The best Halloween displays of 2019 in R.I., Mass.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – When the sun sets in Southern New England, these spooktacular displays come alive.

From downright creepy to fun and festive, we’ve unearthed the best local Halloween displays to delight and fright boos and ghouls of all ages.

REPORT IT!: If you visit any of these or other local Halloween displays, share your photos of the spooktacular fun with us (here or send to reportit@wpri.com) so we can show them on air and in a gallery here!

BLACKSTONE VALLEY

Balch Street Theatre, 142 Balch Street, Pawtucket, RI

A true Halloween haunt, this display is only completely lit on All Hallows Eve. Still, some parts will be completed sooner for visitors who want to drive by and get a fright. The family behind the display says they’ve always loved Halloween and have been decorating for years. The theme changes annually, and this year’s display might be somewhat scary for little ones, so it’s sure to send a shiver up your spine! This year they’re collecting donation for Bikers Against Child Abuse. Check out their Facebook page here.

The St. Pierre’s House of Fears, 179 Pullen Avenue, Pawtucket, RI

Dixie St. Pierre has been decorating her Pawtucket house for years. How much does she love all things spooky? She and her husband tied the knot on Friday the 13th! “We go all out on Halloween decorations every year,” she told Eyewitness News. “We throw an annual costume party and our guests look forward to seeing our yard.” The St. Pierre’s haunt is lit up every night around 7 p.m. “We’re excited for trick-or-treaters to check it out!” St. Pierre said. Watch a video of their display here.

EAST BAY

Giroux Family Halloween Display, 69 Outlook Ave., East Providence, RI

The Giroux family’s East Providence home glows purple, green and orange all October long. The display features large inflatables, “dancing” jack-o’-lanterns and lights that blink in time to Halloween music. This kid-friendly display runs each night from dusk until 9:30 p.m., but it’s on All Hallows’ Eve that the true magic happens. The Giroux family, along with their neighbors, throw a huge block party for trick-or-treaters of all ages — they even hire a DJ! Visit their Facebook page here.

The MacDonalds’ Halloween Display, 54 Ellery Road, Newport, RI

The MacDonalds’ holiday displays have been a Newport tradition for decades, and fans come from far and wide to see them! Drive by this Ellery Street home in December, and you’ll find it bedecked with Christmas cheer. But in October, the MacDonalds’ front lawn crawls with ghosts and ghouls. Although the display can be viewed all day, it comes to life with lights after dusk. Each year there’s a new theme, but the family always has a traditional pumpkin patch and graveyard featuring skeletons and ghosts.

NORTHWEST

Costa Family Haunted Yard, 52 North Olney St., Johnston, RI

This Johnston display is coming to an end this year after more than a decade. This year is dedicated to the memory of Michael and Lynne, who started the spooky tradition back in 1997. The display this year is set to be the biggest one yet. The haunt features inflatable characters, animatronics, fog, lights and spooky sounds. But on Halloween the display truly comes alive — quite literally — with the addition of actors to scare brave souls who dare to visit! Those courageous enough to ring the bell will be rewarded handsomely with plenty of sweets.

The Magical Land of Oz, 14 Red Wing Trail, Smithfield, RI

Head to 14 Red Wing Trail and you’ll find yourself saying, “Toto, we’re not in Smithfield anymore!” Every year since 1997, Dave Keene has been transforming his front yard into “Oz,” complete with characters from the beloved L. Frank Baum story. Keene makes all of the elements by hand with help from his friend Mark Smith. The display runs nightly from dusk until 9 p.m. and is perfect for munchkins! On Halloween, Keene adds music and a fog machine.

The First House on Second Road, 8 Second Rd., Chepachet, RI

Christopher Carlow doesn’t mess around when it comes to Halloween. It’s his seventh year decorating his Chepachet home and most of the display is handcrafted. The display at First House on Second Road is filled with creepy sculptures, including Pennywise from Stephen King’s “IT,” zombies, demons, a scarecrow, a pumpkin man, a grim reaper and Frankenstein. “It is a little creepy [and] scary, but most kids love it,” Carlow said. “Minimal gore, and no one jumping out screaming or anything!” The haunt runs October 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, and Oct. 25 through Nov 1 from dusk until 10 p.m., weather permitting. On Halloween night, Carlow hosts a special haunted walk-through. Visit their Facebook page here.

Jimmis Family Halloween Display, 1922 Putnam Pike, Chepachet, RI

Husband-and-wife team Jack and Laurie Jimmis love Halloween, and that’s no secret. They’ve been decorating their Chepachet home for the past 14 years, and it’s affectionately become known as “the crazy house on Route 44.” The Jimmis display is up the entire month of October and runs daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saran Haunted House, 1246 Putnam Pike, Chepachet, RI

Roll your hearse down from the Jimmis display to the Sarans’ haunted house. This display is kid-friendly, with spiders on their barn, a pumpkin patch, handmade Peanuts characters and a cemetery. This year the display also features a bubbling cauldron for a trio of witches! The display is lit nightly from dusk for 6 to 8 hours, weather permitting.

