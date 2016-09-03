Ted Nesi’s Saturday Morning Post: Sept. 3

Happy Saturday! Here’s another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com – as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com, and follow @tednesi on Twitter.

1. A $44-billion tech giant moving into the Superman building? It sounds like a fantasy, but it’s now a possibility – though far from a done deal. As Dan McGowan and I first reported Thursday, PayPal executives were so charmed by the vacant skyscraper that they’ve asked its owner and the state to put together an offer to get the company in there. After months of effort, Governor Raimondo’s team is understandably excited not only about luring a new Fortune 500 company to the state but about finding a use for downtown Providence’s white elephant, and serious work is being done on the proposal. Realistically, though, this is a heavy lift. First off, PayPal is only looking to use about 60,000 of the building’s roughly 380,000 square feet – what do you do with the rest of it? Apartments? A hotel? More major tenants? (Who?) Then, of course, there’s the money. It would likely cost tens of millions of dollars to bring Superman up to snuff, and owner David Sweetser has made clear he thinks the numbers only work if a significant chunk of that comes from taxpayers. Even with PayPal on board, how will that play with voters in the current political climate? (All this of course assumes PayPal doesn’t choose another location in Rhode Island, or even another state altogether, for its new operations center.) If nothing else, this is forcing Rhode Island leaders – and voters – to think through what they want to happen with the tallest building in Providence, and what’s reasonable to do to make it a reality.

2. After the Superman building story broke, one Gina Raimondo ally grumbled, “Now if she convinces PayPal to come to Rhode Island but not to the Superman building, people are going to see it as bad news.” (That’s probably a little much – anytime a major company brings a few hundred employees to the state, it’s likely to get a positive reception – but point taken.)

3. Rhode Island is now just 10 days away from its Sept. 13 primary, and with no hotly contested statewide or congressional primaries, it’s shaping up to be perhaps the quietest September prelim since 2008; to give you a sense of how few voters may show up, turnout across the state that year was just 10%. But there are still some key races on the ballot, including the House District 5 bout between long-serving Democrat John DeSimone, the majority leader, and his schoolteacher challenger Marcia Ranglin-Vassell. The pair faced off Friday in a debate on Newsmakers, where Ranglin-Vassell staked out her territory as a progressive alternative to DeSimone’s more old-school brand of Democratic politics. (Tim White has highlights here.) Ranglin-Vassell’s supporters are talking a big game about her chances to send a shock wave through State House leadership on Sept. 13, but DeSimone’s forces remain confident he hasn’t lost touch with his district. The majority leader is also benefiting from the support of teachers’ unions, even though Ranglin-Vassell herself is a teacher (he’s long represented the Providence Teachers’ Union as an attorney).

4. Kudos to John DeSimone, Marcia Ranglin-Vassell and all the candidates who will be appearing on our series of Newsmakers debates this fall. It’s not easy to go on TV and trade barbs with your opponent under questioning by two journalists. Tune in next week for our last debate before the primary, featuring North Providence mayoral hopefuls Charlie Lombardi and Kristen Catanzaro. We’ll have more this fall.

5. The American Trucking Association isn’t done fighting tolls in Rhode Island.

6. For months now the Rhode Island Progressive Democrats have been questioning whether Governor Raimondo is sufficiently pro-choice, to the frustration of her aides and allies. But Planned Parenthood’s Rhode Island policy chief Craig O’Connor says he doesn’t share those concerns about the Democratic governor. “I have no doubt that she is still entirely with us on this issue,” O’Connor told me this week. “I understand the frustration that whether it’s the folks in the Rhode Island Progressive Democrats or any other organizations might have, given Governor Raimondo is not necessarily playing a real public or leading role around the issue. But in discussions I’ve had directly with her, with her staff members, with people at the various departments of the government, I have no doubt that she remains on our side.” Perhaps it’s not surprising she’s tried to avoid the issue over the last two years; in 2014, as Rhode Island Right to Life’s Barth Bracy recalls, “Raimondo suffered such a major backlash after her Planned Parenthood press conference that she went into hiding for nearly three weeks of the campaign.”

7. So far this year, Right to Life has endorsed more Democrats for General Assembly than Planned Parenthood, including all six legislative leaders. There are also a group of lawmakers who aren’t publicly aligned with either organization at this point: Reps. Tom Palangio, Grace Diaz, Charlene Lima, Bob Jacquard, Joe McNamara, Joe Shekarchi, Robert Craven, Blake Filippi, Brian Kennedy, Mike Marcello, Jay O’Grady, Mia Ackerman, Cale Keable, Shelby Maldonado, Carlos Tobon, Raymond Johnston, Gregg Amore and Ken Marshall, plus Sens. Juan Pichardo, Donna Nesselbush, Ryan Pearson, Steve Archambault, Hanna Gallo, Erin Lynch Prata, Cynthia Coyne, Mark Gee and Sue Sosnowski. Planned Parenthood’s Craig O’Connor said he believes a number of those legislators would be pro-choice if the issue came up for a vote.

