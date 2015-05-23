Ted Nesi’s Saturday Morning Post: May 23

Happy Saturday! Here’s another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com – as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com, and follow @tednesi on Twitter.

1. Before the usual column begins, let’s take a moment this Memorial Day weekend to remember the names of the 27 Rhode Island service members who’ve lost their lives in the wars since 9/11: Gregory Belanger, Joseph Camara, Charles T. Caldwell, Michael Andrade, Sharon T. Swartworth, Matthew J. August, Curtis Mancini, Richard L. Ferguson, Matthew K. Serio, Christopher Cash, John J. Van Gyzen IV, Christopher S. Potts, Holly A. Charette, Matthew S. Coutu, Dennis J. Flanagan, Brian R. St. Germain, Dale James Kelly Jr., Moises Jazmin, Michael R. Weidemann, Ronald A. Gill Jr., Francis L. Toner IV, Kyle J. Coutu, Michael F. Paranzino, Dennis C. Poulin, Nickolas D. Schiavoni, Dennis P. Weichel Jr., and Abraham Tarwoe. (Thank you to the lieutenant governor’s office for providing the honor roll.)

2. If the large life sciences complex proposed this week by Dick Galvin and company for the 195 land gets built, it will be a big deal – but that’s still a big “if.” The proposal by Galvin’s CV Properties and Baltimore’s Wexford Science & Technology to put a million-square-foot multi-use development on some of the old highway land is exactly the sort of project state leaders have been promising for years now to no avail. The involvement of Wexford (as previewed in last week’s Saturday Morning Post) is crucial to giving the proposal real credibility. Wexford has significant experience and a parent company, BioMed Realty, with deep pockets. Galvin for his part is already doing the South Street Power Station project, though his previous effort to redevelop Victory Place never panned out. Attention will now turn to whether Brown University can play the role of institutional anchor tenant Wexford usually needs for these projects; the school’s upcoming capital campaign could give it the funds to do so. (But as CoffeeBlackRI asks, will it be net new space or just shifting from elsewhere in the city?) Governor Raimondo has good reason to be excited about the proposal – it would be a (literally) concrete example of her making good on her campaign promises. Still, her team seems wary of over-promising at such an early stage – there was no press conference, or even a formal press release, to spotlight Wednesday’s announcement. Plus, there are no details available yet on the amount of public subsidies that will be sought. Cautious optimism appears to be the order of the day.

3. Here’s my Q&A with Dick Galvin with more details on the Wexford-CV proposal.

4. The shocking death of Jim Skeffington has stunned his family and friends, while adding even more uncertainty to the stadium discussions. It’s clear the proposal didn’t die with him; Boston Red Sox CEO Larry Lucchino, the other PawSox principal owner, has taken the lead on keeping talks going. Yet Skeffington’s passing, though a stunning development, did nothing to change the underlying challenge he faced – there is a huge gap between what the minor-league team originally requested and what Governor Raimondo thinks taxpayers should spend subsidizing a ballpark. It appears the other nine PawSox owners are now waiting for state leaders to show their cards: “At this point the state has not made a counterproposal; I am working with the governor on putting something together,” Speaker Mattiello told my colleague Susan Campbell on Tuesday. Negotiations should heat up again next week. (On a personal note, Jim was always a gentleman to me in the short time I knew him, and I’ll miss interviewing him.)

5. The list of pallbearers set to take part in Jim Skeffington’s funeral on Saturday is a testament to his long career at the top levels of Rhode Island politics and business. The pallbearers are Larry Lucchino, Tom Ryan, Paul Choquette, Bob Popeo, Brendan Sullivan, Ron Machtley, Bob Murphy and Chuck Gaffney. The honorary pallbearers are Terry Murray, Phil Noel, Tom Hynes, Kevin Phelan, Brian Moynihan, Bill Egan, Habib Gorgi. The ushers are Bob Goldberg, Dave Duffy, Joe Cavanaugh, Chip Rogers, Jim McGuirk, Colby Cameron, Bill Robinson and Dick Small. The honor guard is Todd Reid, Zenon Lankowsky, Paul Dwyer, Lorraine Parent, Chris Graham, Deming Sherman, Tom Corso, Bob Madigan, Paul Sullivan, Skip Barry, George Frost, Jim Cahill, Chuck Sullivan, Swift Lawrence, Lenny Triedman, Ray Mancini, Bernie Buonnano and Frank Williams.

6. Here’s the text of the speech Fed Chair Janet Yellen gave Friday at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce. It’s worth a read – a digestible, smart overview of the economic landscape right now. Alas, most of her references to Rhode Island involve noting that the state isn’t keeping pace with some positive national trend. But at least she likes WaterFire!

