Ted Nesi’s Saturday Morning Post: Sept. 24

Happy Saturday! Here's another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com

1. Gina Raimondo’s staff cringed this week as Morning Consult, a Washington media group, put out one of its non-traditional surveys and said her job approval rating was 38%, ranking her among the lowest-rated governors in the country. Their case for skepticism goes beyond blind loyalty: not only is the Morning Consult poll conducted online, still a somewhat untested methodology, but it’s also done over many months, so some of the voter impressions captured are four months old (in this case, dating back to shortly after the Cooler & Warmer fiasco). Their sample size in Rhode Island over those months is extremely small, too – between 200 and 300 voters. Further buttressing their case is some fresh data that hasn’t been made public. Political insiders have been buzzing in recent days about the results of new private polls commissioned for the fall election campaign, showing Raimondo’s numbers at or above 50% – a major strengthening of her position over the course of this year. If she can sustain that level of support, her odds of re-election in 2018 will be much stronger. Don’t forget: Connecticut Gov. Dan Malloy is now serving his second term even though his approval rating has never even reached 50%.

2. Oh, and then there’s the fact Governor Raimondo will have gobs of cash to spend on her 2018 campaign, well beyond the $1.5 million she’d banked as of June 30. Raimondo is holding a “Happy Hour” fundraiser for local supporters at The Dorrance on Wednesday evening, two days before the end-of-quarter deadline.

3. Jack Reed may not need a shiny new gavel for Christmas after all. The New York Times forecast model now says Republicans are slight favorites to keep control of the Senate in November, which would block Reed from becoming chairman of the powerful Senate Armed Services Committee. That’s particularly bad news for Reed considering Senate Democrats are already bracing for a disaster in the 2018 cycle, which if it happens would push off his first chance to be chairman until at least 2021 – presuming he seeks and wins re-election in 2020, when he’ll be 71. Maps aren’t destiny, of course; a midterm backlash against a President Trump could put Republicans on the back foot in 2018. Then again, if Democrats only win a 50-seat majority in November (with VP Tim Kaine breaking the tie in their favor), they could lose it just a year later if Virginians elect a Republican in the 2017 special election to fill Kaine’s current seat.

4. Senator Whitehouse has high hopes for his pro-nuclear bill with Jim Inhofe.

5. Six General Assembly incumbents lost their primary elections this month – and since only 18 incumbents had primaries to begin with, that means 33% of challenged incumbents lost. That’s above average, according to Ballotpedia, which finds the recent high was 28% in 2010 (the low was 17% two years ago). But in raw numbers, the six defeats ties for second-lowest among the three elections: 10 incumbents lost in 2010, six also lost in 2012, and three lost in 2014. Looking at the two chambers, what really stands out is the Senate, where only one Democratic incumbent had lost in the previous three cycles (Mike Pinga in 2012) but two went down this year (Juan Pichardo and Bill Walaska). For Speaker Mattiello, on the other hand, the House results don’t look so bad – four incumbents losing primaries this year is right in line with 2014 (three) and 2012 (five). And it’s nowhere near the comparative massacre that took place in 2010, when nine House Democrats lost.

6. Speaking of incumbents, state Sen. Paul Jabour tells me his family is in the process of sorting out the status of the corporation that owns his legal residence at 529 Broadway in Providence. As Ken Block’s Watchdog RI first noted two months ago, the corporation (Vijotar Inc.) has been defunct for 15 years, which may mean it owes unpaid taxes and fees. “That’s not my obligation, but the family is going to pay it,” Jabour said, referring to his brother and 92-year-old mother. He added: “I don’t own it, but we want to clean it up. It doesn’t look good.” The Democrat said he expects his family’s accountant will ask someone else in the General Assembly to file a bill to reinstate Vijotar’s incorporation once the paperwork is settled. “I don’t think it would be appropriate for me” to put in the bill, he said. (Jabour is unopposed for re-election.)

