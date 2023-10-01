BEWARE: Some displays are weather-dependent or have limited hours! Check the listings closely so your visit is a treat, not a trick!

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – It’s spooky season!

As the nights grow longer and colder, boos and ghouls of all ages will delight in seeing these bewitching displays.

From downright creepy to fun and festive, we’ve once again unearthed the best local haunts, light shows and tableaus in Rhode Island and Southeastern Mass.

WEST BAY

Spooky Sprague, 91 Sprague Avenue, Warwick, RI

Spooky Sprague (Submitted photo)

Anna Flanary’s display has a special meaning. Anna decorates in honor of her brother, who used to help with the family display before he passed from COVID-19 in 2021. Not only is this display family friendly, you can also bring your four-legged friend! The creepy display includes inflatables, animatronics and a fog machine. The display runs Monday through Wednesday 5-9, Thursday and Sunday 5-9:30 and Friday and Saturday 5-10, weather permitting. On Halloween night, Flanary opens her home to visitors — enter if you dare, you never know who you might meet! Visit their Facebook page here.

Haunt on Holmes, 74 Holmes Road, Warwick, RI

Haunt on Holmes (Submitted photo)

A coven of green witches around a bubbling cauldron. A creaky casket. Wailing ghosts. Lounging skeletons. This display is a classic Halloween haunt that’s sure to send a shiver up your spine, and with this year’s theme of pirates, it’ll shiver your timbers, too. The folks behind this haunted yard have been decorating their Warwick house for five years. Mortal visitors of all ages are sure to enjoy this glowing spectacle of orange, purple and green. The display is lit nightly at sunset and stays on until 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and until 11 p.m. Friday-Sunday. The walk-through is open weekends only.

Halloween on Vohlander, 42 Vohlander Street, Warwick, RI

New to the list this year is this Warwick display by a woman who says she’s been obsessed with Halloween for as long as she can remember. “I am slowly dragging my boyfriend into my obsession,” Hilary Ferris told 12 News. “I think it’s working as he let me decorate in August the last two years.” Ferris is fundraising with Skeletons for St. Jude this year with all proceeds going to the children’s hospital for cancer research. She said they love to see the reaction to the display. “Our kids are grown, so we love to sit outside on Halloween night and see the kids’ faces light up,” she said. The display is lit nightly from dusk to 9 p.m.

The Warwick Neck Haunted Manor, 348 Warwick Neck Ave., Warwick, RI

Warwick Neck Manor (Submitted photo)

Pete Souza has been transforming his Warwick home into a haunting ground since 2010, using mostly homemade props. This year, his otherworldly display features a haunted church and graveyard with a spooky grave digger, skeletons, an animated casket, a haunted castle, flying ghosts, a witch on the roof and thunder and lighting. Each night the haunting grounds come alive at dusk. The display runs Oct. 7 from dusk until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Check out a video of the display from 2015 here.

The Hall Asylum, 176 Lewiston Street, Warwick, RI

Hall Asylum (Submitted photo)

Danny Hall is back for year four of his thrilling display! This year his “CarnEvil” features even more clowns, a trapeze act, a radioactive site and a brand-new 12-foot-tall ferris wheel. The haunt opens October 1 and runs Thursday-Sunday 6:30-8:30 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 6:30-9:00 p.m. This year they’ll once again collect donations for the Gianna Cirella Memorial Fund; in two years they’ve raised more than $5,500. Check out their Facebook page here.

Fred and Anthony’s Halloween Display, 11 Lakecrest Circle, Warwick, RI

(Submitted photo)

This year the display at 11 Lake Crest Circle in Warwick is their biggest yet. “My son Anthony and I started working on this in early August,” Fred Moussally told 12 News. “We hope everyone enjoys the display.” This year’s walkthrough has four themed pathways and four themed rooms. The sky will be filled strobe lights, music and smoke. “This year at the end of the display we have a surprise that no one will expect and I’m pretty sure that no one in the MA/RI area will have,” Moussally said. The family will once again be accepting donations for the Warwick Animal Shelter. They ask that visitors please be kind to the neighbors and not park in front of their driveways. Moussally said it is best park at the top of street and walk down since they’re on a cul-de-sac. The display will begin on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. and will run Fridays and Saturdays from 6:45 to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 5:45 to 9 p.m. (same hours on Halloween). Follow them on Facebook here.