7. Governor Raimondo’s address this week to Yale Law School graduates offered an interesting window into her view on public service. To paraphrase President Kennedy, her message seemed to be: Ask not what your Yale Law degree can do for you; ask what you can do with your Yale Law degree. She retold her now-familiar narrative about how she spearheaded the pension overhaul, and sought to draw bigger lessons from it. “Because of this Yale Law School degree, every opportunity will be there for you,” she told them, then suggested questions they should ask themselves. “I want you to ask the question, where am I needed? Where am I needed to go?” she said. That could mean tackling “income inequality, gender inequality, racial inequality, social justice” or something else: “By virtue of the privilege and opportunity and talent that you have, you have an obligation to serve, in your way at some point in time in your career.” She went on: “I need you to always remember that behind every decision you make is a person. Many of you are going to go off to clerk. Behind every opinion that you help to craft is a person, or a family, whose lives will be changed because of that decision. Or a client you serve. Or a company you work at. Maybe you go into business and there’ll be a layoff you have to make. It’s impacting a family. So let that have you pause and think a little more carefully to make sure you’re making the right decision.” Finally, she closed with an appeal: “To the few of you who aren’t sure what you want to do, there’s a terrific new governor in Rhode Island looking for talent, so see me after ’cause I’ll take you all – we need your help. We’re in the early stages of an economic comeback and I need every bit of talent I can get.”

8. The stock market rewarded CVS on Thursday for its $12.7-billion deal to purchase nursing-home pharmacy Omnicare. (That’s billion with a “b.”) Here’s a good look at why the Woonsocket drug giant made the move.

9. Don’t miss Dan McGowan’s WPRI.com deep dive on Mayor Elorza’s high-stakes battle with the Providence firefighters. It’s shaping up to be a key conflict of his first year, with consequences that could reverberate beyond Providence. As for the report on the city’s budget outlook that Elorza released this week, all I can say is Providence had better hope there’s no recession anytime soon – the city’s finances ain’t ready for it.

10. Tim White and I had a two-part series this week on the commuter rail expansion to T.F. Green and Wickford Junction. Part one looks at the 20-year-old ridership forecast for Wickford that will likely be a big miss; part two reveals the MBTA wants more than $6 million (so far) to cover operating losses. Jack Reed defends the project as a long-term investment that needs more time to pay off; Aaron Renn offered an alternative take on how Rhode Island should approach rail spending two years ago.

11. HealthSource RI is discussing possible collaborations with Connecticut’s Obamacare marketplace.

12. So does Gina Raimondo run for president in 2020 if Hillary loses? Or wait until 2024 regardless? The speculation will continue after The Fix put her on its list of the most interesting women in politics this week, with Aaron Blake writing: “Rhode Island isn’t exactly a launching pad for national politics these days, but the 44-year-old governor could change that in the years to come.” (She’ll probably need a very solid 2018 re-election victory if she wants to make a bid for national office, though.)

13. One of the benefits for Speaker Mattiello of bringing Rep. Blazejewski back into the leadership fold is recruiting an articulate member of the House Progressive Caucus to defend him to the left. Mattiello is a favorite target of the Rhode Island Progressive Democrats’ Sam Bell, who often describes the Cranston Democrat as a “conservative” with “right-wing views.” But Blazejewski, a loyal soldier, pushed back hard when I asked him about that critique Thursday on RIPR’s Political Roundtable. “Let’s just go through 2014,” Blazejewski said. “In 2014 the House of Representatives as part of its budget expanded the child care subsidies for low-income families who are working to try to get training, has continued to fund the school funding formula, has frozen tuition to make sure that students who graduate from our colleges and universities aren’t saddled with excessive debt, has increased the minimum wage, has expanded renewable energy, has repealed the master lever – and that was just in 2014. And that happened under Speaker Mattiello’s watch. So I think the proof is in the pudding – if you look at what was accomplished and you avoid the, just, pigeonholing and name-calling, you see that there have been substantial things that we’ve been able to accomplish under Speaker Mattiello.”

14. Sheldon Whitehouse gave his 100th weekly Senate speech on climate change this week, winning significant national media attention and some praise from his colleagues. “I have had the privilege of serving longer in this body than any other member of the Senate, currently,” Vermont’s Patrick Leahy said after Whitehouse finished. “I can count on my one hand, or probably a few fingers, some of the great speeches I have heard by both Republicans and Democrats in this body. One great speech I will never forget was that of the senator from Rhode Island.” (Not everybody agrees Whitehouse is a climate warrior – activists shouted him down at Yale recently over his support for natural gas.) As for the bigger picture on climate change policy, this new William Nordhaus long-read is highly recommended.

15. The author of “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” is opening a bookstore just north of Rhode Island, in Plainville.

