Ted Nesi’s Saturday Morning Post: July 18

Happy Saturday! Here's another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com

1. Sheldon Whitehouse is a devoted Hillary Clinton supporter, and has been for a long time – he even served as her Rhode Island campaign co-chair in 2008. But he’s not exactly sweating the threat she faces from his colleague Bernie Sanders. “Bernie is having a wonderful time,” Whitehouse said on this week’s Newsmakers. “He is drawing really big crowds and he’s a really authentic voice, and I think it’s a great reminder to the voters that there’s a lot in the economic system that really is rigged against middle-class and regular folks.” In fact, the senator thinks Sanders’ candidacy will help Clinton in the end by reinforcing the Democratic message. “So as a Hillary supporter, I welcome Bernie’s activities. I think it’s enlivening the debate, it’s adding a really authentic voice – I think it’s good for us.” Whitehouse added: “He is not our Donald Trump.” As for the case in favor of Hillary over Bernie? “Well, Hillary can and will win, so that’s an important consideration to open with,” Whitehouse said. “She also has an immense breadth of experience that Bernie Sanders simply doesn’t share, having been secretary of state, having dealt with all the foreign policy and national security issues that a president has to face.” Whitehouse’s take on the sitting president isn’t quite so rosy. Asked by Tim White whether President Obama’s ability to work with Congress has improved at all, Whitehouse sighed and replied: “It’s still not great.”

2. It’s hard to imagine Senator Whitehouse helping Republicans kill the Iran deal and thus dealing a president of his own party a massive diplomatic defeat. Yet Whitehouse insisted Friday that he hasn’t made up his mind and needs to review the terms of the agreement before he can say he’ll vote yes. “I want to take a solid look at it,” Whitehouse said on Newsmakers. “It’s possible that this deal is a mistake. And it’s possible that there are ways in which the Iranians can cheat in such a way that it will destabilize the Middle East further.” Still, Whitehouse acknowledged: “Clearly I’d like to support the president if the deal is as good as [he says] it is.” A major point in the deal’s favor, from Whitehouse’s perspective, is that it has the backing of more than 60 former diplomats from Democratic and Republican administrations. And a key concern, he said, is what happens if the deal is rejected, since it’s unlikely the U.S. could get Europe, Russia and China to keep sanctions in place after scuttling the agreement. “If we don’t do this, it’s hard to see what transpires,” Whitehouse said.

3. Criminal justice reform is an issue taking up a lot of Senator Whitehouse’s time these days, and it’s one where he may be able to show tangible results fairly soon. Politico reported this week that the Senate Judiciary Committee is close to taking up a bipartisan bill on sentencing reform that Whitehouse has been closely involved in shaping, notably through his partnership with Texas Republican John Cornyn. It’s another sign of Whitehouse’s somewhat surprising ability to build relationships across the aisle, along with his work on the education bill that passed this week and his series of trips with John McCain. As for the criminal justice issue, it’s also on Governor Raimondo’s radar screen as she awaits the results of a soup-to-nuts examination of the state’s sentencing regime.

4. There was no smoking gun a la Chris Christie, but there was still news in the internal R.I. Department of Transportation emails related to the Park Avenue Bridge that I reported on this week. Contrary to what RIDOT led reporters to believe the week of the bridge closure, it turns out the agency ordered that the bridge get inspected when it did – the scheduled inspection wasn’t supposed to happen until August. According to the emails and RIDOT officials, the inspection was ordered after RIDOT got a call from “a constituent” alerting them to the bridge’s perilous condition. Wonder who made that call?

5. Don’t miss this solid New York Times examination of what’s driving the rapid growth at Rhode Island’s own CVS Health.

6. Another month, another jobs report suggesting Rhode Island’s labor market continues to heal, at least based on the household survey. The unemployment rate fell to 5.9% in June, with resident employment rising by 2,400 and the state’s labor force growing by 2,300. Under the radar, there’s another statistic I like to track: the employment-to-population ratio, which shows how much of the state’s 16-and-older population is working. That number touched 61.4% in June, up from 60.1% a year earlier, whereas before this spring it hadn’t been above 61% since the start of 2009. True, that 61.4% reading is well below the pre-recession high of 65.3% in the winter of 2007, but some of that gap can be explained by changing demographics as the population ages. (The all-time record high for Rhode Island’s population working: 66% in 1988-89.)

