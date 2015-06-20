The Saturday Morning Post: June 20

Happy Saturday! Ted caught budget fever, so I’m filling in for him this week. As always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to dmcgowan@wpri.com or tnesi@wpri.com, and follow @danmcgowan and @tednesi on Twitter.

1. Let’s begin with a dispatch from this column’s usual proprietor, Ted Nesi: “Why was Speaker Mattiello able to wrap up the House’s usually interminable budget debate in just three short hours — and finish it with unanimous approval? There are a number of factors at play. Start with the actual policies in the final document. (Need to bone up? Read my list of 12 things to know about the budget.) With the most controversial initiatives — tolls, PawSox, Taylor Swift — left on the cutting room floor, what remained was a set of proposals, largely pushed by Governor Raimondo, that lawmakers mostly felt comfortable supporting, and some of which (the Social Security tax cut) they’re excited to campaign on next year. Even Republican leader Brian Newberry, perhaps damning with faint praise, described the budget as the best the GOP could hope for in a Democratic state. But the policy details are only part of the story. Just as important is the way Mattiello runs the House — with a laser focus on keeping his members as happy as possible — and the bipartisan goodwill that’s earned him on the floor. House speakers almost always pass the budgets they unveil as is, but rank-and-file members can still make life difficult for them during the debate, as Gordon Fox learned. This year, though, most reps had no interest in upsetting the speaker. Can this era of good feelings last? That’s debatable. If progressive lawmakers find their voice again, or Republicans sour on the Raimondo agenda or the speaker starts pushing tough votes on controversial matters, it could be a different story. Indeed, a better test of Mattiello’s leadership skills will come if and when he pushes the House to provide taxpayer support for a PawSox stadium — which could happen in just a few short months.”

2. And don’t miss Ted’s in-depth look at Governor Raimondo’s revamped toll proposal. Senate Finance has posted the bill for consideration next week. House Finance plans to hold a hearing on the plan Monday afternoon, but spokesman Larry Berman said there will be no vote at that time.

3. Providence came up about $1.5 million short in its request to state lawmakers to provide additional aid through the state’s payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) program, but officials in the capital city certainly aren’t shedding tears over the new state budget. The budget restores a slight cut in PILOT funding from the governor’s proposed budget and boosts education aid by about $7 million while also including a slew of economic development tools that should help the city grow its tax base over the next decade. That includes the Rebuild Rhode Island plan, which will provide developers with a tax credit worth as much as 30% of a project’s total cost, assuming the project costs at least $5 million. The budget also gives the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission $25 million to spur development on the vacant former highway land while also setting aside funds to reimburses cities and towns for up to 10% of tax revenues they give up by providing tax-stabilization agreements to new projects. Council President Luis Aponte told me he believes “we did a little better than last year,” but acknowledged the economic tools “could yield very positive results.” “It’s a lot of investment that strengthens the climate of possibilities and opportunities for redevelopment,” Aponte said.

4. If Gov. Gina Raimondo and House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello are the two biggest winners this legislative session, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea might be running a close third. Gorbea saw the House easily approve the electronic voter registration bill this week and assuming the Senate follows suit, Rhode Island will become the 29th state to allow people to register to vote online. That bill also allows the state to join the Electronic Registration Information Center, a multi-state database that uses state and federal data to help scrub voter lists. Gorbea’s office is also counting on the legislature to authorize her to procure new voting equipment – the current machines date back to the ‘90s – something lawmakers last did for Congressman James Langevin when he was secretary of state. Even the bill she is unlikely to get this year – lobbyist reform – has earned plenty of praise. In an email sent this week, Gorbea said the legislation “is gaining momentum and support throughout our state.” And if it doesn’t come to a vote this year, Gorbea will be able to come back with the bill again next year – when the entire General Assembly is up for reelection. No one wants an opponent reminding constituents they voted against fixing lobbying laws.

5. Developers, keep an eye on the Senate Finance Committee Tuesday. The panel is scheduled to take up Majority Leader Dominick Ruggerio’s bill to give tax breaks to projects on the I-195 land without approval from the city of Providence. Meanwhile, the Providence City Council has scheduled a public hearing on the city’s proposed I-195 tax-stabilization policy for June 29.

