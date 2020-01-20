The Latest: Richmond gears up for Lobby Day, crowds continue to grow

THE LATEST — Live updates from the Virginia State Capitol as thousands of people are expected to descend on downtown Richmond for Lobby Day.
8:17 a.m. Hundreds of people are starting to make their way onto Capitol grounds. The crowd is getting larger by the second.
7:32 a.m. The crowds continue to grow. Police are searching every inch of people’s belongings. Our 8News Reporter Delaney Hall says security was quick but thorough.
Below is the list of prohibited items:
- firearms
- knives, scissors, needles, razors, and other bladed weapons
- slingshots
- spring sticks or batons
- metal knuckles
- blackjacks
- nunchucks, chains, or other flailing weapons
- throwing stars, knives, darts, or other throwing weapons
- stun guns, tasers
- sticks, poles, bats, baseballs, softballs, glass bottles
- shields, helmets
- toy guns and toy weapons
- drones/sUAS, laser pointers
- Caustic substances (pepper spray), aerosol containers
- Hazardous materials, fireworks, torches, and open flames
- other dangerous items or items that may be used as weapons
7:16 a.m. Capitol Square is under a ‘State of Emergency’ as tens of thousands of people are expected to gather on Lobby Day after Gov. Northam enacted a gun ban because of serious threats of violence.
This morning, Virginia State Police and RPD were preparing for the massive gun-rights rally hosted by the Virginia Citizens of Defense League. Several thousand activists appeared hours before the 11 a.m. rally was set to begin.
By 7 a.m., more than 100 people were waiting in line at the Capitol to petition to their lawmakers and also participate in the rally.
