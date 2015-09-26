The Saturday Morning Post: Sept. 26

Happy Saturday. Ted is somewhere up north studying up on the Fifth Amendment, so I’m filling in for him this week. As always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to dmcgowan@wpri.com or tnesi@wpri.com, and follow @danmcgowan and @tednesi on Twitter.

1. As you can imagine, it has been a busy couple of days with the massive 38 Studios document dump. So this week’s Saturday Morning Post is going to be lighter than usual. Ted Nesi will be back in action next week with a full breakdown of everything happening in Rhode Island.

2. For a complete overview of everything Eyewitness News has published on the 38 Studios documents, be sure to check out our live blog. We’ll continue filing stories and publishing interesting nuggets as we pore over the thousands of pages of depositions and exhibits from the lawsuit. (You can also find all of the documents here.)

3. Say what you want about Michael Corso, but if 38 Studios didn’t collapse, the Providence attorney and close ally of former House Speaker Gordon Fox would have been well worth the $3.75 million it appears he was slated to make on the deal. There aren’t many insiders on Smith Hill that have the connections to secure a $75-million loan guarantee for any business, let alone a startup video game company that struggled to raise money from the private sector. What is still unclear is just how much Corso made from his employment with 38 Studios. Tim White reports that he had a deal to earn 5% of whatever he brought in from Rhode Island and that he made at least $2 million from the company. But it’s unclear how much he made in the year leading up to the deal with Rhode Island. We also know he was paid $232,800 shortly before 38 Studios filed for bankruptcy, a figure the trustee handling that case has demanded he return.

4. While it’s clear former Speaker Gordon Fox and former House Finance Committee Chairman Steven Costantino knew far more about 38 Studios than either had previously let on, it’s worth noting that only three lawmakers were among the more 60 individuals deposed in the lawsuit. The other was William Murphy, another former speaker of the House. Not a single member of the Senate was asked to speak with lawyers in the suit, even though attorney Robert Stolzman, a defendant in the case, claimed that both Senate President M. Teresa Paiva Weed and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Daniel DaPonte were aware 38 Studios was seeking $75 million before the loan-guarantee legislation was voted on in either chamber.

5. Gordon Fox and Michael Corso were the only two individuals to invoke their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in their depositions. The two combined to plead the Fifth more than 1,600 times.

6. Here’s hoping “Gordon” wasn’t planning to sell autographed baseballs from Curt Schilling. Most of those balls aren’t fetching much more than $20 on eBay.

7. There aren’t many people who come off looking good in the 38 Studios lawsuit, but Governor Raimondo might be the exception. Both The New York Times and The Providence Journal previously reported that she warned former Economic Development Corporation executive director Keith Stokes about the deal back when she was a candidate for state treasurer in 2010, but the full email shows just how spot on she was. Here’s a key point from her message: “Not only do we have this project to think about, but if this fails it will be very hard in the future to do any similar deals of startup companies or companies in the innovation industries so we want to make sure to get this one right.” Flash forward to Friday, when Raimondo told my colleague Jared Pliner “frequently when someone comes forth with a new idea, it’s said, ‘Oh well we can’t do that because of 38 Studios,’ ‘Oh that’s another 38 Studios.’ We can’t do that.” Raimondo went on to say she doesn’t want the company’s failure to “paralyze” Rhode Island.

8. Speaking of Governor Raimondo, her efforts to reform that state pension system are once again earning national attention on the heels of Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel announcing plans to impose that city’s largest tax hike in modern history in order to reduce a massive shortfall in his city’s retirement system.

9. Will General Electric move to Rhode Island? The Connecticut Post’s Neil Vigdor reported last week that Rhode Island is among a dozen states vying to become the company’s new home as it feuds with Connecticut officials over a big tax increase. Vigdor even cited a source claiming Rhode Island has made “a positive impression” on the company.

