The Saturday Morning Post: July 9

Happy weekend! Ted left his laptop open, so I took over his Facebook page, made some funny wallpaper and hijacked his column. As always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to dmcgowan@wpri.com or tnesi@wpri.com, and follow @danmcgowan and @tednesi on Twitter.

1. To kick things off, here’s an item from the desk of Ted Nesi: “Three local newspaper leaders joined me on this week’s Newsmakers — The Independent’s Liz Boardman, the Warwick Beacon’s John Howell, and The Valley Breeze’s Tom Ward— and there’s at least one thing happening in all their corners of the state: a lot more people running for office. Howell, who’s been running the Beacon for nearly half a century now, noted 58 people declared for the 20 positions on the ballot in Warwick. ‘I don’t think we’ve ever seen anything quite like it,’ he said. A prime example: Rep. Eileen Naughton’s House District 21, where seven candidates are running. Boardman and Ward agreed that South County and Northern Rhode Island are also being more fiercely contested than usual. ‘We are definitely seeing an uptick, and it’s interesting — a lot of them are issues-driven,’ Boardman said, citing inspiration from Bernie Sanders in a number of cases. Howell and Ward both said they’ve been struck by a big uptick in the number of candidates running as independents, which Ward fears could actually wind up helping incumbents keep their jobs because it’s ‘going to wind up splitting the anti- vote.’ Ward also said he’s not surprised Cumberland Mayor Bill Murray, a Democrat finishing his first term, is the only mayor running unopposed: ‘I think it’s tough to knock off somebody after one two-year term. I think they have to have really kind of messed up to get knocked off after two years.’ The next big milestone on the election calendar: this Friday, July 15, when candidates must turn in enough signatures to qualify for the ballot. After that it’s an eight-week sprint to the Sept. 13 primary.”

2. The 65 to 75 local Republicans making the trip to Cleveland for the convention will get plenty of face time with some of their party’s most prominent figures. State GOP Chairman Brandon Bell tells me Iowa senator and possible vice presidential candidate Joni Ernst is scheduled to attend a luncheon with the Rhode Island delegation. Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown, former Texas Gov. Rick Perry and Carly Fiorina are also scheduled to attend various events with the locals. Bell said he’s still trying to line up time with Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Ivanka Trump. And of course, folks are still expected to have time to head to Canton to visit the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

3. Brandon Bell was a guest on Rhode Island Public Radio Political Roundtable this week to discuss all things national and local politics. (Spoiler: I was on the show too.) When asked why Providence hasn’t elected a Republican to the General Assembly since Mary Ross won in House District 17 in 1992, Bell suggested Democrats have done a good job defining “’Republican’ as a bad word,” but said his goal is to turn that around. “We need to go to places that we’ve never gone before, that have we have not been so comfortable in going before and we’re doing that now,” he said.

4. Elizabeth Roberts swears the $364-million UHIP computer system will be ready in September.

5. Woonsocket Police Lt. Ed Cunanan will be at the White House next week to discuss the President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing, a high-profile event on President Obama’s calendar following this week’s tragedies. Cunanan revealed the invitation in this Facebook post about the current crisis, which is being widely shared on social media.

6. Of the lists Providence officials were not looking forward to moving up on, the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy’s annual ranking of commercial property tax rates was probably one of them. A $36.75-per-$1,000-of-assessed-value rate last year moved Providence from fourth-highest in the country to third-highest in a comparison of every state’s largest city as well as Washington, D.C., Aurora, Illinois, and Buffalo, New York. (The study counts two cities each in Illinois and New York because taxes are so different in Chicago and New York City compared to the rest of their respective states.) Only Detroit and New York City ranked higher. On the bright side, Providence lowered its commercial rate by 10 cents for the fiscal year that started July 1. But if every other city holds the line on their rates, the city will still be ranked third next year.

7. Former ClearPath Wealth Management President Patrick Churchville’s decision to plead guilty this week to running a $21-million Ponzi scheme means Governor Raimondo will donate $2,000 in campaign contributions from Churchville – $1,000 in 2012 and $1,000 in 2014 – to Crossroads Rhode Island.

8. Another election cycle, another expensive casino ballot question campaign. Twin River has already reported spending more than $462,000 on its effort to build a casino in Tiverton, according to filings with the R.I. Board of Elections. (The expenditures came under a nonprofit known as Citizens to Create Jobs and Protect Revenue.) The majority of that money has gone to California-based Winner & Mandabach Campaigns, which bills itself as “the nation’s leading ballot measure consulting firm.” Rhode Island super-spokeswoman Patti Doyle tells me the company is providing polling, social media and advertising services for the campaign.

