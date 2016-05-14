Ted Nesi’s Saturday Morning Post: May 14

Happy Saturday! Here’s another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com – as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com, and follow @tednesi on Twitter.

1. Last week it was a top House Democrat. This week it was a top City Council Democrat. Which Democrat’s legal problems will make headlines next week? Sounds cynical, maybe, but that’s kind of the point – these events breed cynicism. And what makes the cases of Gordon Fox, Ray Gallison and Kevin Jackson all the more troubling is that they weren’t low-profile backbenchers; these were individuals picked by their peers for powerful leadership positions, despite past lapses. No less a figure than House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello, who has downplayed Rhode Island’s corruption problems in the past, is venting his exasperation. “When I was leaving the Newport Creamery parking lot – me and my chief of staff – I was disgusted, I was frustrated. I knew what was coming. I knew what I had to deal with,” Mattiello said on this week’s Newsmakers, referring to his confrontation with Gallison. It was the first time since becoming speaker, he said, that “I actually said to myself, I don’t know if I need this. I just don’t need it, don’t want to be a part of it. And I suspect a lot of other elected officials are having that feeling.” Even before Gallison burst into the headlines, Rhode Islanders were showing clear signs of frustration: Governor Raimondo’s disapproval rating has jumped, and half of voters now think the state is on the wrong track. “I think when you have situations like Ray Gallison, it just frustrates everybody, and I think people become disillusioned, frustrated, angry, and everybody’s approval rating goes down,” Mattiello said. One step the speaker said he plans to take going forward: vetting people more closely before they get House leadership posts. Asked about the specifics of Gallison’s 2007 Ethics Commission fine, he admitted: “I didn’t know.”

2. For more than a year after he became speaker, Nick Mattiello’s position was clear on restoring the Rhode Island Ethics Commission’s authority over lawmakers: voters almost never ask about it, and it’s not a priority. Earlier this year he began to change his tune, telling Ed Fitzpatrick he was drafting his own ethics bill, though it wasn’t clear what would be in it. And this week he unveiled a bill that would largely revert the system back to what existed before the 2009 Bill Irons court decision. “What’s changed? I mean, Ray Gallison does change the equation,” Mattiello acknowledged on Newsmakers. “Evidently he resigned due to some type of wrongdoing that he will ultimately pay the price for.” He went on to say: “I absolutely want oversight. I want to know if there’s conflicts, because there’s no more room for them – there never was, I never believed there was – but to the extent that the frequency of problems is too great, we need oversight.” The bill will go before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday and is a near-lock for passage considering Mattiello and Senate President Teresa Paiva Weed are both behind it, though it’s always possible something will pop up. It was clear from the speaker’s comments that House Democrats will be spending a lot of time this fall casting themselves as reformers, based on five measures they’ve either already enacted or plan to pass soon: master lever abolition, campaign finance reporting, the Ethics Commission fix, new lobbying rules, and a coming community-service grants cleanup.

3. Arlene Violet wonders why Ray Gallison was named Bristol Fourth of July Parade grand marshal last year in light of his previous ethics trouble: “Is there something in the culture of Rhode Island that allows its people to overlook corruption?”

4. One of the big questions being pondered at the State House: will law enforcement take any action relating to Ray Gallison before the September primary or the November election, or will his case stay out of sight until after voters go to the polls? Political watchers spent all of 2014 anticipating the charges against Gordon Fox, but in the end they weren’t announced until March 2015, nearly a year after the raids that forced him out of office.

5. Our weekly Saturday Morning Post dispatch from WPRI.com’s Dan McGowan: “When a group of Providence City Council members sat around a table in the Ward 6 headquarters on Atwells Avenue in the fall of 2014, they made it clear they wanted to support Luis Aponte and Kevin Jackson as their next president and majority leader. But first they had to have a come-to-Jesus conversation with both men. They pressed Aponte and Jackson to file their past-due campaign finance reports to avoid being labeled scofflaws. Don’t embarrass the City Council. Aponte quickly filed 17 reports and went on to file eight more in early 2015. While he still owes the state $47,916 in late-filing penalties – he’s seeking a settlement with the Board of Elections – he heard his supporters on the council loud and clear. Jackson took a different approach. I asked him repeatedly over the last 18 months when he was going to clear up his past-due reports, and it wasn’t until we ran a scathing report in February on his failure to disclose thousands in contributions and expenditures over several years that he finally took action. By then, the State Police had launched the investigation that would lead to his arrest this week on embezzlement and misappropriation of funds charges. Now it doesn’t matter that Jackson is the first politician in Providence City Hall to face charges since Buddy Cianci. In the eyes of many, Providence is just being Providence again. And that’s going to make it awfully difficult for city leaders to get anything done at the State House this year.”

