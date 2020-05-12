‘Those Guys’ Find New Ways To Make Music During Pandemic

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – With wedding and graduation party cancellations those working in entertainment are feeling the pinch in what is normally their busiest season.

John Halloran is the lead singer for the popular Rhode Island cover band, ‘Those guys.’

“There’s a lot of cancellations I’ve been dealing with, postponements of weddings, big parties, cancellations of nightclubs….Ballards. We are not going to be performing there on Memorial Day weekend,” Halloran tells me.

Not being able to perform was like losing part of himself.

He says, “It’s always been therapeutic for me to sing and it’s been such a part of my life for the past 25 years that those first few weeks, where we weren’t performing… I felt like there was something wrong.”

So, he started doing some karoke and posting it to social media.

“It’s a good opportunity for us to also keep up on our chops and staying rehearsal and gig shape so when we get back we can hit the ground running,” he said.

Then came the music videos . He hoped his love of music may help others get through this time.

“I also feel that this is probably, strangely enough, probably the most attentive audience we’ve ever played for…people are at home on their devices and they are just looking for something positive to watch.”

Technology bringing them together even if they are apart.

“When you don’t have something that you’ve been doing for so long you realize that its something that has been part of your life blood for so long that you need it. I’ve definitely realized that and I think the other guys in the band have realized that. They just want to perform.”

The band members are juggling this all while having full time jobs from an engineer and police officer to company president and school teacher.

