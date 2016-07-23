Ted Nesi’s Saturday Morning Post: July 23

Happy Saturday! Here’s another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com – as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com, and follow @tednesi on Twitter.

1. Jack Reed has good timing. The senior senator’s annual fundraising event was long ago scheduled for this weekend in Newport – little did Reed know it would start the same day his guest of honor, Virginia’s Tim Kaine, would be named the Democratic vice-presidential nominee. Kaine slipped away from Newport just before the announcement was made, my colleague Steph Machado reports – presumably with Secret Service protection. Has anyone ever before gotten the call to run for VP while in Rhode Island? It’s a fun cameo in national politics for the state, as well as a reminder of Reed’s close ties to those at the highest levels of the Democratic Party. Kaine may have left early, but the senator’s other guests have more on their schedule; a money-raising party is scheduled for Sunday at the home of former CVS CEO Tom Ryan. Reed won’t be the only one stockpiling cash in Rhode Island this weekend, either. Congressman Patrick Murphy, the Florida Democrat seeking to replace Marco Rubio in the U.S. Senate, is scheduled to be at Tom Gilbane’s Newport home for a campaign event this afternoon.

1a. Some inside details from NBC’s Monica Alba: “Where did Tim Kaine get the call from HRC last night? The shipyard event site for his RI fundraiser, per aides. They spoke for 15 mins. Kaine was supposed to fly to Richmond last night but instead came straight to FL. He, Anne & staff celebrated with champagne on the plane. Clinton staffers, including [Clinton campaign chairman John] Podesta, darted out of Brooklyn HQ using the freight elevator yesterday to get to Rhode Island unseen, per aides. On the call, HRC told Kaine Podesta was hiding out nearby, ready to meet with him and his wife.”

2. Some Republicans are holding out hope Donald Trump could somehow win Rhode Island this November (in which case he will almost certainly be winning the White House, too). Nothing is certain in politics, but that’s an extraordinarily unlikely outcome since the state has gone for the Democratic nominee in every election since 1988. Indeed, Republican nominees have not only failed to win statewide – they’ve failed to win a single county in Rhode Island even once since 1984 (when Ronald Reagan took four of five). The closest race four years ago was in Washington County, dominated by the two Kingstowns, and even there Barack Obama received 59% of the vote.

3. Ignore the presidential election polls for the next few weeks.

4. Will state Rep. John Carnevale be on the ballot for the Sept. 13 primary? That’s up in the air after Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea announced late Friday she won’t certify his nomination papers until the Providence Board of Canvassers determines whether he actually lives in his district. Gorbea’s sign-off is a required step; indeed, GOP lawyers are now pointing to a state law they say gives her the authority to disqualify him. (Her office didn’t respond to a question about whether she’d consider that.) All this comes days after Providence officials said Carnevale tried to get a cop to write him parking tickets, presumably to back up his claimed address. Stories like that, combined with headlines about Ray Gallison possibly stealing money from an elderly client, aren’t exactly improving the General Assembly’s reputation, particularly when both Gallison and Carnevale have had plum spots on the House Finance Committee. (Not to mention the fact Carnevale has the Democratic endorsement in his re-election race.) House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello was vacationing out of the country this week, so we’ll have to wait until his return to hear his reaction to the latest blowups. House Minority Leader Brian Newberry hopes to see him take action. “The Democratic Party in this state is rife with scandal,” Newberry said on this week’s Newsmakers. On Carnevale specifically, Newberry said: “Nobody truly believes anything the man is saying. It’s embarrassing. It’s embarrassing to the state. It’s embarrassing to the Democratic Party. And it should be embarrassing to the Democratic leadership in the House.”

5. We already know at least one significant change at the State House in January: Brian Newberry will no longer be the House GOP’s leader. Newberry made the announcement on this week’s Newsmakers, saying that while he still loves being a representative, he is tired of the bureaucratic and diplomatic demands that leading the Republican caucus requires. “There’s a lot of very unglamorous administrative stuff,” he explained. Newberry is backing Mike Chippendale to take his place, saying the Foster Republican is well-liked on both sides of the aisle. It’s no secret there’s been tension between Newberry and West Warwick’s Patricia Morgan, who is also gunning for the minority leader’s job; he said he respects her efforts as a lawmaker but doesn’t think she has the “diplomacy and tact” to lead the GOP caucus. But he floated a different promotion for Morgan: “If Patricia wants to run for governor, I would encourage that. I think she’d be a very good candidate for that.”

6. Leader Newberry also has some thoughts on how to improve the legislative process: “If you really want to change Rhode Island, the speaker of the House – and I think Nick Mattiello had a moment to do this last year, and I think he still could do it if he wanted to – needs to devolve his own power down, even to his fellow Democrats. Give more power to the committee chairs. Give more power to the committees. Not every vote has to be a foregone conclusion. I don’t see why the speaker of the House, whoever it is, can’t bring a bill to the floor that is supported by the majority of the members, even if the speaker doesn’t like it, and let it pass, even vote against it. That never happens. That’s the problem. … It needs to be someplace where more than one or two people have decision-making.”

