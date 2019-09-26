Tools, fencing stolen from Warwick rental business

Surveillance images of a theft at Sonco Event & Construction Rentals on Pavilion Ave in Warwick on Thursday, September 19, 2019. (Photos: Warwick Police)

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are working to identify two people suspected of stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment from a rental business in Warwick.

The theft happened between 6 and 7 p.m. on Sept. 19 at Sonco Event & Construction Rentals on Pavilion Avenue, according to a post on the Warwick Police Department’s Facebook page. Police said the suspects stole more than $6,000 worth of chain-link fence and $2,500 worth of tools.

Surveillance image of a theft at Sonco Event & Construction Rentals on Pavilion Ave in Warwick on Thursday, September 19, 2019 (Photo: Warwick Police)

According to police, both of the suspects drove black and gold pickup trucks with built-in toolboxes on their sides.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at (401) 468-4246.