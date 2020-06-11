Teen Surprised With Graduation Ceremony at Wendy’s Restaurant

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass., (WPRI) – The graduating Class of 2020 will go down in history like no other. It’s undeniable they have missed out on so much – but the experiences they did share are unforgettable.

It’s been a bittersweet end to the school year, especially for graduating seniors who are missing the pomp and circumstance of a typical graduation ceremony.

“I think they are planning for it to be sometime in August,” said North Attleboro High School senior Trevor Hewett.

He never imagined in his wildest dreams a ceremony inside his place of work.

“Recently, my general manager gave me a graduation ceremony at Wendy’s,” said Trevor Hewett. He continued, “From the bottom of my heart, I just really appreciate it because at that time I was kind of in a bad place…we weren’t graduating, we weren’t having prom.”

The celebration of his accomplishment held inside the fast food chain he’s been employed at over the last year.

“When I walked in and I saw my parents and all my friends, I was in shock. I had no idea it was going to be like that,” stated Hewett.

A walk down memory lane for the high school football star, he will never forget.

“The coolest part I think for me was when I showed up and they had all my pictures from when I was growing up until a senior as I was walking in, so that was really cool,” smiled Hewett.

A moment frozen in time inside the Wendy’s restaurant.

He said, “It was in the middle of a little bit of a rush but they stopped the line so that everyone could come over and say hi and be part of the ceremony…..She is just one of the best managers I have ever had. She’s honestly one of the nicest people you will ever meet.”

The food chain giant releasing a statement saying, “We recognize that the class of 2020 has missed out on some important milestones, so our restaurant teams decided to celebrate high school and college graduates to show that we care and are proud of them.”

– SVP Deepak Ajmani, Wendy’s U.S. Company Operations

In the future, Trevor will attend Saint Lawrence University in upstate New York playing Division 3 football and studying engineering.

