Ted Nesi’s Saturday Morning Post: Oct. 31

Happy Halloween! Here’s another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com – as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com, and follow @tednesi on Twitter.

1. Since it’s Halloween, you must be wondering what Rhode Island’s top elected leaders are dressing up as, and what kind of candy they’re giving out. I’m on it! … Governor Raimondo won’t be in costume, but “you may be interested to know that two people came to her door last year dressed as her,” a spokeswoman says; she’s giving out Snickers, Kit Kats and M&Ms. … Speaker Mattiello isn’t dressing up and doesn’t know what kind of candy he’s providing to the children of Cranston. (I suggested he dress up as a senator.) … Senate President Paiva Weed “makes up individual bags of treats and never indulges herself,” her spokesman reports. (“Well,” he added, “maybe ‘never’ is a bit of a stretch.”) … Mayor Elorza is dressing up as a Providence Bruin and giving out lollipops from Providence-based Glee Gum. … Senator Reed is taking his eight-year-old daughter out trick-or-treating, and plans to give out “whatever is on sale at CVS.” … Senator Whitehouse will be in Ohio on a climate-change trip, which his spokesman says should make him “look like a pretty ghoulish sight to head-honchos at fossil-fuel companies.” (Nyuk nyuk nyuk.) … At press time Congressman Langevin was leaning toward giving out Hershey bars and Milky Ways. … Congressman Cicilline has deputized a friend to pass out candy because he’ll be attending the Newport wedding of the daughter of his friend Congressman Scott Rigell, a Virginia Republican.

2. Ever heard of Nelson Aldrich? He’s probably one of the most influential Rhode Islanders in American history, though today locals probably know more about his stately Warwick Neck mansion than about him. Dive into his legacy with this excerpt from Roger Lowenstein’s new book about Aldrich and the Fed.

3. Governor Raimondo’s aides are sounding increasingly confident that the General Assembly will take action early next year on her billion-dollar toll proposal. The shift in Speaker Mattiello’s stance, both publicly and privately, is obviously by far the biggest break they’ve gotten. But this week’s headlines highlighted another subtle success – the conversation is now less about whether the state should take action and more about which action to take. The best evidence of this was the trucking industry’s decision to offer up about $13 million a year in new revenue as an alternative to tolling; while it’s unclear how seriously their proposal will be considered, it means the industry isn’t disputing Raimondo’s case that something has to happen and – unlike the GOP – that new revenue is needed to do it. Political junkies might contrast that approach with Bill Kristol’s famous 1993 memo that helped defeat Bill Clinton’s health reform – it urged Republicans not to negotiate with Democrats but rather to seek the full and total political defeat of his proposal. But Raimondo now has her critics engaged in a debate about the details, which the administration thinks plays to their advantage.

4. Ambrose Evans-Pritchard suggests owners of coastal property in places like Rhode Island might be able to win lawsuits against energy companies if they’re harmed by climate change.

5. The Brookings Institution researchers preparing a major report on Rhode Island’s economy were in town this week to hold public forums and continue their interviews with local leaders. (They’d done about 170 of those at last count.) Brookings’ Bruce Katz told me one of their major themes is going to be how to improve Rhode Island’s tax and regulatory climate – a perennial complaint, yes, but not necessarily a focus you’d expect from the generally center-left Brookings. Katz and his colleague, Mark Muro, have also found Rhode Island lacks strong independent groups outside government that can build consensus and take action. “There’s an excessive focus on the government to design, finance and deliver everything,” Katz said. On the plus side, they think Rhode Island is actually underestimating the strength of Aquidneck Island’s defense technology sector, particularly as NUWC continues to grow. Katz and Muro are aiming to release a big technical report in December, with a slimmer volume for a broader audience to follow in February. You can see the slideshow presentation they delivered this week around Rhode Island here on WPRI.com.

6. Last week’s column mentioned what a big deal it is that Brown University is aiming to raise $3 billion outside Rhode Island to spend in the state. But don’t look for a lot of that money to go into construction projects. “We didn’t want to have a campaign that focused on bricks and mortar,” Brown President Christina Paxson said this week. “Our goal is to renovate where we can renovate and build only when we have to build.”

7. Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor won’t discuss whether he’s in talks with Citizens Financial Group about a move to the Superman building, but he won’t rule out the possibility that special legislation (read: state subsidies) may be needed eventually to renovate the landmark skyscraper. “I could see for a larger complex – I’m not going to talk about any particular building, either – but for a larger complex I could see how there could be at certain points in time special legislation,” Pryor said on this week’s Newsmakers. “But I will tell you that I think the tools that we have are pretty powerful. For most situations, I think when you combine the tools – the real-estate tax credit, tax increment financing, the jobs tax credit – they can work together to get the job done.”

8. Personnel moves … Hardworking WPRO reporter Andrew Augustus is leaving the radio station’s news team to join Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza’s communications office as a press associate. … Democratic operative Dave Hoffman, who ran Guillaume De Ramel’s campaign for secretary of state last year, has signed on as campaign manager for North Carolina U.S. Senate hopeful Deborah Ross; a poll this week put Ross within four points of incumbent Richard Burr.

9. Cranston’s mayoral election is shaping up to be one of Rhode Island’s more interesting 2016 races as incumbent Allan Fung looks to hold on in the wake of the police scandal. Veteran Democrat Michael Sepe will kick off his campaign for mayor Sunday morning at a breakfast, with Speaker Mattiello and Rep. Charlene Lima among those set to speak. Fung hasn’t formally announced he’s running but has signaled he likely will, and Sepe expects him to be a formidable opponent even after a tough 2015. “I think it’s going to be a very, very serious and very, very difficult election for myself,” Sepe said on this week’s Newsmakers. “I know it’s an uphill battle. I know he’s the incumbent. And he’s probably going to be able to raise more money than I can. But I’m going to be out there, and if we don’t have the money aspect of it, we’re going to be out there campaigning very, very, very hard against him.”

10. The election won’t be the only big event on Allan Fung’s mind next year, though: he and fiancée Barbara Ann Fenton have set a June 18 wedding date. The ceremony will be at St. Mary’s in Newport.

11. Another potentially hot race for next year: freshman Republican Sherry Roberts vs. the Democrat she ousted in 2014, Lisa Tomasso. As mentioned in this space on Sept. 19, winning back Tomasso’s seat is a top priority for Speaker Mattiello’s leadership team for 2016, and Republicans know it. Thus both women are keeping their public profiles high as they gird for the long fight ahead. This week Roberts’ supporters were trumpeting her successful effort to secure one of Governor Raimondo’s Prepare RI grants to fund a new Coventry High training program with Electric Boat. But the governor also gave Tomasso a recent boost, by naming her to the state’s new education-funding review panel.

12. Why has workers’ comp for state employees jumped by $6 million since 2011?

13. Dan McGowan on the growing feud between Jorge Elorza and Angel Taveras.

14. Connecticut reportedly wants to lower its pension investment forecast to just 5.5%, an extremely low number. Rhode Island’s has been set at 7.5% since 2011.

15. Is abuse killing Twitter?

16. Provocative argument: “The destruction of Alderaan was completely justified.”

