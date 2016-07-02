Ted Nesi’s Saturday Morning Post: July 2

Happy Fourth of July! Here’s another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com – as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com, and follow @tednesi on Twitter.

1. Donald Trump’s weak poll numbers are raising the odds that Democrats will take back control of the U.S. Senate this fall, a turn of events that would have big implications for Rhode Island’s all-Dem delegation. The biggest impact by far would be Jack Reed becoming chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee for the first time, giving him one of the most influential posts in Congress and huge influence over military policy – no small thing for a state with a large defense sector. (Reed would clearly have the ear of a President Hillary Clinton: she recently said he “understands as much about national security as anybody in the Congress, and probably nearly anywhere else.”) Reed might not be alone in getting a gavel, either. Sheldon Whitehouse is positioned to become chairman of the Senate Budget Committee if Bernie Sanders, who outranks him, opts instead to take charge of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. While Whitehouse himself acknowledges the Budget Committee’s influence has waned in recent years, it would still raise his profile. A Democratic takeover of the House still seems far less likely, but even that can’t be ruled out at this point. If that were to happen, Jim Langevin isn’t in line to take over a top-level committee, but he is positioned to get the gavel on the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities. David Cicilline is too low on the totem pole to lead a panel, but he could benefit in other ways since he’s grown close to Nancy Pelosi; it would also be his first time ever in the majority. Nearly all of these scenarios are subject to change, since so much depends on the whims and re-elections of other lawmakers. But don’t think staffers aren’t dreaming about the possibilities.

2. Senator Whitehouse after Oscar winner Morgan Freeman visited to lobby him on shark fins last month: “I had God in my office.”

3. Rhode Island’s candidate filing deadline has come and gone, and it looks like there’s been a measurable uptick in competition for General Assembly seats. In all, 249 people filed to run for the state legislature by Wednesday evening: 151 Democrats, 48 Republicans, 46 independents, three Libertarians, and one Moderate; 107 of them are incumbents trying to hold onto their seats. More districts are being contested across the map – just 22 of 75 representatives are unopposed for re-election, compared with 30 in 2014, and just 10 of 38 senators are unopposed, down from 17. Of course, filing a declaration-of-candidacy form isn’t the same thing as mounting a strong challenge – it will take until mid-July to know how many of the 249 gather enough signatures to qualify for the ballot, and perhaps a bit longer than that to see how many pose a real threat to their targets. But you can’t beat somebody with nobody, as the saying goes, and more competitors means more potential for change on Smith Hill.

4. Who’s unopposed, and thus all but certain to be back at the State House next January? In the House: Ray Hull, John Lombardi, Scott Slater, Charlene Lima, Robert Jacquard, Joe Shekarchi, Antonio Giarrusso, Blake Filippi, Sam Azzinaro, Stephen Ucci, Greg Costantino, Brian Newberry, Mike Morin, Stephen Casey, Robert Philips, Doc Corvese, Shelby Maldonado, Jim McLaughlin, Mary Messier, Gregg Amore, Joy Hearn and Marvin Abney. And in the Senate: Gayle Goldin, Dan DaPonte, Donna Nesselbush, William Conley, Roger Picard, Marc Cote, Mike McCaffrey, Erin Lynch, Jim Sheehan and Dennis Algiere.

5. The week’s most intriguing proposal from a newly minted candidate came from Jonathan Hernandez, a Democratic primary challenger to Providence Sen. Harold Metts. “Hernandez will propose a constitutional amendment to make the speakership an at-large position, ensuring the speaker is accountable to all Rhode Islanders and not just the 1.33% of the population his or her House district represents,” his campaign said in a news release. State House veterans quickly chimed in on Twitter to say the idea could leave a speaker without effective control of the House, empowering the majority leader. But it’s still an interesting idea considering the power of the job.