Twisted Seed, 61 Easton Ave., Warwick, RI

Twisted Seed (Submitted photo)

If you’re a Halloween fanatic who has spent any time in Warwick, you probably already know about Bob Caroll and Scott Knoll’s display, “The Twisted Seed.” It’s still an impressive haunt chock full of zombies, scarecrows and ghouls. Carroll has been decorating since 1999 and Knoll joined in about four years ago. The display is visible during the day but is best viewed after nightfall until 9 p.m.

Lewis Halloween Light Show, 12 Shenandoah Rd., Warwick, RI

You can tell when the holidays have arrived by the glow coming from the Lewis family’s Warwick home. The Lewises have been doing a Halloween light show for more than 20 years, and they added music back in 2010. This year they added pixels to their tombstones and pumpkins. Visitors can watch the lights dance to Halloween songs by tuning their car radios to 106.9 FM. The display includes tombstones, pumpkins, flashing lights, and even a lightning storm. Watch the show nightly starting Friday, Oct. 13, through Halloween! The show runs Friday, October 13 through Monday, October 31: 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Visit their website here and check them out on Facebook.

North Street Haunting Grounds, 8 North St., Warwick, RI

North Street Haunting Grounds (Submitted photo)

It’s not every day you see a three-story spider web, but this display has got you covered! In addition to the arachnophobia-inducing attraction, this display features a giant skeleton, a graveyard and flying ghosts! The folks behind this display have been decorating for six years, in part because Halloween is their favorite holiday but also because they want to bring some spooky joy to their neighborhood. The display is lit nightly.

Daniels’ Halloween House of Warwick, 69 Darrow Drive, Warwick, RI

(Submitted photo)

Plenty of fear and lots of haunted cheer! That’s what the Daniels family boasts at their Warwick home. The theme for this year’s haunt is “The Wizard of Oz.” There’s a light show, new music and art. The haunt takes a lot of time to perfect, so Mike Daniels starts decorating in August. The display starts October 7 and typically runs Thursday to Sunday 6 to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 6 to 1 p.m., weather permitting. There’s also a donation box for Spirit Foundation to benefit children in the hospital. Visitors can get out or stay in their cars and tune their radios to 89.9 FM to hear the macabre melodies. Visit their Facebook page here for more info.

Wolfenden Haunted Horrors, 101 Cushing Rd, Warwick, RI

Wolfenden Haunted Horrors (Submitted photo)

Halloween lovers won’t want to skip Cushing road this season. The Wolfenden family’s haunt is sure to delight (and fright!) every Halloween fanatic. This year the display will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday (October 20, 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29) from 6-10 p.m. and on Halloween night. Also this year on Saturdays and Sundays, they will have some of the Pilgrim Football team dress up and collecting donations for their booster club. The display includes giant spiders, creepy clowns, menacing scarecrows and some of the scariest characters from your favorite Halloween movies! They encourage folks to get out and explore their interactive display. Visit their Facebook page here.

Hart’s Haunted Walkthrough, 247 Bellman Avenue, Warwick, RI

Creepy clowns, spooky witches and movie monsters — this display has it all! Meghan Hart and her family have been decorating for about six years, and this year their walk-though haunt boasts more than 20 animatronics. Meghan said the display is a bit on the scarier side, but she still knows plenty of young kids who enjoy it too! The display is open nightly from 5 to 9 p.m.

The Yard of the Undead, 25 Maplehurst Ave, Warwick, RI

The Yard of the Undead (Submitted photo)

The Canfield family is saying out with the old and in with the “boo!” This spooky season they’ve drastically changed their display and now have more than 15 animatronics and more than five life-size skeletons! The Canfields been decorating their home for about nine years, and each year the display gets bigger and bigger. This year Brian Canfield is wishing a happy 14th anniversary to his wife, Amanda! Who says Valentine’s Day has to have all the fun? The haunt is lit nightly at sundown until 11p.m.

Lachapelle Halloween Display, 110 Lenox Avenue, West Warwick, RI

(Submitted photo)

This West Warwick haunt has something for everyone: a kid-friendly haunted house, pumpkin patch, and (much closer to the woods) a chilling cemetery. “The display features many moving homemade props, and on the weekend leading up to Halloween, all special effects are running at full blast,” explained creator Drew Lachapelle. Weather permitting the display is lit every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 6:30 to 9:30 pm starting Columbus Day weekend. Hours of operation, including notification of cancellation due to inclement weather can be found on their Facebook page.

