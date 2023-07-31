WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The road that connects I-95 to T.F. Green Airport will soon be reduced to one lane in both directions so work can continue on a “landscaping and beautification” project.

The lane reduction will begin the night of Friday, Aug. 4, near the Jefferson Boulevard exit, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT).

The goal of the $10.3 million upgrade is to “create a positive first impression for Rhode Island visitors,” RIDOT said.

In addition to bridge repair work, RIDOT said they will be installing new signage, painting the concrete barrier, and planting more than 20,000 shrubs, trees and ornamental grasses.

The lane reduction will be in place through the end of the year, according to RIDOT. The agency doesn’t anticipate any travel delays due to the change, but urged drivers to reduce their speed in the area.