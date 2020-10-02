The best Halloween displays of 2020 in RI, Mass.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – It’s been an unusual year, but the folks who put on these Halloween displays are hoping some spooky fun is a welcome distraction for boos and ghouls of all ages.

From downright creepy to fun and festive, we’ve once again unearthed the best local haunts, light shows and tableaus in Rhode Island and Southeastern Mass.

Beware: some displays are weather dependent!

WEST BAY

Rayhall Family Display, 47 Cavalcade Blvd., Warwick, RI

The Rayhall Family is all about high-tech haunting this year. “We have decided to switch things up a bit and bring amazing, 3D video projection technology to our house,” Daniel Rayhall told 12 News. “While we won’t give away secrets, all we can say is you will be blown away!” Rayhall said the display is different this year due to COVID and will not be a walk-through as in previous years. Instead, people can watch a 20-minute, kid-friendly show from their cars by tuning to 87.5 FM on their radios. The spooky spectacle features “Beetlejuice,” “Ghost Busters,” and “Hocus Pocus.” The show starts Oct. 2 and runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 7:30 to 10 p.m.

Roswell UFO Crash, 59 Fry Pond Road, West Greenwich, RI

For seven years, the front yard at 59 Fry Pond Road in West Greenwich has been getting a spooky makeover. From “cannibal hillbillies” to a haunted hotel and last year’s Woodstock-themed display, this yard haunt has a dark sense of humor! This year folks can explore a Roswell UFO crash! Liz Cavallaro, the woman behind the display, said Halloween is her favorite holiday, and she starts decorating in April. “I love being able to create an entirely new scene every year,” she told Eyewitness News. “For me, it’s threatre, art, hobby and year-round holiday all in one!” The display is visible during the day but lights up nightly starting Oct. 23 from 6 to 10 p.m.

The Fazio’s Halloween House, 3 Bramble Lane, West Warwick, RI

The Fazio Family has been decorating their home for Halloween for the past 16 years. “We have so much fun,” Joe Fazio told 12 News. “What’s best is that the neighborhood looks forward to what we will be putting out every year.” Decorating is a family affair for the Fazios, and their West Warwick display includes many handmade props including a graveyard, funhouse and more. Each year they have regulars that stop by, and typically have hundreds of visitors on Halloween. “We have a blast and look forward to each year and start prepping months in advance to see what new props we can add, or what we can change up to keep people guessing what will happen,” Fazio said. The display is visible all day, but is lit up nightly from 5 to 10 p.m. starting the first week of October. Beware – on All Hallows Eve the Fazios add music and set out to scare brave trick-or-treaters! “Our whole family will be dressed and ready scare on Halloween!” Fazio said.

Lachapelle Halloween Display, 110 Lenox Avenue, West Warwick, RI

This West Warwick haunt has something for everyone: a kid-friendly haunted house and pumpkin patch, and (much closer to the woods) a chilling cemetery. “The display features many moving homemade props, and on Halloween, all the special effects are running at full blast,” explained creator Andrew Lachapelle. Weather permitting, the display is lit every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m. starting Columbus Day weekend. “Being located in a cul-de-sac, will allow viewers to enjoy while maintaining social distancing,” Lachapelle said. “Halloween night may bring changes to how candy is distributed but the display will be in full motion regardless!”

The Hall Asylum, 176 Lewiston Street, Warwick, RI

This is only Danny Hall’s second year decorating, but he haunts like a pro. This Halloween he’s got a completely new theme paying homage to the beloved Rocky Point. His “Carnevil” features 15 animatronic clowns, a concession stand, ticket booth and roller coaster. The display being on Saturday, Oct. 3 and runs nightly from 7 to 10 p.m. Check out their Facebook page.

Fred and Anthony’s Halloweens Display 2020, 11 Lakecrest Circle, Warwick, RI

The display 11 Lakecrest Circle gives new meaning to the term “dead end.” This walk-through yard haunt is put on by father and son duo Fred and Anthony, and is on a traffic-friendly cul-de-sac. This year visitors have three choices: a path filled with spooky clowns and zombies; another route with a butcher shop and scarecrows, or a third path with werewolves. All three paths are sure to make your skin crawl! Fred said they’re asking folks to abide by social distancing guidelines and have constructed the paths so that there is one entrance and one exit. Last year, the family raised $1,000 for the Warwick Animal Shelter and will be accepting donations for the organization again. The display begins October 10 and runs Thursdays-Sundays, 6:30 to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays until 10 p.m., weather permitting.