Creepy Conifer Court, 10 Conifer Ct., Coventry, RI

(Submitted photo)

When the sun sets, the Giroux Driveway comes to life. For the last eight years Daniel has slowly been designing and tweaking his display. He started with a few pieces and has been building it into a ghoulish army of ghosts, wolves, zombies and clowns. Lightning, fog machines, graves and clowns surround you as you descend down a 150-foot walk way ending with a photo booth that you can take pictures in to remember the night. Starting on Oct. 6, the display is lit on Friday and Saturday nights from dusk to 9 p.m. and Sundays until 8:30 p.m. The display runs nightly starting Oct. 22 until Halloween. Please note: this is walk-through display, not a drive-through. The display is weather-dependent.

Porreca Pumpkin Extravaganza, 787 Pontiac Ave., Cranston, RI

Porreca Family Pumpkin Display (Submitted photo)

The Porreca Pumpkin Extravaganza is back again this year! On All Hallows’ Eve only, the Porreca family unveils their glowing creations from 6 to 9 p.m. The display is family-friendly, and the Porrecas hope to have dozens of hand-carved pumpkins and some other spooky surprises. After 9 p.m., the Porreca’s give away their jack-o’-lanterns! Another sweet treat: the first 300 trick-or-treaters get full-size candy bars!

House of 1,000 Pumpkins, 46 Elm Drive, Cranston, RI

House of 1,000 Pumpkins (Submitted photo)

This year Tim Perry has reached an impressive feat of carving 1,300 craft pumpkins! Perry has been carving for more than 15 years. “I decorate because I love Halloween and really enjoy sharing my display with others who like Halloween,” he said. Starting Oct. 1, the display is lit nightly until 11 p.m. Visitors can drive by or walk around, being aware of fencing that protects fragile items. This year Tim is once again collecting online donations for the American Cancer Society on his Facebook page.

Oxford Street Haunt, 176 Oxford Street, Cranston, RI

Oxford Street Haunt (Submitted photo)

The Cataldos have been decorating their Cranston home since 2013, filling their yard with garish ghouls, a haunted cemetery and a fortune-telling witch. “I love to decorate,” Cara Cataldo told 12 News. “It just makes us feel good. We have had people stop and take selfies at our display. The world is a crazy place. It is nice to do something that is fun for all to enjoy.” If you’re looking for a classic display this one’s for you. “Every year we try to add something new to it to make it a little more spooktacular than the last,” Cataldo said. This year they have upgraded their cemetery and added a coffin to the display. “If you can find us through the fog and spooky sounds, come check it out,” she said. The display is lit nightly from 7 to 11 p.m.

SOUTH COUNTY

The Raven, Nooseneck Hill Road, Exeter, RI

It’s a howling good time at this Nooseneck Hill Road home! The folks behind this haunt have been collecting life-size Halloween props for more than 15 years. In addition to their life-size figures, the display turns into a haunted disco of sorts at nightfall, with lasers and black lights, spiderwebs and fog machines.

The Last House on Locust, 8 Locust Ct. Narragansett, RI

The Last House on Locust (Submitted photo)

This year The Last House on Locust is better than ever before! The Last House on Locust is in their fourth year at their new location on 8 Locust Ct. in Narragansett, RI and this year they’ve super-sized their decor. The folks behind this display turn their front yard into a cemetery scene with more than 30 animatronics, numerous tombstones and a large spooky haunted orchard/pumpkin patch around back. Guests can walk the yard “at their own risk” with lighted lanterns that will be provided to them, or they can drive up to view in their vehicle. “We will be serving our annual treats of hot apple cider and pumpkin donuts to our guests, and of course, our copious amounts of candy on Halloween!” Donna Humphries told 12 News. The Humphries ask that people arrive by foot or park on the nearby side street and walk over, and please be respectful of the neighbors with traffic and privacy. This is a nice opportunity to enjoy some family time with great photo opportunities! The Humphries will be accepting donations for Rock Steady Boxing Program for Parkinson’s at the South County YMCA. The haunt has a limited run: October 27-31 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., weather permitting. Follow them on Facebook.

Not-So-Scary Halloween Drive-Thru Display and Spooktacular Musical Light Show, 106 Ten Rod Road, Exeter, RI

Submitted photos

If you’re a fan of inflatables, this one’s for you! With over 250 inflatables, Anthony Gemma’s family-friendly display is a true Halloween treat. The spooky and silly characters line his long driveway, making for a perfect drive-through experience. He encourages witches and warlocks of all ages to come take a look! Don’t be a scaredy cat: Gemma says people should roll on down his driveway (which is wide enough for two-way traffic) to take in the scene. “Basically you view the display driving in, and driving out and there is Magical Halloween light show happening all around you” he said. The Gemmas also collect donations for the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation in honor of their matriarch, Gloria, who loved Halloween so much and sadly lost her battle with breast cancer. The display runs every day 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. starting October 1 and ending Monday October 31, barring any windy weather. Make sure you tune into 106.1 FM to be fully immersed in this magical Drive-Thru experience.

Trivium, 596 Potter Road, North Kingstown, RI

Trivium (Submitted photo)

Head to the intersection of three roads (Potter, Fletcher and Newcomb) and you’ll find yourself at Trivium, a Halloween drive-through of sorts. “I’ve been growing the home haunt for three years now,” explained Tomas Elefsiades, who said his circular driveway is a convenient path for visitors to view the display from their cars. “I’ve loved horror movies/music since I was a little kid. I grew up watching Creature Double Feature,” he explained. Elefsiades even ran, owned and produced professional haunted attractions for years. This year, his home haunt is helping to support Skeletons for St. Jude. The display is lit nightly, Monday through Thursday, 6 to 9 p.m. and Friday through Sunday, 6 to 10 p.m., weather permitting.

Walkway of Terror, 5 Kenson Drive, East Greenwich RI

Walkway of Terror (Submitted photo)

This display is new to our list, but it isn’t new to the neighborhood! Christy Del Regno and her husband have been decorating their home for the last 15 years, and it goes beyond decorating — it’s more of a production! If you dare, visit their “walkway of terror” Oct. 28 or Oct. 31 starting at 6 p.m.

The Skeleton Place, 7 Boylston Street in Westerly, RI

Skeleton Place (Submitted photo)

This fun and spooky hangout for skeletons is sure to scare and delight all that come by for a visit. From a graveyard, farmers’ market and even a creepy pumpkin patch, the skeletons of Westerly are ready to celebrate Halloween! The family behind this display has been decorating for the past four years. “We LOVE Halloween and we want to bring awareness to Skeletons for St. Judes, which is a collaborative effort of Halloween fans nationwide to raise funds for St Jude Children’s Hospital through the display of our Halloween skeletons,” Chana Odom told 12 News. You can learn more about the initiative here. The display is lit nightly at dusk.

EAST BAY

Giroux Family Halloween Display, 69 Outlook Ave., East Providence, RI

Giroux Family Halloween Display (Submitted photo)

The Giroux family’s East Providence home glows purple, green and orange during the spooky season, and they’ve become widely known for their dazzling holiday displays. Their festive Halloween light show includes large inflatables, “dancing” jack-o’-lanterns and twinkle lights that blink in time to spooky music. This year they’ve got some new inflatables including a 9-foot-tall Oogie Boogie from “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” They’ll host their signature block party on Halloween night with a live DJ and expect 500 trick-or-treaters! The family-friendly display will be on each night from 6-9 p.m. starting Columbus Day Weekend. Visit their Facebook page here.

Oak Ave Yard Haunt, 40 Oak Avenue, East Providence, RI

Kit Espada’s display never disappoints. Each year has a different theme, from pirates, to a zombie construction zone, to this year’s haunted pumpkin patch! As long as the lights are on, visitors can walk through this spooky scene. Along the way they’ll encounter Espada’s numerous handmade props including skeletons, ghouls and detailed scenery. The haunt is visible all day, but it’s best to go at night. It’s lit nightly until 9:30 or 10, weather permitting. Espada accepts canned good donations for the Rhode Island Community Food Bank. Note: the display is closed on Friday, Oct. 27.

Lights in RI, 81 Ruth Avenue, Rumford, RI

Lights in RI (Submitted photo)

Back again for a second year is Lights in RI, a display that shines brightly in the dark! “We have 60,000 lights that are synchronized the music,” Patrick Hagy explained. “We decorate because of the joy it brings people.” The show runs nightly from sunset until 9 p.m. Visitors can tune their car radios to 91.7 FM to hear the music. Check out their Facebook page here.

Curtis Road Cemetery, 9 Curtis Road, Bristol, RI

Keith Daubeney has been decorating since he was a kid, but when he and his wife got married last October, they decided to go all out for Halloween. “For me it’s always been a creative thing,” Keith told 12 News. “I spend 3 to 4 months before we start setting up thinking of design ideas and how everything will look.” Now he said their son loves playing in the yard and looking at the decorations, too. “Just seeing people stop by with their kids every night and how excited they get is kind of the reason why we put so much time and effort into it!” The lights are on nightly from 6 to 10 p.m., weather permitting.

Halloween House, 465 Metacom Avenue, Bristol, RI

(Submitted photo)

The folks at this Metacom Avenue display started decorating last year, but already their delightfully frightful yard is already catching the eyes of passersby. The lawn features a graveyard with ghosts, spiders and other ghouls. It’s not just tricks here: on Halloween they’ll pass out candy all day long, and they also hope to give treats to the kiddos starting at 7 p.m. on the 28th and 29th if the weather cooperates. The display is lit nightly at 7:30.

The MacDonalds’ Halloween Display, 54 Ellery Road, Newport, RI

The MacDonalds’ Halloween Display (Submitted photo)

The MacDonalds’ holiday displays have been a Newport tradition for decades, and fans come from far and wide to see them! Drive by this Ellery Street home in December, and you’ll find it bedecked with Christmas cheer. But come October, the MacDonalds’ front lawn crawls with ghosts and ghouls. Although the display can be viewed all day, it comes to life with lights after dusk. This year there will be a pirate theme added to the traditional pumpkin patch and graveyard featuring skeletons and ghosts.

NORTHWEST

Dixie Dreadful’s House of Horrors , 1333 Douglas Ave., North Providence, RI

Dixie Dreadful’s House of Horrors (Submitted photo)

Dixie West is once again gearing up for her annual Halloween party and enjoying her all-time favorite season. This year the display features lots of homemade props, more lights and the coveted 12-foot-tall skeleton. “I’ve already gotten great responses from neighbors, and I get so excited when kids stop and take pictures of the props!” West told 12 News. “I’m stoked to see how many trick-or-treaters I get!” The display is lit nightly.

Spyntinglin’ Manor, 4 Heather Lane, Scituate, RI

(Submitted photo)

Located deep in the haunted woods of Scituate is Dave Lemire and Rochell Tice’s Spyntinglin’ Manor. Although you may feel brave enough to approach, Dave and Rochell ask that you view their haunted display from the safety of the street. But, you’re in for a treat: during the last two weekends of October and on Halloween, you can visit their indoor haunted garage display! The display is lit nightly at dusk starting Oct. 1, weather permitting. If you’re feeling charitable, they ask that you make a donation to Scituate Animal Shelter or Vintage Pet Rescue directly on behalf of Spyntinglin’ Manor.

Deadly Fantasies, Silent Nightmares, 10 Canonchet Trail, Johnston, RI

Deadly Fantasies, Silent Nightmares (Submitted photo)

This one is not for the faint of heart. On Halloween night only, Deadly Fantasies comes to life on Canonchet Trail in Johnston. The haunted house is free, but its creator, Michael DeCesare, guarantees it’s as good as any haunted attraction you’d pay mortal money for. DeCesare has been hosting this haunt for the past 20 years and it’s a popular spot on All Hallows Eve. It all started as a dare between neighbors in 2002 over who could make the scariest haunted house, and it has now grown to a 1,000 square foot haunted experience. The attraction is open only on Oct. 31 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Visit their website here.

Hallow-Glow, 1756 Atwood Ave., Johnston, RI

(Submitted photo)

For 38 years, Gary Marandola has been decking his halls for All Hallows Eve and Christmas. As a former retail employee, Gary spent a lot of holidays at work. Now, in his retirement, he’s putting his extra time and energy into his seasonal displays. “It makes me feel good when people stop and take pictures with their kids,” he said, adding that his neighbor has joined in on the festive fun, too. The spooky display is lit nightly from dusk to 11 p.m.

The Perfetto’s Haunt on Hopkins, Hopkins Ave., Johnston, RI

The Perfetto Family Display (Submitted photo)

Halloween is always a year-long holiday for the Perfetto family and after four years of decorating they’re still trying to add to their display. This year’s Haunt on Hopkins will feature the “Lost Souls Cemetery” alongside a petrifying pumpkin patch and creepy cornfield. This frightening field of zombies, skeletons, other ghouls and horrors comes alive each night for the month of October, weather permitting. The display can be viewed from the street nightly from 7 to 10 p.m.