6. Also scheduled for consideration next week: House Finance will take up legislation that would raise the minimum wage for tipped workers.

7. For all the credit former Education Commissioner Deborah Gist received for taking steps to improve Rhode Island’s schools, her final two years on the job may largely be remembered for all the legislative intervention that occurred when it came to education policy. On the final day of the 2014 General Assembly session, lawmakers approved bills that placed a moratorium on the standardized testing portion of the high school graduation policy and scaled back teacher evaluations. This year charter schools are the key target, with the legislature seemingly poised to approve a bill that would require local approval before new charter schools can be built. While the pressure to step in on testing and teacher evaluations came largely from students and teachers, the charter school bill also has support from municipalities that have complained that traditional public schools have lost funding to charters. Even the Rhode Island Mayoral Academies (RIMA) acknowledged in a statement this week that “a one-year waiting period on charter school approvals is appropriate while a thorough review of the funding formula can be accomplished next year.” But RIMA made it clear that giving veto power to city and town councils when it comes to charter schools “does not solve the funding concerns at the local level.”

8. Speaking of the education commissioner’s job, Gov. Gina Raimondo has been pretty quiet about who will replace Gist. Right now, Deputy Commissioner David Abbott holds the top job in an interim capacity. Raimondo spokeswoman Marie Aberger said she expects a new commissioner to be named before the beginning of the school year. “We have spent the past few weeks interviewing candidates, and it is our hope to present a recommendation to the Board of Education in the weeks ahead,” she said. Meanwhile, it remains unclear whether the House will approve legislation that would allow the governor to appoint an education commissioner with the consent of the Senate rather than going to the Board of Education. (The Senate approved the bill earlier this month.)

9. Channeling his inner Andre 3000, U.S. Sen. Jack Reed told the National Journal he doesn’t want to be Secretary of Defense because he wants to serve the people of Rhode Island “for ever and ever.” Until he retires, of course.

10. While we wait to see if Attorney General Peter Kilmartin will bring charges against the owners of Shark Bar & Grille for allegedly bribing former House Speaker Gordon Fox in order to obtain a liquor license, Stephen Del Sesto, the court-appointed receiver for the bar, told me this week there are two parties interested in buying the Thayer Street establishment. Because no formal bids have been made, Del Sesto declined to name to the potential buyers, but he indicated that the new owners would likely have to reapply for a liquor license with the city’s Board of Licenses. Mayor Jorge Elorza has made it clear the city is still seeking to void Shark’s business licenses, but he hasn’t ruled out allowing another ownership group to seek a new set of permits.

11. With vehicle imports up 22% in 2015, the American Journal of Transportation is calling the Port of Davisville at Quonset the “biggest small port in the United States” and notes that while it is already one of the largest roll-on/roll-off ports in North America, it’s also “one of the very few with land to get even bigger.”

12. Even though Moody’s Investors Service downgraded the R.I. Airport Corporation financial outlook to negative this week, President and CEO Kelly Fredericks said he’s confident the T.F. Green is moving in the right direction, during a taping of WPRI 12’s Newsmakers. And Fredericks said airport officials are already looking to expand international flights to the United Kingdom, Dominican Republican and Cancun after starting service to and from Germany this week.

13. The Week is running a contest seeking a “metric-themed slogan” for presidential candidate and former Gov. Lincoln Chafee. The winner gets a one-year subscription to the magazine.

14. It sounds like Pawtucket is getting ready to formally name a developer for a mixed-use residential, commercial and retail development project on more than 10 acres of city-owned waterfront land on Division Street. Rico Vota, a spokesman for Mayor Don Grebien, confirmed the city is planning a press conference for the announcement in early July. Vota declined to identify the developer, but Valley Breeze reporter Ethan Shorey has been all over this story for months.

15. Must-reads: A look at former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and his media business … the best story about cyber-crime you’ll ever read … Racism is not a mental illness … If you love basketball, read this profile on disgraced referee Tim Donaghy … Fans of media, keep an eye on Hulk Hogan versus Gawker … Inside the boxed-meal phenomenon … Can Politico make Brussels sexy? … Why people buy haunted things … How to save FIFA … Comedy Central in the post-TV era … Meet the world’s most famous gamer.

