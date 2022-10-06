EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The cleanup continues in Florida after Hurricane Ian which includes thousands of vehicles that were damaged in the floodwaters.

With a shortage of new and used cars on the market, AAA Northeast is warning that flooded cars may be making their way to New England.

CarFax has previously reported that almost 50% of flood-damaged vehicles have returned to the market as used cars, giving no mention to their previous damages.

AAA has offered some tips to help you spot a flood-damaged vehicle:

Insurance companies often declare flood-damaged vehicles as total losses, and those cars are then sold to salvage companies. However, rather than being dismantled for parts, some of these vehicles are purchased by individuals who restore them to some degree of working order. AAA warns car buyers that water-damaged vehicles can be transported anywhere in the U.S. for resale, and often continue to appear in the marketplace for many months following major floods.

Acquire a CARFAX Vehicle History Report. Before buying the vehicle, check the report, it may reveal if the car has been in a flood or been issued a salvage title.

to determine if a used vehicle has been water damaged. Get a pre-purchase inspection by a trusted mechanic. To locate a AAA Approved Auto Repair facility near you you can visit their website.

“If the price looks too good to be true, it probably is. The continued shortage of used car inventory coupled with increased buyer demand will continue to push up prices,” a release from AAA added.