The First House on Second Road, 8 Second Rd., Chepachet, RI

The First House on Second Road (Submitted photo)

Christopher Carlow doesn’t mess around when it comes to Halloween. It’s his tenth year decorating his Chepachet home and most of the display is handcrafted. The display at First House on Second Road is filled with creepy sculptures, including Pennywise from Stephen King’s “IT,” zombies, demons, a scarecrow, a pumpkin man, a grim reaper and Frankenstein. “It is a little creepy [and] scary, but most kids love it,” Carlow said. “Minimal gore, and no one jumping out screaming or anything!” Starting Oct. 1, the haunt runs Fridays and Saturdays from sunset to 10 p.m. and Sundays until 9 p.m. Visit their Facebook page here. Note: the haunt will be closed on Oct 14, 15, 20 and 21.

Kyle’s Halloween Haunt, 20 Berclay Street, Johnston, RI

(Submitted photo)

The mastermind behind this haunted house is only a teen, but he decorates like a pro. “I love being able to help others by bringing joy to them with my decorations,” Kyle Ianuccillo, 18, told 12 News. Kyle’s been helping his dad decorate since he was little, but five years ago he took over the reigns himself. “I work hard for all my props and I enjoy doing what I can do. I try to expand my collection every year and so far I have been really into vintage such as blowmolds! I feel that even though something may be old, it can still bring life into a display and make it different than others,” he said. The display is lit daily from 6 to 9 p.m., weather permitting.

Lavergne Family Display, 85 Crystal View Drive, Pascoag, RI

Lavergne Family Halloween (Submitted photo)

Singing ghosts, scary creatures and a story telling jack-o’-lantern are the stars of this Halloween display in Burrillville. This is the third year the Lavergne family has done a 3D projection show on the exterior of their home. They also do a show at Christmas! The family promises their show is ghoulishly good, and is sure to be enjoyed by little pumpkins and old souls alike. Visitors can listen to the music on their car radios by tuning to 101.9 FM. Starting Oct. 13th the show runs nightly 7 to 9 p.m.

Saran Haunted House, 1246 Putnam Pike, Chepachet, RI

(Submitted photo)

Roll your hearse down to the Saran’s haunted house and you’ll be greeted by a warm purple glow! This display is kid-friendly, with spiders on their barn, a pumpkin patch, lots of lights and handmade characters from “Peanuts” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” The display is lit nightly from dusk until about 10 p.m., weather permitting. This year there will also be a sign out front with a QR code so that anyone who visits can donate to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Jimmis Family Halloween Display, 1922 Putnam Pike, Chepachet, RI

Jimmis Family Halloween Display (Submitted photo)

Husband-and-wife team Jack and Laurie Jimmis love Halloween, and that’s no secret. They’ve been decorating their Chepachet home for 18 years, and it’s affectionately become known as “the crazy house on Route 44.” “My husband and I build, design, and make our displays work,” Laurie told 12 News. Their display is up the entire month of October and runs daily until 10 p.m.

The Haunt on Candlewood, 22 Candlewood Drive, Greenville RI

Haunt on Candlewood (Submitted photo)

You know the Knobels from Christmas, but they know how to get into the Halloween spirit too! The Haunt on Candlewood has some 12-footers protecting their yard. Stop on by and see, the Predator of the Night with his army of bat skeletons, Benny Bones, Lagatha the witch, the inferno twins Stumpy and Slacks, and watch out for Pearl on the roof. Frankie returns to greet trick-or-treaters over the doorway, and many more surprises to come as Halloween approaches. Tune your radio to 88.1 FM and watch the the lights dance to the music while the singing faces sing some holiday classics along with some fun upbeat music. Photos encouraged, but please stay behind fencing for safety. Please put on your blinker/hazards on while parked listening to the music. Show runs daily from dusk until 10 p.m.

The Magical Land of Oz, 14 Red Wing Trail, Smithfield, RI

The Magical Land of OZ (Submitted photo)

Head to 14 Red Wing Trail and you’ll find yourself saying, “Toto, we’re not in Smithfield anymore!” Every year since 1997, Dave Keene has been transforming his front yard into “Oz,” complete with characters from the beloved L. Frank Baum story. Keene makes all of the elements by hand with help from his friend Mark Smith. This year he’s added new trees and wizards. The display runs nightly from dusk until 9 p.m. and is perfect for munchkins! On Halloween, Keene adds music and a fog machine.