WEST BAY

Terror Tunnel, 11 Lakecrest Circle, Warwick, RI

The display 11 Lakecrest Circle gives new meaning to the term “dead end.” This walk-through yard haunt on a traffic-friendly cul-de-sac is sure to make your skin crawl. This year’s “terror tunnel” of spooky clowns and other ghastly ghouls leads you to a path with hungry-looking zombies, scarecrows and werewolves. The haunt is open starting Oct. 5, and runs Thursdays and Sundays from 7 to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 7 to 11 p.m. The family accepts donations to the Warwick Animal Shelter and raised more than $500 for them last year!

Porreca Family Pumpkin Display, 787 Pontiac Ave., Cranston, RI

The Porreca Pumpkin Spectacular has been an annual tradition for the past ten years, and this upcoming Halloween is no exception. On All Hallows’ Eve the Porreca family unveils their glowing creations from dusk until 9 p.m. The display is family-friendly and this year the Porrecas hope to have 90 hand-carved pumpkins and some other spooky surprises. After 9 p.m., the Porreca’s give away their jack-o’-lanterns! Another sweet treat: the first 300 trick-or-treaters get full-size candy bars!

Bates Haunted Farm, 258 Pettaconsett Ave., Warwick, RI

This creepy display features quite the macabre collection: a haunted windmill and barn complete with all the ghouls you’d expect to find there. This is David Bates’ fourth year decorating his lawn, and this time he started decorating in July. The haunted farm is visible during the day, but the spook-factor exponentially increases after dark. Bates will once again offer a small walk-through on nights the display is lit. The haunt starts on Oct. 4 and runs from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays, and 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The Bates family is also offering extended hours until 10 p.m. on Oct. 25, 26 and 31! For little goblins who frighten easily, Bates suggests arriving early before it gets too dark. Parking is available this year at Southpointe Christian Church. Check out their Facebook page here.

Lewis Halloween Light Show, 12 Shenandoah Rd., Warwick, RI

You can tell when the holidays have arrived by the glow coming from the Lewis family’s Warwick home. The Lewises have been doing a Halloween light show for more than 20 years, and they added music back in 2010. Visitors can watch the lights dance to Halloween songs by tuning their car radios to 106.9 FM. The display includes tombstones, pumpkins, flashing lights and even a lightning storm. Watch the show nightly starting Friday, Oct. 11 through Halloween! The show runs Sundays through Thursdays from 6:30 to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m, weather permitting. Visit their website here.

North Street Haunting Grounds, 8 North St., Warwick, RI

Pete Souza has been transforming his Warwick home into a haunting ground since 2010, using mostly homemade props. This year, his otherworldly display features a haunted graveyard with a spooky grave digger, skeletons, an animated casket, a haunted castle, flying ghosts, a witch on the roof and thunder and lighting. Each night the haunting grounds come alive at dusk. The display runs until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Check out a video of the display from 2015 here.

Daniels’ Halloween House of Warwick, 69 Darrow Drive, Warwick, RI

Plenty of fear and lots of haunted cheer! That’s what the Daniels family boasts at their Warwick home. The theme for this year’s haunt is “Alien Invasion,” but Mike Daniels previous creations like creepy clowns, a “meat room,” zombie area and graveyard are sure to make a comeback. You can visit Thursday through Sunday from dusk until 10 p.m. starting Oct. 5. There’s also a donation box for Spirit Foundation to benefit children in the hospital. Visitors can get out or stay in their cars and tune their radios to 89.9 FM to hear the macabre melodies. Visit their Facebook page here.

The Yard of the Undead, 25 Maplehurst Ave, Warwick, RI

The Canfield family has been decorating their home for about five years, and each year the display gets bigger and bigger. This year they’re in a new location, but the display still offers a classic Halloween experience with gravestones and spooky silhouettes that have been handcrafted out of wood. The haunt is lit nightly at sundown, and the Canfields say it’s perfect for little boos and ghouls to visit!

Wolfenden Haunted Horrors, 101 Cushing Rd, Warwick, RI

The Wolfenden family’s walk-through haunt is sure to delight (and fright!) every Halloween fanatic. This display has a limited run, and will only be open on the two Fridays and Saturdays leading up to Halloween (Oct. 18, 19, 25, 26) and on Halloween night. Starting at 6:30 p.m. on those dates, the Wolfenden’s will allow brave souls to navigate their bone chilling display until 9:30. Last year they had hundreds of visitors, and this year they’re hopeful even more folks will enjoy their haunt. The display includes giant spiders, creepy clowns, menacing scarecrows and some of the scariest characters from your favorite Halloween movies! Visit their Facebook page here.

Nightmare Dominion, 11 Coit Ave, West Warwick, RI

Head over to Coit Avenue in West Warwick and you’ll find Nightmare Dominion, the evil creation of Matt and Nichole Molloy. The Molloys started decorating in 2012 with the annual goal of bringing people’s fears to life. “I have loved Halloween since I was a kid and finding that one house that went ‘all out’ (back then that meant a spooky cassette tape, one skeleton and a strobe light!) was the most exciting thing,” Matt Molloy told Eyewitness News in an email. “I strive to recreate that excitement for the kids that visit our display and hope that in some way, we make Halloween special and memorable for them.” The display is set up early in October and is lit up every night at sundown, weather permitting. Visit their Facebook page here.

Know of a display that you think should be on this list? Email us!