Ted Nesi’s Saturday Morning Post: July 30

Happy Saturday! Here’s another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com – as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com, and follow @tednesi on Twitter.

1. Rep. John Carnevale has given up his bid for re-election, a fairly stunning turn of events less than seven weeks after our investigation first questioned his residency. But he hasn’t given up arguing that he lives at 150 Barbara St. in Providence; in his resignation letter Friday he made sure to say he’d keep “improving the quality of life in our district.” (Eyeing a 2018 comeback?) After the Board of Canvassers stripped Carnevale of his voter registration Thursday, his attorney, Rep. Bob Jacquard, argued that Carnevale’s only real problem was our “sensationalized” undercover footage of him with his face covered. Yet facts are facts. Carnevale failed to answer our original questions; failed to disclose his Johnston home for nine years; failed to change a mortgage document making Johnston his primary residence; failed to give accurate testimony about his sleeping quarters; failed to convince his children and tenants to comply with subpoenas; failed to avoid making the police think he wanted parking tickets to corroborate his story; and failed to retain the confidence of his top colleagues. More than anything, though, he failed to understand that Rhode Island lawmakers aren’t getting the benefit of the doubt following scandal after scandal involving individuals even as high-ranking as Gordon Fox and Ray Gallison. The story has winners, too: the Providence Police Department and particularly Lt. Richard Fernandes, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, the R.I. Board of Elections, state GOP leadership and canvassers clerk Renay Brooks Omisore all come out with their reputations enhanced. But the end result is another black eye for the General Assembly.

2. Should Speaker Mattiello be on that list of winners, too? Some of his aides certainly think so. Mattiello stood by Rep. Carnevale for the first five weeks of the controversy, saying he took him at his word about where he lives. But after the police accused Carnevale of seeking out parking tickets, the speaker abruptly booted him out of House Democratic leadership and urged him not to run again. Mattiello also seemed to put the final nail in Carnevale’s coffin Thursday night when he issued a statement bluntly telling him the canvassers’ decision “should not be appealed.” Mattiello’s GOP rival Steve Frias scoffed at his actions, arguing he always “drags his feet until the pressure from the public becomes unbearable.” No doubt many wanted Mattiello to act sooner. And it’s alarming, to say the least, that in less than three months Mattiello’s hand-picked House Finance chairman and vice-chairman have both gone down in career-ending scandals. But there were countervailing forces weighing on the speaker, too. His No. 2, John DeSimone, didn’t want one of his allies kicked to the curb, and the House Democratic caucus includes some who already think the speaker has caved to public pressure too many times, whether on the master lever, the ethics amendment or community-service grants. Whatever the eventual verdict is, Mattiello has to be relieved Carnevale will no longer be making headlines as the Sept. 13 primary nears.

3. Many were appalled to find out Rep. Carnevale received the Democratic Party endorsement in his re-election race two weeks after news of his residency problems first broke. The revelation turned a spotlight on the little-known entities empowered to hand out party endorsements in General Assembly races: representative and senatorial district committees, obscure bodies invariably packed with allies of the incumbent. And good luck finding out more about them. Rhode Island Democratic Party spokeswoman Ann Gooding told me the state party doesn’t have information about when the district committees meet or even who is on them, directing questions to Nicole Lagace, a spokeswoman for the secretary of state’s office. Lagace told me there is currently no way for an individual to look up the names of a district committee’s members online, “but it is a goal of ours for the future.” You can, however, contact her office to ask. It seems like information that should be more readily accessible, particularly since the committee members are chosen in state-run primary elections.

4. Another lesson from the John Carnevale saga: the caliber of Rhode Island’s Republican leadership matters enormously. It’s easy to tease the state GOP for its weak election record or its low registration numbers. But it is still the loyal opposition in heavily blue Rhode Island, and there is no way Carnevale would be off the voter rolls this week if it weren’t for the doggedness and tactical savvy of GOP Chairman Brandon Bell and Sen. John Pagliarini, lawyers both. He didn’t lose at the ballot box, but Carnevale is the first Democratic incumbent picked off by the Republicans this election year. And they drew some real blood in the process.

5. “Rep. John M. Carnevale and Rep. Joseph S. Almeida have been elected co-chairman of the Providence House delegation,” declared a State House news release on Jan. 20, 2015. “The chairpersons of the delegation are elected by all 14 House members who represent parts of the capital city.” Four months later, Almeida pleaded no contest to misusing campaign money. Eighteen months later, Carnevale was kicked off the voters rolls for failing to live in his district. Perhaps the next two chairpersons will have better luck.

6. A few years ago, it seemed like the R.I. Department of Revenue was constantly swooping in to deal with financially distressed cities: Central Falls, Providence, Woonsocket, East Providence, West Warwick. So how does the department’s newish director, Rob Hull, assess the municipal situation today? “The overall health, I think, is OK – the economy and the sort of rising tide lifting all ships has helped. So I think we are in a better place,” Hull said on this week’s Newsmakers. But, he added, “I think if you had a big economic shock, we’d be talking about something different.

