Staying safe on local highways during peak deer season

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Multiple crashes occurred in the past month on Rhode Island and Massachusetts highways and a number of them involved deer.

According to Massachusetts State Police, a 16-year-old boy was killed in a crash Thursday night after he swerved to avoid a deer on Route 24 in Freetown.

A few hours later, a Good Samaritan was helping a motorist who had struck a deer along I-495 in Raynham when he was hit and killed by another vehicle.

A 49-year-old man from Fall River died last week after his car left the road and hit a tree on Route 24 and a Wareham man was killed on Nov. 3 when his SUV rolled over on the same highway.

Late last month, a deer went through the windshield of a Dartmouth school bus after it was hit by another vehicle.

AAA Northeast says drivers have to be extra careful about highway safety this time of year.

“November is the peak season, it’s actually mating season for the whitetail deer and we see extraordinary increases in deer crashes this time of year all the way through mid-December. They are very active this time of year,” AAA Northeast Traffic Safety Programs Manager Diana Imondi explained.

Imondi said the most dangerous times of day when it comes to deer is not in drivers’ favor; deer tend to come out at dawn and dusk, which coincide with the morning and evening commutes.

“Between 5 and 7 p.m. is when we see the most crashes,” she said. “Right when people are typically leaving work, so it’s very dangerous.”

Last year, 783 crashes occurred in Massachusetts in November alone, according to AAA, which is an average of 26 crashes per day.

Imondi said one of the best things drivers can do to avoid hitting a deer is if you see one, look out for another.

“If you see a deer, there is typically a second behind it,” she said. “It is mating season, so they travel together.”

AAA Northeast emphasized that it’s state law in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts to report any vehicle incidents involving deer.

Rhode Island Deer-Reporting Line: (401) 222-3070

Massachusetts Deer-Reporting Line: 1-800-632-8075

In addition to wildlife, another common highway danger is drivers pulling over to the side of the road, which can be very dangerous if precautions aren’t taken. AAA said to use the “slow down and move over” rule to avoid hitting people.

“It’s to actually get first responders and emergency responders a window of safety, to move over a lane and give them a window of safety,” Imondi said. “They don’t have four walls surrounding them when they are in their ‘office’ on the highway.”

Imondi also urged drivers to stop looking at their phones while behind the wheel.

“It’s so important,” she said. “People are busy and it’s a busy time of year, but we have to stay vigilant about avoiding distracted driving.”

Imondi said if you have to pull over, “keep your hazard lights on. If there is no safe way to exit the vehicle, keep your seat belt on while you are waiting for help.”

“If you do need to get out, exit from the passenger side and stand off from the roadway as far as possible since there are so many distracted drivers,” she continued.

Here are some tips from AAA on what to do when your vehicle breaks down: