What’s Happening & Not-to-Miss on The Rhode Show
This Week: September 2nd-6th, 2019
MONDAY: We’re taking a look back at our favorite summer memories with a “Best Of” The Rhode Show episode!
TUESDAY: Help your child get a good night’s sleep with safe sleep habits from Cadence Academy Preschool.
WEDNESDAY: Don’t let the kids artwork sit on the counter this school year! We share creative ways you can hang them up!
THURSDAY: Helping you plan a weekend full of fun with our Eye on RI!
FRIDAY: Opa! We’re going live “On the Rhode” from the annual Cranston Greek Festival.
UPCOMING – SAVE THE DATE & DON’T MISS:
Rhode Show’s End-of-Summer Block Party
Friday, August 30 Downtown Providence