6. Speaker Mattiello is hoping to wrap up this year’s legislative session early next month. “I’m shooting for the first week of June to get the budget on the [House] floor and bring the session to a close,” Mattiello said on Newsmakers. He also said: “We’re going to have a good budget again this year. We’re going to look at taking care of folks at the lower end of the socioeconomic scale, the middle class, remove and reduce some taxes, try to help the businesses, try to create an economy that creates jobs and increases the income of folks.” One thing that won’t be in the budget: another cut in the estate tax, which Mattiello floated recently only to spark outrage on the left. “In this legislative session, I don’t think it’s going to be able to be something that we get to,” he said. “I’m not taking it off the table; there’s other interests in the balance that I’ve talked about that will probably get priority. But that’s something we have to look at in the future.”

7. A non-binding November referendum on legalizing marijuana is “probably not going to happen,” the speaker says.

8. The Providence Journal’s new circulation numbers continue to show the steady migration of readers away from print. Print circulation on Sunday, the most profitable day of the week for newspapers, fell nearly 10% compared with last year, to 78,000 copies as of March 31. Saturday and Monday-Friday print circulation both fell about 11%, to 70,000 and 59,000 copies, respectively. On the plus side, e-edition subscriptions grew 2% to around 3,300, and the paper said data from Nielsen Scarborough shows between print and online the Projo reached 50% of its NDM (Newspaper Designated Market) during a 30-day test period last year. For two views on the future of print newspapers, check out this recent Editor & Publisher piece and this response from Dan Kennedy.

9. Former Rhode Island Democratic Party Chairman Mark Weiner made Friday’s Wall Street Journal, but he’d probably have preferred not to. The paper listed him as an investor in a company that benefited from a Clinton Global Initiative project.

10. It seems like every two years around this time, a whisper campaign begins suggesting Jim Langevin isn’t going to run for re-election to Congress. As always, Langevin’s aides are emphatic that he will be on the ballot in November. One piece of evidence that backs them up: fundraising numbers. So far this cycle Langevin has raised $700,000, giving him almost $800,000 on hand as of March 31. That’s a healthy pace for him, already nearly equaling the amounts he raised in each cycle from 2002 to 2008. No Republican has emerged to challenge Langevin yet, but he does have a potential Democratic primary opponent, Steve Archer of Warwick. Langevin received 56% of the vote in 2012, the last presidential cycle, well down from the 70% he got in 2008 (though in 2012 he was also being challenged from the left by Abel Collins).

11. So much for Tim Williamson getting a judgeship from Governor Raimondo in some sort of legislative backroom deal. He wasn’t on the list when her judicial nominations came out this week.

12. In his budget address this week, Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien made a noteworthy announcement for a city that was at risk of going bankrupt just a few years ago: “This year, for the first time in the city’s history, we have begun the needed financial commitment by creating a line item to begin proactively funding the city’s ‘Other Post-Employment Benefits’ (OPEB).” The cost of OPEB, primarily retiree health care, is as much of a burden as pensions in many Rhode Island municipalities, and Pawtucket is no exception, though its unfunded OPEB liability has dipped from $415 million in 2007 to $345 million as of last year. (Grebien took office in 2011.) The mayor says creating the OPEB trust fund will “begin reducing the liability that was inherited through contractual obligations and without relying solely on tax increases, and will help to improve our bond rating over time.”

13. A must-read from The Washington Monthly explains how federal policy since the 1970s has hollowed out the economies of many midsize cities. In Rhode Island, the prime example is the swallowing up of large local lenders – and their capital – by major national banks. Ad agencies, a key example in the story, have also felt the impact.

14. Embezzler Joe Mollicone is on track to pay his restitution – by the year 6613.

15. Curt Schilling says he’s voting for Donald Trump in November.

16. “The Rhode Island Heroin User Who Came Back From the Dead.”

17. What happens if many of the country’s shopping malls become “stranded assets”?

18. Washington Post editor and “Spotlight” hero Marty Baron asks a good question: “How can we have a functioning democracy when we cannot agree on the most basic facts?”

This week on Newsmakers – House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello. This week on Executive Suite – Dr. Rajiv Kumar, founder/CEO of ShapeUp and president of Virgin Pulse; Nick O'Hara, founder of Charging Chair.