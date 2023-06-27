EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — AAA Northeast is urging both drivers and pedestrians to follow traffic laws and signs this summer.

A new report from AAA found that deadly pedestrian crashes are on the rise in Massachusetts, increasing by 77% since 2010.

In 2022, more than 7,500 pedestrians were hit and killed in the state, the most since 1981, according to AAA.

The study also revealed that most of the fatal crashes occurred at night in areas without sidewalks. Deadly pedestrian crashes involving SUVs also increased.

AAA officials said they’re calling on the state’s transportation agencies to address these issues, asking them to install more sidewalks and better educate people on traffic and pedestrian safety rules “at all levels.”

“Pedestrian crashes are preventable, and everyone has a role,” AAA Northeast Vice President of Public and Government Affairs Mary Maguire said. “Drivers realizing the risks of dangerous behaviors, better roadway design, and awareness by pedestrians of their surroundings–all are factors in bringing down those unacceptable numbers.”