Bates Haunted Yard Display, 258 Pettaconsett Ave., Warwick, RI

You might remember David Bates’ haunted farm from years past, but this year he’s throwing it back to Halloween ’78, paying homage to Michael Myers house. “We have decided to go with a classic movie and arguably the best Halloween/Horror movie of all time,” Bates told 12 News. “Not to mention it’s one of my favorites.” This is Bates’ fifth year decorating and because of COVID, he’s switching things up. Instead of a walk-through, this year the display will be visible from the road only – visitors can use their discretion on whether or not to exit their cars. The display begins Oct. 9 and runs Sundays and Thursdays from 6:30-8:30 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Check out their Facebook page here.

Lewis Halloween Light Show, 12 Shenandoah Rd., Warwick, RI

You can tell when the holidays have arrived by the glow coming from the Lewis family’s Warwick home. The Lewises have been doing a Halloween light show for more than 20 years, and they added music back in 2010. Visitors can watch the lights dance to Halloween songs by tuning their car radios to 106.9 FM. The display includes tombstones, pumpkins, flashing lights and even a lightning storm. Watch the show nightly starting Friday, Oct. 12 through Halloween! The show runs Sundays through Thursdays from 6:30 to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m, weather permitting. Visit their website here.

North Street Haunting Grounds, 8 North St., Warwick, RI

Pete Souza has been transforming his Warwick home into a haunting ground since 2010, using mostly homemade props. This year, his otherworldly display features a haunted graveyard with a spooky grave digger, skeletons, an animated casket, a haunted castle, flying ghosts, a witch on the roof and thunder and lighting. Each night the haunting grounds come alive at dusk. The display runs from dusk until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Check out a video of the display from 2015 here.

Daniels’ Halloween House of Warwick, 69 Darrow Drive, Warwick, RI

Plenty of fear and lots of haunted cheer! That’s what the Daniels family boasts at their Warwick home. The theme for this year’s haunt is “Haunted Tiki,” but Mike Daniels’ previous creations like creepy clowns, a “meat room,” zombie area, aliens and graveyard are sure to make a comeback. You can visit Thursday through Sunday from dusk until 10 p.m. starting the first weekend of October. There’s also a donation box for Spirit Foundation to benefit children in the hospital. Visitors can get out or stay in their cars and tune their radios to 89.9 FM to hear the macabre melodies. Visit their Facebook page here.

The Yard of the Undead, 25 Maplehurst Ave, Warwick, RI

The Canfield family has been decorating their home for about seven years, and each year the display gets bigger and bigger. The display offers a classic Halloween experience with gravestones and spooky silhouettes that have been handcrafted out of wood. The haunt is lit nightly at sundown, and the Canfields say it’s perfect for little boos and ghouls to visit!

Wolfenden Haunted Horrors, 101 Cushing Rd, Warwick, RI

The Wolfenden family’s haunt is sure to delight (and fright!) every Halloween fanatic. Although portions of the display will be visible earlier in October, the animatronics have a limited run on Oct. 23-24 and 30-31. The display includes giant spiders, creepy clowns, menacing scarecrows and some of the scariest characters from your favorite Halloween movies! This year they’ve added a new animated haunted hearse! Visit their Facebook page here.

Nightmare Dominion, 11 Coit Ave, West Warwick, RI

Head over to Coit Avenue in West Warwick and you’ll find Nightmare Dominion, the evil creation of Matt and Nichole Molloy. The Molloys started decorating in 2012 with the annual goal of bringing people’s fears to life. “I have loved Halloween since I was a kid and finding that one house that went ‘all out’ (back then that meant a spooky cassette tape, one skeleton and a strobe light!) was the most exciting thing,” Matt Molloy told 12 News in an email. “I strive to recreate that excitement for the kids that visit our display and hope that in some way, we make Halloween special and memorable for them.” The display is set up early in October and is lit up every night at sundown, weather permitting. Visit their Facebook page here.

EAST BAY

Giroux Family Halloween Display, 69 Outlook Ave., East Providence, RI

The Giroux family’s East Providence home glows purple, green and orange all October long. The display features large inflatables, “dancing” jack-o’-lanterns and lights that blink in time to Halloween music. This kid-friendly display runs each night from dusk until 9:30 p.m. Visit their Facebook page here.

The MacDonalds’ Halloween Display, 54 Ellery Road, Newport, RI

The MacDonalds’ holiday displays have been a Newport tradition for decades, and fans come from far and wide to see them! Drive by this Ellery Street home in December, and you’ll find it bedecked with Christmas cheer. But come Oct. 3, the MacDonalds’ front lawn crawls with ghosts and ghouls. Although the display can be viewed all day, it comes to life with lights after dusk. This year there will be a “Nightmare Before Christmas” scene, and the family always has a traditional pumpkin patch and graveyard featuring skeletons and ghosts. The family says there will also be new signs encouraging social distancing.

