Ted Nesi’s Saturday Morning Post: Nov. 28

1. Donald Trump may be dominating GOP presidential polls, but he still hasn’t won over most of Rhode Island’s 15 Republican state lawmakers. An informal survey found Trump has only one avowed supporter among them: veteran Warwick Rep. Joe Trillo. Independent Sen. Ed O’Neill, who caucuses with the GOP, is looking at a number of potential candidates but did have kind words for the frontrunner. “I am delighted Trump is generating a lot of interest and is hammering the so-called mainstream media (present company excluded),” O’Neill told me in an email. “He is the antithesis of political correctness.” House Minority Leader Brian Newberry, on the other hand, said this when asked for his choice: “I haven’t made any decisions yet. The only thing I have said – and I have said it in a few public forums – is that I do not support Trump.” Marco Rubio appears to have some momentum: youthful Reps. Bobby Nardolillo and Dan Reilly are both backing the Florida senator, and their colleague Antonio Giarrusso is leaning toward him. “He is intelligent, quick on his feet and speaks clearly and intelligently and seems to be most qualified in foreign policy issues,” Giarrusso said. “He also appeals to the youth and Latino voters.” O’Neill, Rep. Patricia Morgan and Sen. Nick Kettle all had positive things to say about Rubio, too. Morgan’s short list also includes Carly Fiorina and Chris Christie, while Kettle had initially planned to help Rand Paul’s campaign but never heard back. He has an eye on John Kaisch in addition to Rubio. The others who responded – Bob Lancia, Mike Chippendale, Elaine Morgan and Doreen Costa – weren’t naming names, but Costa admitted to having three favorites privately.

2. Telling: not one of those 15 Republicans mentioned the name Jeb Bush.

3. Speaking of Assembly Republicans, the news that newly retired GOP Sen. Chris Ottiano is backing Democrat Jim Seveney to inherit his seat is another striking example of the party’s perennial problems winning and holding elected office in Rhode Island. Seveney now has the backing of the Republican he hopes to succeed, the Portsmouth Democratic Town Committee and the Rhode Island Progressive Democrats, giving him some momentum heading into Tuesday’s primary. A key question in the race is whether the Republican nominee will be Kenneth Mendonca, who lives in Portsmouth, or one of the two hopefuls from Tiverton, Joan Chabot and John Pagliarini; the district is mostly Portsmouth voters, which could give candidates from there an edge in the Jan. 5 special election. As mentioned here last week, a Democratic win also could have broader repercussions at the State House by leaving Senate Minority Leader Dennis Algiere with three caucus-mates who are less friendly to Senate leadership than he is. If they lose Ottiano’s seat, Republicans will hold just four Senate seats for only the second time since the 1970s.

5. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed is too loyal a Democrat and too careful a politician to join the chorus of critics hammering President Obama’s strategy against ISIS. But during an interview on this week’s Newsmakers, Reed acknowledged some frustrations with administration policy even as he defended Obama overall. “The outline of the strategy is sound,” Reed said. “What I think we have to do is we have to accelerate our efforts.” Reed, now the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, emphasized that ISIS has stopped gaining territory in recent months, that the president is stepping up air strikes, and that he’s sending in special operations forces. Still, he said, “one of the points you could make is that some of these things could have been done faster, sooner, more aggressively. I think that message has gotten through.” But Reed isn’t on board with Armed Services Chairman John McCain’s call for a large deployment of American ground troops to combat ISIS, and he noted that former CIA Director David Petreaus feels the same way. Over and over, Reed returned to the complexity of the Syrian crisis. “We have a major effort under way to stop them and then degrade them and ultimately destroy them,” he said. “This is a very, very difficult situation.”

6. After a quarter-century in Congress, what does Jack Reed consider his biggest mistake? Asked the question on Newsmakers, Reed responded by recalling his vote against the first Gulf War in January 1991, just a few weeks after he arrived in the U.S. House. “I was very leery that they would succumb to the temptation to go all the way into Baghdad, to get into the same problems we saw a decade later in 2003, and I thought also we could spend more time with sanctions to try to pressure but not give up the option of using military force,” Reed said. “Looking back, I learned a great deal from that.” Specifically, he said he learned from watching how the first President Bush and his top advisers, James Baker and Brent Scowcroft, built an international coalition and kept their objectives limited. “That was very instructive,” he said.

7. The same six-month Morning Consult survey that gave us Governor Raimondo’s 46% job approval rating last week now puts Senator Reed at 58% and Senator Whitehouse at 51%.

8. With Governor Raimondo continuing her energetic efforts to lure GE’s headquarters to Rhode Island, has Senator Reed made any calls to woo the company here? “I hope GE comes, and then after GE Microsoft, and then after Microsoft any international company,” Reed quipped, acknowledging that he’s “hearing these things, too.” Pressed on whether he’d spoken to anyone at GE about the possibility, Reed chuckled and smiled, then finally said: “I know some folks at GE.” But he joked that mostly they just discussed the Red Sox. More broadly, though, he said GE’s interest is a hopeful sign that “there’s a new sort of vibrancy in the state.”

9. If GE does decide to move to Rhode Island, the employment impact will only be about 800 workers. But this new Washington Monthly article highlights one reason administration officials think landing such a huge company’s home office will have positive spillover effects: “Empirical studies have shown that when a city loses a major corporate headquarters in a merger, the replacement of locally based managers by ‘absentee’ managers usually leads to lower levels of local corporate giving, civic engagement, employment, and investment, often setting in motion further regional decline.” Presumably the reverse is true, too. (And that entire article, about inequality between regions, is well worth a read.)

11. Our weekly Saturday Morning Post dispatch from WPRI.com’s Dan McGowan: “While homicides in the country’s 30 largest cities are on pace to increase by roughly 11% in 2015, ‘it is not evidence that America has fallen back into a lawless pit of chaos and death,’ a New York Times editorial declared this week. The Times relied on data compiled earlier this month by the left-leaning Brennan Center for Justice, although both FiveThirtyEight and newly-minted Providence resident Daniel Denvir have debunked the myth that cities across the country are seeing a massive uptick in crime this year. Locally, the results are mixed. With about a month to go in the year, Providence’s 14 homicides are three fewer than at the same point in 2014, but violent crime overall was up 10% as of Nov. 22. (Property crimes like burglaries and larcenies are down 13% this year, according to the city.) While the spike in violent crime – particularly aggravated assaults and sex offenses – is notable, some context is needed. The city reported fewer violent and property crimes in 2014 than at any point in the last three decades, according to FBI data. But even if you pretend last year never happened, violent crime in the city is down 13% compared to the same point in 2013 and 11% from 2012. Of course, as public safety officials are quick to point out, even one shooting or stabbing is too many and the statistics don’t mean anything to those directly affected by violence. On that note, Mayor Elorza’s advisory council to reduce gun violence is set to hold its first meeting on Dec. 3. The panel will be charged with studying data and making policy recommendations to the city over the next several years.”

13. David Sullivan, Rhode Island’s well-respected tax administrator and the acting Department of Revenue director, announced Wednesday he’s leaving state service to take a private-sector gig at Ryan LLC. It was never said why Governor Raimondo didn’t make Sullivan the permanent revenue director, but one reason the gig may not have been appetizing for Sullivan – it would have required a pay cut. The tax administrator’s job currently pays $155,192; the revenue director’s job pays $130,100 (even though that person is technically the tax administrator’s boss). Chalk it up to Rhode Island’s arcane state personnel rules.