7. The $2-million settlement by Curt Schilling and his fellow 38 Studios executives leaves just one of the original 14 defendants in Linc Chafee’s civil suit: First Southwest. With jury selection in the trial set to start Oct. 18, there’s still ample time for the state’s former financial adviser to settle, too, though so far there’s no indication they will. Their calculus could change based on the new settlements, though; as one law professor told The Bond Buyer, “You never want to be the last defendant and get left holding the bag.” Such a final settlement could increase pressure on Attorney General Kilmartin to reverse his stance on releasing the 38 Studios criminal-probe documents, since he’s argued the possibility of revelations from the civil trial are why he hasn’t closed the investigation. Then again, there would still be a different outstanding 38 Studios case moving through the courts: the SEC complaint, which doesn’t have a trial date yet.

8. Our weekly Saturday Morning Post dispatch from Dan McGowan: “For all the legitimate concern around the issues in Kennedy Plaza, one thing Mayor Elorza isn’t sweating this year is crime. After a mild winter led to a big spike in violent and property crimes during the first three months of the year, the city was surprisingly quiet during the summer months. As of Sept. 18, violent crime – that’s homicides, sexual assaults, robberies and aggravated assaults – was still up 6% for the year, but that’s far below the pace the city was on as of the first day of spring, when violent crime was up 38% compared to 2015. Providence has seen just seven homicides this year, compared to an average of 12 over the last five years. On the property crime side – burglaries, car thefts and larcenies – the statistics are running nearly even compared to the same point in 2015. Even in Kennedy Plaza overall crime is down significantly, although arrests related to drugs and weapons (often knives) have seen large increases. Of course, there are still some unknowns in cop land. The number of officers on the job has dropped to around 390 – the department was at 494 in 2010 – and while the mayor’s budget includes funding for a new police academy, it’s still unclear when those hires will be made.”

9. Tim White takes a look at the worst-rated bridges in Rhode Island.

10. Blue Cross’s CFO explains why they lost $50 million through July.

11. Richard Culatta, the governor’s chief innovation officer, is expected to announce a new pilot program next week to use open-source textbooks for college curricula, with an eye on saving students money otherwise spent at the bookstore. Culatta’s most high-profile project so far has been bringing computer science into more K-12 classrooms.

12. Pawtucket got another bond upgrade this week, with Moody’s moving the city up two notches to A3, following Fitch’s move last month. Moody’s analysts singled out various development projects, the Grebien administration’s financial management and a relatively diverse tax base as key reasons for the boost, its first rating change for Pawtucket since the city was flirting with bankruptcy in 2011. A major challenge for Pawtucket, and one shared by many other municipalities – “other post-employment benefits,” a.k.a. retiree health care, though Moody’s noted the city recently established a trust fund for those costs. Its underfunded pension plan for police and fire also remains a major burden.

13. Former BankRI CEO Merrill Sherman is now devoting some of her time to overseeing two major quasi-public state agencies, the R.I. Infrastructure Bank and more recently the R.I. Health and Educational Building Corporation. Like many business leaders before her, she’s been concerned by some of the differences between the public and private sectors she’s seen, particularly a lack of expertise in government that she says has made the agencies more costly and inefficient than they should be. Two examples she saw when she arrived: the infrastructure bank had millions of dollars in debt that hadn’t been refinanced despite favorable rates on offer, and lack of cash management meant borrowed money was sitting unused (but costing interest) before it was needed. Sherman shared more on this week’s Newsmakers.

14. Woonsocket’s CVS gets a plug from Michelle Obama and Ellen.

15. Farm Fresh Rhode Island is exploring whether to build a “food and agriculture campus” on a 3.3-acre site in Providence, at 498 Kingsley Ave. in the Valley neighborhood. Farm Fresh, well known for its work promoting farmers markets, is seeking $85,000 from Commerce RI’s Industry Cluster Grant Program.

16. Going on vacation, and spending a lot of time unplugged from social media and technology more generally, made me reflect on how my own life has been changed by our brave new world of nonstop screens, 24/7 inputs, and endless distractions. Turns out I’m not the only one thinking about that these days – Andrew Sullivan has a must-read essay just out on the topic, and Jack Shafer makes some good points about why print news still rules.

17. If you care about the Rhode Island job market, you should be reading what MIT economist David Autor has to say.

18. A grim look at how Millennials view their economic prospects.

19. Sometimes you change the world, and no one notices.