10. Nobody was happier to see the 38 Studios document dump come on Thursday than the Elorza administration, which the same night was forced to tell the City Council Finance Committee that Providence finished the 2014-15 fiscal year with a $5-million deficit. While the shortfall represents less than 1% of the entire $678-million budget, it’s significantly larger than the $27,000 deficit the city was projecting two months ago. That shortfall is on top of the $8.67-million cumulative deficit Providence is still paying down after finishing in the red in 2011 and 2012. The city has until 2017 to pay off the $8.67-million debt and will likely have until 2020 to pay down the new shortfall.

11. You can add Mayor Elorza to the list of politicians who support Governor Raimondo’s interest in providing driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants. In a letter sent to the governor this week, Elorza suggested the policy could “make driving on our roads safer for everyone” and would have an economic benefit to the state because of additional fees. He also said the plan would keep more undocumented individuals engaged in the community. “Extending drivers’ licenses to undocumented immigrants will also increase their full participation in our community, better positioning them to take their children to school, to participate in civic activities and to shop at local businesses,” he wrote.

12. Retired Providence Journal political columnist M. Charles Bakst loves the new George Redman Linear Park, whose bike path and sidewalk offer gorgeous views from what was once part of the Washington Bridge between Providence and East Providence. But he believes something is missing.

In a dispatch to The Saturday Morning Post, Bakst writes: “Go over to the Wyndham Garden hotel across from Providence’s India Point Park, look right or left, and take the stairs, ramps, or winding path leading to this elevated treasure. Get some exercise. And gain a new appreciation for the beauty of Rhode Island.

“But please also note the old plaque on the East Providence side that marks the Washington Bridge’s debut in 1930. It says the original bridge that opened there in 1793 was built by John Brown. It reports he was one of the ‘four famous Brown brothers of Providence.’ They were early benefactors of Brown University. The plaque describes John Brown as ‘a staunch federalist, a resourceful patriot and a member of Congress under the Articles of Confederation.’

“What it doesn’t tell you is that John Brown was a major slave trader and fierce public defender of that evil enterprise. This is not exactly a secret. Indeed, for example, a plaque the Rhode Island Black Heritage Society installed outside his elegant house a few blocks away declares: ‘The home of John Brown reflecting the wealth and position gained from his lucrative career as a slave trader privateer China Trade merchant and patriot.’

“Of course, it wasn’t just John Brown, and that is an essential point. I do NOT advocate removing from the bridge the plaque honoring John Brown. But I do believe bicyclists, runners, and walkers need to understand more fully who he was and how many Rhode Islanders participated in the slavery trade, including those who made barrels, or who distilled rum, or who built and outfitted ships.

“I urge the state government, perhaps with assistance from an historical society, place an additional plaque beneath this one that would present a broader picture. An alternative would be to use the free-standing historical boards that grace the middle of the span.

“Brown University, my alma mater, has an impressive slave memorial outlining Rhode Island’s prominent involvement in the trade and acknowledging that the school was a beneficiary of it. If the university can face up to the past, I would hope the state of Rhode Island will use this new park as a tool for facing up to its past as well.”

13. Writing for Rhode Island’s Future, Ashley Stokes pens an interesting response to a Providence Journal op-ed on white privilege. Aside from being a talented writer, Ashley is the daughter of former Economic Development Corporation executive director Keith Stokes.

14. General Treasurer Seth Magaziner got some love from the Financial Times this week for his efforts to require private equity firms to disclose fees and expenses when they’re involved with public pension funds. In July, Magaziner was among 13 state and city treasurers to sign a letter urging the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to mandate more transparency from those firms. “The current system is ripe for abuse,” he told the FT. “It is possible that investors can be overcharged by their private equity managers as the arrangements for reporting fees are so opaque.”

15. Set your DVRs: This week on Newsmakers – on the first half, Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare and Providence firefighters' union president Paul Doughty; on the second half, a reporter roundtable on 38 Studios. Watch Sunday at 10 a.m. on Fox Providence. This week on Executive Suite – Johnson & Wales Chancellor John Bowen. Watch Saturday at 10:30 p.m. or Sunday at 6 p.m. on myRITV (or Sunday at 6 a.m. on Fox). Catch both shows back-to-back on your radio Sunday nights at 6 on WPRO-AM 630 and WEAN-FM 99.7.