7. Our weekly Saturday Morning Post dispatch from WPRI.com’s Dan McGowan: “Mayor Elorza may have been 280 miles away in Philadelphia, but he might have just had his most successful week since taking office in January 2015. Between his handling of the Providence Board of Canvassers in the John Carnevale saga to the City Council dropping its fight for individual ward accounts in the $40-million infrastructure bond, we saw the mayor truly use his bully pulpit powers for the first time. Neither situation was easy. Even some of Elorza’s top aides privately acknowledge that Carnevale was one of the city’s best champions at the State House, but the mayor likely cringed as his staff texted him updates of Wednesday’s painful canvassers meeting. Before long, he was out with a statement that set the tone for the board’s decision to kick Carnevale off the voter rolls within 24 hours. When it comes to the $40-million bond, Team Elorza made it clear behind the scenes the mayor would veto a spending plan that gave individual council members final say over projects in their wards. He was never forced to make the threat public because the council was willing to back off its request for ward accounts in exchange for a ban on bond-anticipation notes (BANs) and a requirement that the city treasurer have a say in which projects move forward. So is this a turning point for Elorza? It’s too soon to say. He’s losing one of his most valuable assets in chief operating officer Brett Smiley as well as chief of staff Tony Simon. But City Hall was clearly a different place this week.”

8. Andy Moffit spotlighted in a CBS Sunday Morning piece on First Gentlemen.

9. “The scandal isn’t what’s illegal, the scandal is what’s legal.” That old chestnut by Michael Kinsley came to mind Friday as AG Kilmartin and Col. O’Donnell announced no criminal charges from their long-running 38 Studios probe. O’Donnell summed up their decision by saying that “a bad deal does not always equate to an indictment.” The optics of the news conference – called with barely an hour’s notice, at 3:30 on a sunny Friday afternoon in July, out in Scituate – weren’t exactly helpful if officials wanted to boost public confidence in the outcome, though. “This is going to go down as the epitome of a Friday news dump,” Tim White tweeted. “Journalism classes will use this in presentations.” (Kilmartin and O’Donnell said it was unavoidable.) The lack of charges wasn’t hugely surprising, but Kilmartin’s announcement that all the materials collected over the course of the investigation would remain under wraps turned heads considering the huge public interest in the case. Patrick Lynch memorably allowed the release of similar materials related to the Station nightclub fire in the 2000s, but Kilmartin said that investigation led to indictments, while this one didn’t; he also said he’s not actually closing the case but rather keeping it inactive and thus may need the evidence down the line if some unforeseen revelation catches his office’s attention. Long story short: the four-year effort leaves Rhode Islanders knowing almost nothing about the notorious transaction that they didn’t before. And the huge unanswered questions around Gordon Fox’s actions in 2009 and early 2010 remain, well, unanswered.

10. Sheldon Whitehouse attended a Roots concert during the DNC, Playbook reports.

11. Jack Reed is on a bit of a streak. In 2008, the guest of honor at his annual summer fundraising weekend was Joe Biden, who would soon be named the Democratic vice-presidential nominee. Eight years later, the guest of honor was Tim Kaine, who one-upped by Biden by actually taking the call about his VP selection at the same Reed soirée. “I’m getting a lot of inquiries about 2024,” Reed told me with a chuckle this week. (Ever cautious, he added: “That’s a joke.”) Asked about how it all happened, Reed recalled that Kaine stepped away from the event to take a phone call in a quiet place at the Newport Shipyard. “Then I was tapped on the shoulder and pulled around the side of the building. He emerged and he was quite happy. I said, ‘Did you get it?’ He said, ‘Yeah!’ I said, ‘Congratulations, anything I can do to help you?'” Then Kaine was spirited away past the assembled reporters in an unidentified Volvo with tinted windows, eventually making his way to the Hotel Viking. The rest is history.

12. Tim Kaine told a crowd this week that he’s one of only 20 people in American history to serve as governor, mayor and senator. Another member of that select group? Lincoln Chafee. (But whoops – Roll Call reports Kaine’s numbers were outdated, and the total is now 30.)

13. New Hampshire Gov. Maggie Hassan, whose family owns a waterfront home in Little Compton, is raising money in Rhode Island on Sunday for her U.S. Senate campaign against Kelly Ayotte. She’s holding a morning brunch reception in Newport and then an afternoon event back in Little Compton that Sheldon Whitehouse is headlining.

14. Senator Reed is livid with Donald Trump about the Humayun Khan affair.

15. More grim news on investment returns for public pensions via the WSJ.

16. Congrats to Valley Breeze ace Ethan Shorey on the birth of his daughter, Añalia.

17. Set your DVRs: This week on Newsmakers – Rob Hull, director, R.I. Department of Revenue; John Marion, executive director, Common Cause. This week on Executive Suite – Jon Bittner, co-founder and CEO of Splitiwse; Steven King, managing director of Quonset Development Corp. Watch Saturday at 10:30 p.m. or Sunday at 8 p.m. on myRITV (or Sunday at 6 a.m. on Fox). Catch both shows back-to-back on your radio Sunday nights at 6 on WPRO-AM 630 and WEAN-FM 99.7. And you can subscribe to both shows as iTunes podcasts – click here for Executive Suite and click here for Newsmakers. See you back here next Saturday morning.Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com. He hosts Executive Suite and writes The Saturday Morning Post. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook and InstagramThis article has been updated.