Boston, MBTA announce free bus fare pilot program

BOSTON (AP) — Riders who board the MBTA’s Route 28 buses in Boston later this year won’t have to pay a fare under a three-month pilot program.

The program announced Monday by the office of acting Mayor Kim Janey starts Aug. 29 will last until Nov. 29.

The goal is to boost the city’s pandemic economic recovery and provide financial relief for some of the city’s residents hardest hit by COVID-19.

Route 28 is one of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s busiest bus routes, and more than two-thirds of those passengers are classified as low-income. The route runs through Mattapan, Roxbury, and Dorchester.

The $500,000 program is being funded by the city.