7. The newest numbers – still not final, but getting closer – show 41 of Rhode Island’s 113 state lawmakers will run unopposed for re-election this fall. In the House: Aaron Regunberg, Ray Hull, John Lombardi, Scott Slater, Charlene Lima, Robert Jacquard, Art Handy, Joe Shekarchi, Jared Nunes, Antonio Giarrusso, Blake Filippi, Sam Azzinaro, Stephen Ucci, Greg Costantino, Brian Newberry, Mike Morin, Stephen Casey, Robert Philips, Doc Corvese, Shelby Maldonado, Jim McLaughlin, Mary Messier, Gregg Amore, Joy Hearn, Jay Edwards and Marvin Abney. And in the Senate: Gayle Goldin, Dominick Ruggerio, Paul Jabour, Adam Satchell, Dan DaPonte, Donna Nesselbush, William Conley, Roger Picard, Marc Cote, Frank Lombardi, Josh Miller, Erin Lynch Prata, Mark Gee, Jim Sheehan and Dennis Algiere. (For those keeping score, that’s 36 Democrats, four Republicans and one independent.)

8. Our weekly Saturday Morning Post dispatch from WPRI.com’s Dan McGowan: “Mayor Elorza has about six weeks to replace Brett Smiley as the city’s chief operating officer before Smiley takes over as Governor Raimondo’s chief of staff on Sept. 6. It won’t be easy. The COO job was created by Elorza’s office, but it had most of the same functions as what previous mayors have called their director of administration (though Smiley appeared to have more input on economic development.) The job requires someone with the ability to run a large organization – if you count the school department, Providence has more than 5,500 employees – and still manage political relationships. (It’s worth noting that Smiley didn’t come in with that level of management experience, but he did have a firm grasp on local politics.) Because Elorza is essentially two years into his tenure as mayor, it wouldn’t be easy for someone with no previous government experience to step in mid-stream. One possible choice could be Michael D’Amico, who served as former Mayor Taveras’s director of administration and has remained a labor and budget consultant to the Elorza administration. If the mayor wants to hire from within, his chief innovation officer, Nicole Pollock, would likely be among those given a close look. Pollock is one of Elorza’s most trusted aides and has a good sense of the direction Elorza would like to take the city. When asked about his possible replacement this week, all Smiley would say was that he received several quality applicants for a deputy director position he posted several months ago.”

9. How Harvard is trying to create an innovation district from scratch.

10. Economist Tyler Cowen has an interesting theory about how insufficient personal savings are driving voter discontent, even among those who have jobs and stable incomes. “For those individuals, the prospect of falling standards of consumption – for the remainder of their lives – means the economy is worse than the GDP growth and unemployment numbers are indicating,” he writes. It’s easy to imagine how that dynamic could be at work in Rhode Island, a state with older demographics that’s had a less-than-robust economy for many years.

11. The most interesting finding in this new Boston Fed study on capital investment by the New England states is that Rhode Island seems to be more inclined than its neighbors to use borrowed money for non-capital purposes. The study’s authors suggest this means “state and local governments in Rhode Island have used government borrowing authority to support private ventures to an unusually high degree.” All the more reason it will be interesting to see what Treasurer Magaziner’s ongoing review of public debt in Rhode Island eventually turns up.

12. Roger Williams University Law School’s annual magazine is out, and this year’s edition has an enlightening piece by Mike Bowden on racial diversity in Rhode Island’s judiciary. The article suggests that part of why so few of the state’s judges are people of color is because so few of the state’s lawyers are, either: only about 80 out of 4,000 statewide. That’s roughly 2% of the bar, even though more than 20% of Rhode Islanders are members of minority groups. The article isn’t all negative, however – it says gender diversity is a relative bright spot in Rhode Island’s courts. “Currently, excluding magistrates, the state’s judiciary is 42% female,” Bowden reports. “In 2009, that figure was 25% female; in 1994, it was 28%.”

13. Girls Go Digital, a technology camp for young women ages 8 to 18, is hosting a pilot program today at RDW Group in Providence.

14. A controversial new trend in America’s charitable sector: donor-advised funds.

15. If you're like me, you sometimes find your iPhone filling up and running out of storage space – even though you've deleted tons of videos, photos and music. Here's a neat trick I recently learned to free up some space. Go to the iTunes Store and try to download a long HD movie – say, "Gone with the Wind" or "Lord of the Rings." Then, when your phone says there's not enough space to download the movie, press OK and return to the Home screen for a minute or so. You'll then see the phone cycle through a number of apps like Safari and Facebook while displaying a "Cleaning…" message. This process usually frees up at least 1 or 2 GB of space in my experience. The more you know. 💫

