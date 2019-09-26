Tools, fencing stolen from Warwick rental business

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Surveillance images of a theft at Sonco Event & Construction Rentals on Pavilion Ave in Warwick on Thursday, September 19, 2019. (Photos: Warwick Police)

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are working to identify two people suspected of stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment from a rental business in Warwick.

The theft happened between 6 and 7 p.m. on Sept. 19 at Sonco Event & Construction Rentals on Pavilion Avenue, according to a post on the Warwick Police Department’s Facebook page. Police said the suspects stole more than $6,000 worth of chain-link fence and $2,500 worth of tools.

Surveillance image of a theft at Sonco Event & Construction Rentals on Pavilion Ave in Warwick on Thursday, September 19, 2019 (Photo: Warwick Police)

According to police, both of the suspects drove black and gold pickup trucks with built-in toolboxes on their sides.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at (401) 468-4246.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams