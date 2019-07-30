Top Stories: Tuesday July 30, 2019

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen has praised Croatia as European Union's "tremendous success story," saying the bloc's newest member state serves as a "role model" for many other countries.

Von der Leyen on Tuesday met with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic. The former German defense minister who takes up her post in Brussels on Nov. 1 also has visited Berlin, Paris and Warsaw and travels next to Spain and Italy. Croatia had backed her candidacy to replace Jean-Claude Juncker.