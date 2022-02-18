WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a house fire in West Warwick broke out Friday afternoon.

Three families, seven adults, have been displaced after flames went through a home on Sisson Street just before 4:30 p.m.

The fire department says the house is not a total loss and all the residents escaped without injury. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The American Red Cross is assisting the three families, providing them with a recovery envelope containing information that helps people recover from a fire. Comfort kits containing hygienic items such as toothbrushes, deodorant, shaving supplies were also provided.