8. How’s this for bipartisanship: Dave Talan, vice-chair of the Rhode Island Republican Party, is campaign manager for Ramon Perez, one of the three Democrats vying for John Carnevale’s House District 13 seat in next month’s primary. Perez has the backing of Speaker Mattiello and Sen. Frank Ciccone, among others; he faces Lisa Scorpio, the Rhode Island Progressive Democrats’ candidate, as well as Anthony Defilippo. For more on the race, read Ian Donnis and Alisha Pina.

9. Looks like some Rhode Islander’s estate tax payment boosted the 2015-16 surplus.

10. Our weekly Saturday Morning Post dispatch from WPRI.com’s Dan McGowan (who turns 30 today!): “When you ask every school superintendent in the state about their top priorities and needs, you expect to see a lot of different answers. But one thing was abundantly clear to us as we prepared our back to school coverage this week: a lot is happening in education in Rhode Island right now. Start with the standards conversation. From the state’s dismal PARCC scores to a plan to change graduation regulations, it’s clear leaders are still grappling with how to rapidly improve outcomes without running the risk of interference from state lawmakers. At the same time, there are pockets of success across the state. In Burrillville, graduation rates are on the rise. Central Falls is implementing a new literacy program for grades K-6 that will also focus on social-emotional needs. And South Kingstown has learned that finding a good plan and sticking to it can produce outstanding results. So what else should folks be paying attention to as school begins? Facilities. Aside from funding, the condition of Rhode Island’s aging schoolhouses was the number top concern of superintendents in Rhode Island. In November, nine communities will ask voters to approve $237 million in school-related construction projects, but that could be the tip of the iceberg. The state is expected to complete an independent study of all of the state’s schools by the spring and a plan for addressing the needs is expected sometime after that. Just in time for another election year.”

11. I sure wish my high school had started classes at 8 a.m.

12. Upserve CEO Angus Davis, who has more than 100 employees working out of offices along Kennedy Plaza, isn’t happy with what he sees as a lack of focus from Mayor Elorza on problems there. “We really need more attention from the mayor of Providence on this issue,” Davis said on this week’s Executive Suite. He cited two recent incidents: once when a female Upserve employee was followed into the office by a male heckler who brandished a weapon, and another time when someone tried to climb into a worker’s vehicle in the parking lot. “I think that the work that Joe Paolino and some other community leaders have stepped up to do is very important, but I really think that we have a challenge with the mayor,” Davis said. “I’m not convinced that Mayor Elorza is focused on this to the degree he ought to be. It’s at the center of the city, and if we want to attract companies and we want to attract residential and arts and all the things we want to have in the center of the Renaissance City, so to speak, than we need to have a safe environment.”

13. “Cooler & Warmer” is long gone as Rhode Island’s official state tourism slogan, but it lives on at Rogue Island, a bar in the Arcade – as a margarita cocktail. The ingredients: tequila, lemon/lime juice, Yacht Club sparkling water, muddled cucumbers/fresh cilantro/oranges, habanero simple syrup. “The cocktail has been very popular throughout the summer season,” reports Bill Pietras, Rogue Island’s general manager.

14. The state’s new $364-million UHIP computer system is set to go live on Sept. 12. Will it be ready when the Executive Office of Health and Human Services turns it on? “There’s no question, when we flip the switch we will have some problems,” Secretary Elizabeth Roberts told my colleague Susan Campbell for a story airing Monday. “Any big technology startup like this, whether it’s your iPhone and a new operating system or us in government opening up a new computer approach, there are going to be some problems at the start. But we will be improving customer service.”

15. The first run of “The Last Great Heist,” Tim White’s new book, sold out so fast it’s still out of stock on Amazon. But good news if you’re dying to read it: the Warwick Barnes & Noble just received a pile of copies. “One of our smash hits of the summer,” B&N staff reports.

16. Kim Kalunian got a look inside Warwick’s vacant Conimicut Lighthouse.

17. A great piece on Mass. Gov. Bill Weld’s run for VP on the Libertarian ticket.

18. A lovely “Greatest Generation” postscript by Tom Brokaw.