Stawicki Spooktacular, 111 Allerton Ave., East Providence, RI

The Stawicki family loves Halloween, especially when they get to see young ghouls and goblins react their to their display. The family has been putting up their graveyard haunt for 15 years and adds to it annually. “We spend many hours making most of our decorations to try to make them look as realistic as possible,” Wendy Stawicki told 12 News. The display is family-friendly and fun for all ages. It includes a cemetery scene which is visible day or night, seven days a week. The lights come on each night from 6:30 to 10 p.m. starting Oct. 3. “With today’s uncertainties we want the children to still be able to enjoy the fun of Halloween!” Wendy said.

NORTHWEST

Deadly Fantasies, Silent Nightmares, 10 Canonchet Trail, Johnston, RI

This one is not for the faint of heart. On Halloween night only, Deadly Fantasies comes to life on Canonchet Trail in Johnston. The haunted house is free, but its creator, Michael DeCesare, guarantees it’s as good as any haunted attraction you’d pay mortal money for. DeCesare has been hosting this haunt for the past 18 years and it’s a popular spot on All Hallows Eve. It all started as a dare between neighbors in 2002 over who could make the scariest haunted house, and it has now grown to a 1,000 square foot haunted experience. This Halloween will be different due to COVID, and he’ll be asking people to wear cloth face coverings and keep socially distant while waiting in line. He’s also installed Plexiglas in certain places. The attraction is open only on Oct. 31 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Visit their website here.

The First House on Second Road, 8 Second Rd., Chepachet, RI

Christopher Carlow doesn’t mess around when it comes to Halloween. It’s his ninth year decorating his Chepachet home and most of the display is handcrafted. The display at First House on Second Road is filled with creepy sculptures, including Pennywise from Stephen King’s “IT,” zombies, demons, a scarecrow, a pumpkin man, a grim reaper and Frankenstein. “It is a little creepy [and] scary, but most kids love it,” Carlow said. “Minimal gore, and no one jumping out screaming or anything!” The haunt runs Oct. 23-31 from sunset until 10. Visit their Facebook page here.

Jimmis Family Halloween Display, 1922 Putnam Pike, Chepachet, RI

Husband-and-wife team Jack and Laurie Jimmis love Halloween, and that’s no secret. They’ve been decorating their Chepachet home for the past 14 years, and it’s affectionately become known as “the crazy house on Route 44.” The Jimmis display is up the entire month of October and runs daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saran Haunted House, 1246 Putnam Pike, Chepachet, RI

Roll your hearse down from the Jimmis display to the Sarans’ haunted house. This display is kid-friendly, with spiders on their barn, a pumpkin patch, handmade Peanuts characters and a cemetery. This year the display also features a bubbling cauldron for a trio of witches! The display is lit nightly from dusk for 6 to 8 hours, weather permitting.

MASSACHUSETTS

House of the Undead, 188 Clarkson Street, Fall River, MA

As a sign on the front lawn warns visitors, this house truly is “dead inside.” For the past five years, Joyce Botelho has been turning her Fall River house into a haunted abode. The decorations are visible during the day, but the true horror begins at sundown. The lights, animatronics and spooky sound effects stay on for about four hours each night. On Halloween, beware! “My brother dresses up and walks around to help me scare trick-or-treaters in zombie costumes,” Botelho told 12 News. “I have fog that night with more strobe lights as well.” She added, “It’s my favorite holiday so I go all out if I can. Plus, I love seeing the reactions from the kids. Some are too scared to come get candy, some think it’s the coolest house! Either way, I love it!”

Revenge of the King, 393 King Phillip St., Raynham, Mass.

Zombies, spiders, clowns, scarecrows and pumpkins abound in this Raynham, Mass. display. It can be scary for very young children, but otherwise creator James Smith says it can be family friendly. “On Halloween I have a few people dressed up and hiding to get a few scares before giving out candy,” Smith told 12 News. He’s been decorating at this location for more than seven years. “I decorate for all the kids, adults whoever enjoys it is welcome keeps getting bigger and better every year,” he said. The display is visible all day and is lit from dusk until about 11 p.m. seven days a week.

Skeleton Scenes, 22 Pinehurst Street, Dartmouth, MA

Skeletons doing yoga? How about walking the dog? This delightful display has a spooky sense of humor. For the past six years, the family behind this Dartmouth display has been adding another “scene” to their boneyard — this year, it’s an “under the sea” tableau! The family-friendly display is sure to delight even the smallest ghosts! “Halloween is my favorite holiday,” said Michelle Almeida. “My wedding shower was near Halloween and it was a costume party!” The display is visible all day and is lit at night. It runs from Sept. 28 through Oct. 31.