6. Our weekly Saturday Morning Post dispatch from WPRI.com’s Dan McGowan: “Incumbent representatives and senators from Providence have only lost three races in the last two election cycles – Leo Medina and Michael Tarro in 2012 and Maria Cimini in 2014 – but there are a handful of city-based primaries worth keeping an eye on this year. (As usual, it’s highly unlikely a Republican or independent will win in Providence.) Start with the obvious: with Rep. John Carnevale facing questions about whether he actually lives in his district, his House District 13 seat is clearly in play. If Carnevale isn’t disqualified, he probably remains the favorite; remember, the district’s largest precinct is Anthony Carnevale Elementary School, named after John’s brother. While there are five Democrats seeking to knock Carnevale off, Lisa Scorpio has the backing of Progressive Democrats and is well-known in some city activist circles. (It also doesn’t hurt that she’s a member of Leadership Rhode Island this year.) In House District 5, Majority Leader John DeSimone has his first serious challenger in years in Providence teacher Marcia Ranglin-Vassell. The city’s North End has changed dramatically since DeSimone was elected in 1992, but it has still never elected a minority candidate to the General Assembly or City Council. In House District 9, Rep. Anastasia Williams has a credible opponent in newcomer Michael Gazdacko. Gazdacko should appeal to West End hipsters and those who’ve been upset with Williams’ leadership at the John Hope Settlement House, but she’s still got a large base of support. In House District 3, challenger Moira Walsh is probably a favorite against incumbent Rep. Thomas Palangio, who has suffered from health problems and bad press this year. On the Senate side, keep an eye on District 2, where longtime incumbent Sen. Juan Pichardo faces Ana Quezada. Pichardo will have the majority of the South Side’s elected officials behind him, but Quezada hasn’t stopped campaigning since her 13-point loss to Pichardo two years ago. Now she’s got a head-to-head race, which should be close. Finally, District 7 has a rematch between Sen. Frank Ciccone and Doris De Los Santos. While many thought De Los Santos would take the easier route of running for Carnevale’s House seat, she is certainly going to be competitive against Ciccone.”

7. What a difference 12 months can make. A year ago at this time, Ray Gallison was serving as chief marshal of the Bristol Fourth of July parade.

8. Did you know the Republican National Committee’s chief strategist is a Rhode Island native? Sean Spicer, in town for the holiday weekend, joined Tim White and me on this week’s Newsmakers to talk Trump, Twitter, Campaign 2016 and more. Spicer acknowledged the GOP won’t win Rhode Island this year – though he argued Trump’s strong primary showing means he could outperform other recent nominees – but gave an early signal the national party may help a challenger to Gina Raimondo in 2018 despite her growing war chest. “Look, any race, regardless of whether it’s Alabama or Rhode Island, you go in, you look at the race, you figure out how close it is, how well the campaign is organized, how much money they’re raising, then you make a decision,” Spicer said. “I think Raimondo offers us a great opportunity because – I mean, her ratings are so low she is among the worst-rated governors in the country. And money can only do so much. So her approval rating’s low, she won with 40% last time, and I think the sort of scandals, the lack of transparency, the problems that she is having are going to create a deeper and deeper [problem] for her. And I think people in Rhode Island are going to say, at least we need a Republican back in the governor’s office to make sure that we put a check on the legislature.” Spicer, who praised GOP Chairman Brandon Bell, also said he hopes the party will increase its representation in the Rhode Island House from its current 12 seats to around 20 in November – a tall order in a presidential year.

9. Brookings Institution scholar Scott Andes gave an interesting quote to the Hartford Courant this week in a discussion of innovation districts: “It seems like every day someone is announcing a new one,” he said. “The concern I have is many are real estate plays rather than plays to build jobs and industries.” His point: political leaders are sexing up standard real-estate development projects by casting them as startup hubs, while little money is actually being spent on basic research and other spurs to innovation that drive the modern knowledge economy. His insight stuck out in part because it came just after we ran this list of how Governor Raimondo’s Commerce RI team has spent its first $50 million: more than half the money has gone to real estate, with comparatively paltry amounts spent on programs like innovation vouchers. That focus will continue in this new budget year, since Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor wound up trading away proposals such as a refundable R&D tax credit and high-impact research faculty in favor of more money for real-estate subsidies. There’s clearly demand among developers for those. Last time I checked, though, companies weren’t moving to Boston or Silicon Valley because they have lots of buildings – they’re going for the brainpower of MIT, Harvard and Stanford, and its spillover effects.

