Teens start charity road race to help military families in need

MATTAPOISETT, Mass., (WPRI) – An ambitious group of high school students team up in hopes of doing more for those military families who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Ethan McElroy, his brother Lucas and friend Tavish are students at Old Rochester Regional High School in Mattapoisett, Mass.

Ethan McElroy tells 12 News This Morning, “At the beginning of last year, I went to my principal with the idea of starting a charity road race for The Children of Fallen Patriots Charity.”

The students donating all the proceeds to the organization which provides college scholarships and educational counseling to military children who have lost a parent.

Support: Orr For Fallen Patriots

“It’s always great to give back to someone who is less fortunate than you are. My dad was in the navy, he’s a veteran. My grandpa was a veteran. I have so many connections to the military. I thought that would be a perfect pathway to give back,” said McElroy.

Ethan’s twin brother handles the charity’s finances.

“I think of things he doesn’t think of he thinks of things I didn’t think of. It’s great to provide good ideas for the website, our t-shirt designs and everything that goes into the fundraisers like 50/50 raffles and movie nights. It’s been very great to have my brother be part of this,” said Lucas McElroy.

While his friend Tavish runs the online store and social media accounts saying, “As soon as Ethan introduced the idea to me I was very excited to help…and knew I wanted to.”

The pandemic altering their initial road race plans for a group gathering.

Ethan explained, “Once the pandemic hit we knew that, that would no longer be a possibility. My mom was actually the one who came up with the idea…of doing a virtual race.”

Registration for the 2nd virtual 5K is now open until April 15th with race submissions the week of Memorial Day.

Ethan tells me they’ve raised about half of their $5,000 goal. He also hopes to continue to grow the organization and start recruiting underclassman to help take over as this group eventually moves off to college.