BLACKSTONE VALLEY

The Grave(l) Yard, 128 School Street, North Smithfield, RI

(Submitted photo)

Back on our list for a third year is The Grave(l) Yard! The family-friendly haunt features lights, characters and a — you guessed it — a 50-foot cemetery. “I started decorating for indoor Halloween parties roughly 20 years ago,” Billy Gravel explained. “When I moved to my new house, I brought what I learned [outside] to my front yard. I have absolutely always loved Halloween and actually met my beautiful wife at a Halloween party, making it that much more special.” The display is visible from sundown to 10 p.m. nightly.

The Great Halloween Walk Through, 25 E Barrows Street, Cumberland, RI

Great Halloween Walk Through (Submitted photo)

Eric Loffredo has been adding to his collection for five years, and now he has 115 inflatables to delight visitors to this display! “[I] am very excited to bring my display to the very neighborhood I grew up in,” he told 12 News. While folks can see the inflatables lit up nightly from the street, Eric opens the display to visitors to walk through on three special dates: Saturday the 29th and Sunday the 30th from 5 to 9 p.m., and Halloween from 5pm to 10pm.

The Angell Road Haunt, 296 Angell Road, Lincoln, RI

Mark and Christine Labbe along with their son Christian have been decorating their home for about 30 years. “We feel that it is more important than ever to have a Halloween display for our neighborhood children to enjoy,” Mark told 12 News in an email. The haunt includes inflatables, animatronics, smoke machines, lighting, a casket and two real, full-size decorated trucks. In 2016, the Labbe family lost all of their decorations in a fire, so they are slowly rebuilding. The Labbes’ display is lit nightly from dusk to 8:30 p.m.

Holiday Lights on Roberta, 73 Roberta Avenue, Woonsocket, RI

Visit this Woonsocket home and you’ll get a 30-minute music and light show featuring 8,000 twinkling lights, singing pumpkins, spiders, tombstones and more. Matt Mello is back for a fifth year with his dazzling show. “The best part of doing these light shows is seeing the pure enjoyment of the people who watch, especially the kids,” he said. The show runs nightly, Monday-Thursday from 6 to 8:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday until 9:30, and Sunday until 9. Visit their Facebook page for updates and info.

MASSACHUSETTS

Sachs Family Lights Extravaganza, 21 Mann Street, Bellingham, MA

You know the Sachs family does Christmas like no other, but did you know they also go all out for Halloween? This dancing light show takes almost the entire year to put together, and the Sachs family is always looks for ways to make it more spook-tacular. This magical light show runs nightly from 6 to 10 p.m. You can tune into the show on your car radio at 101.7FM and listen to the music. Visit their Facebook page here.

CLAUDE-O-WEEN, 260 Copley Drive, Taunton, MA

Claude-O-Ween (Sumitted photo)

“Claude-O-Ween” is named after its creator, Claude, who’s had a passion for Halloween his entire life. He’s been creating this classic Halloween display with his sons since 2010. It offers something for everyone: scary props on one side for adults, and a more festive, fun display for kids on the other. This year you can even get your picture taken with Michael Myers! The haunt is lit nightly at 6 p.m.

Hills Halloween Display, 63 Patton Ave., Somerset, MA

Hills Halloween Display (Submitted photo)

The Hills are known for decking their halls at Christmastime, but they also pull out all the stops for Halloween. “I grew up always decorating for every holiday, but Halloween was my parents favorite holiday to decorate for. I guess decorating runs in my blood!” Nicole Hill told 12 News. “We also love doing it for our community, I know one of my favorite things to do as a child, was to drive around looking at all the decorated houses.” The Hills have been decorating for nine years. “I love hearing children in the car with their parents or loved ones and say how awesome the house looks,” Nicole said. “They are so excited to see the decorations which makes us so happy and feel that it is worth the hours and money we put into it.” The Somerset yard glows purple and orange nightly at 6 p.m. and features a graveyard full of the undead and characters from “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

Haunted Mansion, 39 Azalea Drive, Dartmouth, MA

This sprawling Dartmouth display is not to be missed! The woman behind it has been decorating for five years — it takes her about a month to put up and another two to three weeks to take down. Many of the items in her display are recycled or made from objects she had lying around. A little Halloween magic transforms those common things into something spooktacular for visitors of all ages. The display is lit nightly starting Oct. 7.