10. Reflecting on Donald Trump’s trade speech this week, Bloomberg’s Brendan Greeley wrote that globalization “leaves pockets of devastation – towns like Providence, Rhode Island.” Oof. Here’s my write-up of the research he cites.

11. Legislative leaders’ decision not to raise Rhode Island’s minimum wage in 2017 has gotten a lot of attention. What’s been somewhat overlooked is a different anti-poverty measure that passed: another increase in the earned-income tax credit, which boosts the wages of low-wage workers by giving them extra cash. The policy has support from wonks on the left and the right, who see it as simultaneously helping the vulnerable while incentivizing employment. Rhode Island’s state EITC is calculated as a share of the federal EITC, and this is the second year in a row Governor Raimondo and lawmakers have agreed to an increase. It’s now set to climb from 10% of the federal credit in 2015 to 12.5% in 2016 and 15% in 2017. (Raimondo had urged an even bigger increase, using the higher-than-expected surplus.) The boosts mean real money in people’s pockets: $6.4 million this year and an additional $5.5 million on top of that next year, according to House Fiscal estimates.

12. Brown’s Rhode Island Innovative Policy Lab, which helps Governor Raimondo’s office craft initiatives, is hiring a research manager. (The lab was funded with nearly $3 million from Raimondo backers John and Laura Arnold.)

13. In an interview with Ian Donnis this week, Senate Finance Chairman Dan DaPonte suggested the reason his committee’s hearings often aren’t televised is due to a lack of funding from the Joint Committee on Legislative Services, the House-controlled panel that allocates the General Assembly’s $43-million budget. “If the Joint Committee on Legislative Services feels that they want to put cameras in our room, we’d be more than happy to televise our hearings,” DaPonte said. Good news: House spokesman Larry Berman tells me the issue is being studied now, “and will be addressed before the start of 2017.” He noted that three hearing rooms have already been completely wired for Capitol TV – 35 (House Finance), 101 (House Judiciary and HEW) and 313 (Senate Judiciary) – and noted that any of those can also be used by other committees. “The smaller rooms have yet to be completely wired, but we are studying that cost over the summer and hope to expand before the start of the next session,” Berman said.

14. The Providence pension fund’s investment portfolio was down to $247 million in assets as of this week, a drop of $27 million since January – meaning the city has lost the entire $21 million it’s deposited into the account over that period. The fund’s value is now even lower than it was at the close of 2008, amid the worst of the Wall Street crash, despite a huge market rebound in the years since. Cash flow continues to be a major issue for the heavily underfunded pension system: since 2005 the city has deposited $589 million into the fund, but it’s withdrawn $836 million.

15. Worth a read as the fierce debate continues over the proposed Burrillville power plant: natural gas is falling out of favor in Massachusetts. “The growing opposition to natural gas would have been unthinkable two years ago, when the push began to bring new pipelines into the region to avoid a replay of the sky-high electricity prices that battered the region following the grueling winter of 2013-14,” notes CommonWealth Magazine’s Bruce Mohl.

16. Joe Kennedy III for Senate? Maybe, if Elizabeth Warren gets VP.

17. Rhode Island’s criminal-justice reforms get a White House shout-out.

18. “Millennials are politically weird.”

19. Did you know Rhode Island ranks among the top 15 states nationally for immigrants as a share of population? That stat comes from Dorcas International chief Kathleen Cloutier in the Boston Fed’s latest Communities & Banking magazine.

20. For the Fourth, check out Fred Astaire’s tap dance with live firecrackers.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com.