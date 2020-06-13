Three arrested for vandalizing Columbus statue after it was boarded up

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three people were arrested early Saturday morning for vandalizing the Christopher Columbus statue in Providence.

One of the suspects arrested, Derrick Garfort, is listed as a social studies teacher with the Pawtucket school department.

“I have just learned about this and the Pawtucket School Department is investigating it,” said Pawtucket Superintendent Cheryl McWilliams in an email.

Late Friday night, police were monitoring the area of Reservior at Elmwood Avenue, near the statue of Christopher Columbus, due to information that developed earlier in the evening. The statue itself had recently been boarded up and fenced in due to the possibility of vandals defacing or destroying it.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officers say they noticed a vehicle with three people inside, driving around the area with its lights off.

About 10 minutes later, officers say they then saw a man and woman running towards Columbus Square, carrying something in their hands. When the suspects got closer, they threw the objects toward the area of the statue then ran from the scene, according to police.

White paint can be seen on the boards covering the statue on Saturday.

Officers followed the suspects and were able to stop them on Ontario St. they were later identified as Derrick Garfort, 34, and Charlotte Whittingham, 28.

The officers say they also saw the car the suspects were believed to be in driving slowly on Ontario Street toward Melrose Street.

Police sat officers stopped the vehicle. While speaking with the driver, identified as Mackenzie Innis, 26, they saw two open containers of white and purple paint, several rubber gloves, a box of rubber gloves, and several masks inside the car. Innis was then also taken into custody.

When detectives went back to the scene, the paint colors matched what was found inside the suspect’s vehicle.

All three suspects were charged with desecration of grave/monument and conspiracy. They were arraigned at the Public Safety Complex and released.