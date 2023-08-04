PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Amtrak announced it’s expanding its bus service in Southern New England by adding two new routes.

Round-trip service to New Bedford and Worcester will now be available out of the Providence station. The New Bedford route will also stop in Fall River along the way, Amtrak noted.

Amtrak says dedicated connecting buses will be available in the morning, afternoon and evening on weekdays and weekends.

The buses will be operated by DATTCO under an agreement with Amtrak.

Tickets for the new routes are available on Amtrak’s website, in its app, or by calling 1-800-872-7245.