Halloween Spectacular on Cotton Candy Lane, Dartmouth, MA

(Submitted photo)

Jordan Paiva is going all out for Halloween, hosting a “Halloween spectacular” with music and dancing at his decked out home. “The entire house is covered in Halloween decorations from top to bottom,” Paiva said. “From Frankenstein to ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas,’ [and] Disney characters including the Sanderson Sisters.” The display is lit nightly (weather-permitting) from 6 to 10. The dance party and light show run on select dates: Oct. 1, 11, 15 and 22 at 7 p.m. For more information visit his Facebook page.

Stonewall Manor, 10 Stonewall Ave., Dartmouth, MA

A fan told 12 News about Stonewall Manor, and we’re glad she did. Aaron Cadieux has been decorating since 2008, and each year he adds something new. “I decorate because Halloween has always been my favorite holiday,” Cadieux said. “Growing up, I always wanted my own house so that I could do an elaborate Halloween display. There used to be one on Main St. in Acushnet that always wowed me as a kid. I think that house planted the seed.” That seed has grown into a haunt that includes multiple life-sized characters like a coven of witches around a cauldron and the Grim Reaper. The display is lit from dusk to midnight every night until Halloween, weather permitting.

Halloween Town, 93 Westside Ave., North Attleboro, MA

(Submitted photo)

The folks at this North Attleboro haunt have been decorating for the past six years, and each year it gets bigger and better. “We decorate because we love Halloween and we enjoy spreading joy to others who love Halloween just as much as us,” Jessica Sweeney told 12 News. This year their display features characters from the film “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” like a 10-foot-tall Oogie Boogie and a cemetery with the Pumpkin King himself. The display is visible all day, but is best viewed after dark.

Ghouls and Ghosts, 49 Perryville Road, Rehoboth, MA

(Submitted photo)

Jason Brissette has been turning his home into a haunted house since 2009. It even caught the attention of his local newspaper when he lived in Norton. Now he fills his Rehoboth lawn with all sorts of ghastly ghouls and goblins: witches, skeletons, ghosts and graves are bathed in the garish glow of purple, red, green and orange light. Check out this display nightly from 6 to 11 p.m.

Bryson Annual Halloween Display, 132 Cedar Lane, Seekonk, MA

(Submitted photo)

Halloween is the Bryson family’s favorite holiday, and their display has it all: tombstones, skeletons, pumpkins, lighting, fog machines, grim reapers, zombies, a skeleton horse, spiders and webs, ghosts and more! Come All Hallows Eve the Brysons even add creepy music, and they plan to have an expanded haunted house this year for trick-or-treaters (with full-size candy bars!) The display is lit nightly from 5 to 10 p.m.

House of the Undead, 188 Clarkson Street, Fall River, MA

(Submitted photo)

As a sign on the front lawn warns visitors, this house truly is “dead inside.” For the past seven years, Joyce Botelho has been turning her Fall River house into a haunted abode. The decorations are visible during the day, but the true horror begins at sundown. The lights, animatronics and spooky sound effects stay on for about 2 hours each night, starting in early October, weather permitting. On Halloween, beware! “On Halloween night only, my brother dresses up and walks around to help me scare trick-or-treaters in zombie costumes,” Botelho told 12 News. “I have fog that night with more strobe lights as well.” She added, “It’s my favorite holiday so I go all out if I can. Plus, I love seeing the reactions from the kids. Some are too scared to come get candy, some think it’s the coolest house! Either way, I love it!”

Revenge of the King, 393 King Phillip St., Raynham, Mass.

(Submitted photo)

Zombies, spiders, clowns, scarecrows and pumpkins abound in this Raynham, Mass. display. It can be scary for very young children, but otherwise creator James Smith says it can be family friendly. “On Halloween I have a few people dressed up and hiding to get a few scares before giving out candy,” Smith told 12 News. He’s been decorating at this location for more than eight years. “I decorate for all the kids, adults whoever enjoys it is welcome keeps getting bigger and better every year,” he said. The display is visible all day and is lit from dusk until about 11 p.m. seven days a week.

The Boneyard, 22 Pinehurst Street, Dartmouth, MA

Skeleton Scenes (Submittedphoto)

Skeletons doing yoga? Walking dogs? Dinosaurs? This delightful display has a spooky sense of humor. For the past nine years, the family behind this Dartmouth display has been adding another scene to “The Boneyard” — this year, it’s an under-the-sea tableau! The family-oriented, sensory-friendly display is sure to delight even the smallest ghosts! The display is visible all day and is lit at night. It runs through Oct. 31.