Top Stories: Tuesday July 23, 2019

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities say four children have died in a fire at a tent camp in the country's Far East.

The cause of the fire that broke out in the camp early Tuesday has not been determined. Russian media reported that the tents, located in a ski area in the Khabarovsk region about 6,000 kilometers (3.700 miles) east of Moscow, housed 189 people at the time of the fire and another 61 were inside buildings at the site.