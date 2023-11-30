PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A new report released by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety revealed that a majority of drivers admit to engaging in dangerous habits on the road.

Speeding is the most common, the report shows, but nearly a third of drivers said they had driven distracted or aggressively in the previous 30 days.

According to the report, fewer drivers perceive speeding as dangerous compared to other traffic violations, and fewer also believe that people close to them would not approve of speeding.

In 2021 — the latest year of federal data — 29% of deadly crashes nationwide and 32% of deadly crashes in Rhode Island were speed-related.

The study notes that if a driver travels 100 miles at 80 mph instead of 75 mph, it would take just five minutes off their trip.

“Americans continue to put themselves — and others on the road — in needless danger by speeding,” AAA Northeast spokesperson Mark Schieldrop said. “Alarmingly, relatively few people view speeding as dangerous despite decades of evidence that shows faster speeds lead to more crashes, more deaths and more severe injuries.”

The study’s six driver profiles are:

Safe Drivers (41.2%): Few in this group said they engaged in any risky driving behaviors. The majority of this group (57%) were women.

AAA said the majority of respondents see these behaviors as dangerous, but admitted to doing them at least once in the previous 30 days.