9. In other ballot question news, the newly established Rhode Island Ports Coalition will be a “group of people, companies and organizations that will work to inform people about public policy matters regarding ports in Rhode Island and support a strong maritime business climate, similar to a chamber of commerce,” according to David Preston, a spokesman for Quonset. Preston said the group will be used to lead the $70-million bond campaign for infrastructure improvements at the Port of Davisville and the expansion of ProvPort.

10. Will Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza get involved in any General Assembly races? He’s got two hot ones in his own backyard in House District 13 (the Rep. John Carnevale race) and Senate District 7 (the Sen. Frank Ciccone race). On the House side, he’s got an interesting decision to make. Carnevale is still co-chair of the Providence delegation and has been a cheerleader for Elorza since he became mayor. In the Senate race, Ciccone has been more critical of Elorza and Democratic primary challenger Doris De Los Santos works in the Providence School Department. (Then again, De Los Santos supported Michael Solomon’s run for mayor two years ago.) In the past, Providence mayors haven’t been shy about mixing it up during mid-term (for them) elections. In 2012, everyone wanted to be seen with Mayor Angel Taveras, who was among the most popular politicians in the state at the time. He played a big role in helping Joseph Almeida unseat Rep. Leo Medina in House District 12 and also supported Gayle Goldin’s successful state Senate bid on the East Side. Of course, he also backed Libby Kimzey over incumbent Michael Tarro and John Lombardi in the House District 8 race that Lombardi won easily.

11. Speaking of Rep. John Carnevale, the Providence Board of Canvassers has scheduled a hearing on a residency challenge against him filed by state GOP Chairman Brandon Bell following a Target 12 investigation last month.

12. Here’s another item from Ted Nesi: “Should Rhode Island consider adopting the top-two primary system that’s now upending California politics? Approved by voters there in 2010, the new system eliminates traditional party primaries; instead, all candidates from all parties are listed together on the primary ballot, and the top two vote-getters move on to compete in the general election. This year, that means the Golden State’s November ballot will offer two Democrats as the only choices for U.S. Senate. It’s unorthodox, and there’s no doubt it would disadvantage the heavily outnumbered Republican Party, whether in California or Rhode Island. On the other hand, these states nearly always back the same party for major office — perhaps it makes sense to make the fall election a choice between two members of that preferred party. And what would the impact be on, say, the General Assembly? There’s little reason to think local incumbents who won under the current system would ever entertain such a change. But it’s interesting to think about.”

13. The Rhode Island Dept. of Education (RIDE) is going to be taking a closer look at teacher absenteeism this school year when it begins tracking daily attendance for the first time, according to spokesman Elliot Krieger. The new reporting will function similar to the way schools report student attendance. All building administrators, teachers and support professionals will have their attendance tracked and any personal or sick days will be noted. (Professional development days, field trips or other school-related activities will not count as an absence.) Although RIDE has been planning the initiative for more than a year – some districts even took part in a pilot program last school year – teacher attendance was a hot topic this week following a national study that suggested 37% of Rhode Island educators missed 10 days or more during the 2013-14 school year. Teachers’ unions across the country were highly critical of the report because it didn’t separate long-term absences like maternity leave from its calculations.

14. Tim White’s new book, “The Last Good Heist,” is now shipping on Amazon. Buy it!

15. Movers and shakers: Joe Caiazzo, who worked as Rhode Island political director for the Bernie Sanders campaign, has signed on to the same job for Hillary Clinton’s campaign … Maria Tocco is leaving HealthSourceRI … Toby Shepherd is leaving his job overseeing education-related grants at the Rhode Island Foundation to become executive director at the Nowell Leadership Academy … Christine Lopes Metcalfe is leaving the Rhode Island Campaign for Achievement Now to be Education Commissioner Ken Wagner’s chief of staff … Former State House page and WPRi 12 intern Andres Taborda and former Providence College soccer team captain Wilder Arboleda have joined Mayor James Diossa’s staff in Central Falls.

16. My colleague Julianne Peixoto explains why gypsy moths are taking over Southern New England.

17. Some philanthropists think Boston has too many nonprofits. The same types of conversations are happening in Rhode Island.

18, Set your DVRs: This week on Newsmakers – Elizabeth Roberts, R.I. secretary of health and human services; community newspaper leaders Liz Boardman, John Howell and Tom Ward. This week on Executive Suite – Something Fishy CEO Kurt Harrington; Loren Hope designer and co-founder Loren Barham. Watch Saturday at 10:30 p.m. or Sunday at 8 p.m. on myRITV (or Sunday at 6 a.m. on Fox). Catch both shows back-to-back on your radio Sunday nights at 6 on WPRO-AM 630 and WEAN-FM 99.7. And you can subscribe to both shows as iTunes podcasts – click here for Executive Suite and click here for Newsmakers. See you back here next Saturday morning.Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan