix of more than 150 year-round and seasonal nonstop routes between 35 cities in 21 states across the country.