Train service on Boston’s Green Line resumes after crash

BOSTON (AP) — Train service along the Green Line in Boston has resumed following a crash between two trains on Friday that injured more than 20 people.

Shuttle buses had replaced trains between the Kenmore and Washington Street stops for much of Friday evening following the collision.

Train service resumed early Saturday after the trains involved in the crash were removed overnight.

The National Transportation Safety Board announced Saturday morning that it is investigating the crash.

The Boston Globe reported that the Suffolk District attorney’s office is also looking into the collision on the B branch of the Green Line.