7. Brookings Institution scholar Bruce Katz, who’s known to have Governor Raimondo’s ear when it comes to economic development, gave Providence a shoutout this week in a new piece he published about “innovation districts” nationwide. This bit jumped out to me: “In a number of cities, local stakeholders have applied the label to a project or area that lacks the minimum threshold of innovation-oriented firms, start-ups, institutions, or clusters needed to create an innovation ecosystem. This appears to result either from the chase to jump on the latest economic development bandwagon, the desire to drive up demand and real estate prices, or sometimes a true lack of understanding of what an innovation district actually is. The motivation for real estate developers to adopt the moniker seems clear: to achieve a price premium for their commercial, residential, and retail rents. Yet these sites are typically a collection of service-sector activities with little focus on the innovation economy. The lesson: labeling something innovative does not make it so.” Considering the heavy emphasis on real-estate development in the governor’s economic program, Rhode Island should reflect on that warning. Are public and private entities in the state prepared to put real resources behind the research that drives the innovation economy – not just buildings to house it? Or is Rhode Island’s thinking more “if we build it, they will come”?

8. Speaking of which, are Lifespan and Care New England ready to compete with the final firepower of Yale? The New Haven health system is moving into the Rhode Island market with its purchase of Westerly Hospital’s parent company, which of course raises the question of whether Yale will seek further acquisitions in the Ocean State. The state’s last independent hospital – nearby South County Hospital – has already shopped itself around (including, yes, to Westerly Hospital’s parent company).

9. Our weekly Saturday Morning Post dispatch from WPRI.com’s Dan McGowan: “Mark Huang, Providence’s brand-new economic development director, inherited a job this week that looks far different than the one the eccentric James Bennett took over four years ago. Bennett was widely hailed as a great hire by the business community, but his best skill – the ability to sell people on big ideas – was largely bound by the city’s limitations. Mayor Angel Taveras was trying to avert municipal bankruptcy. The $36.75-per-$1,000 commercial tax rate was highest in the country. The Providence Economic Development Partnership (PEDP) was facing a messy federal investigation. And there was no real plan for developing the vacant I-195 land. Flash forward to this week. Everyone agrees Providence’s commercial tax rate is still too high, but Huang has been handed an economic toolbox that will at least give him something to work with in the coming years. By the end of the month, he’ll have two different tax-stabilization agreement policies – one for the I-195 land and a smaller one for neighborhoods across the city – that largely cut politics out of the procurement process and will offer better tax predictability to developers. At the same time, his problem with the PEDP is no longer the Dept. of Housing and Urban Development (HUD); it’s a marketing problem. The loan program has received very few applications over the last year. When you combine those options with the underutilized storefront improvement grants the city has offered in recent years and Mayor Jorge Elorza’s still-evolving plan to place more vacant properties in receivership, Huang suddenly has an array tools for attracting both large and small businesses and retaining existing ones. (On the state side, don’t forget that the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission was given $25 million to woo businesses to downtown in Governor Raimondo’s budget.) Of course, the city still has its challenges and Huang will have to overcome a serious learning curve, but Providence is clearly in a better position today than where Taveras and Bennett found it.”

10. Will stepped-up enforcement of the Fair Housing Act turn liberal political enclaves more conservative?

11. Summer fundraising season is upon us. Alison and Bill Vareika are throwing a pre-party before the opening Newport Jazz Festival concert July 31 to raise money for David Cicilline, who’s bringing along his colleagues Joe Kennedy III, Bill Keating and Janice Hahn. (Bill Vareika, a prominent Newport art dealer, also serves on the festival’s board of directors.) Also tapping into the summer fun theme, Seth Magaziner will hold a BBQ fundraiser at the Herreshoff Marine Museum in his hometown of Bristol on July 26.

12. Jack Shafer argues, “The more negative the campaign the better.”

13. This piece on the dysfunctional Boston Redevelopment Authority is a good reminder that Boston’s economic health isn’t necessarily a sign its government is vastly better-run than Providence’s (or Rhode Island’s).

14. A revival underway for mainline Protestantism in Rhode Island? Episcopal Bishop Nicholas Knisely didn’t go quite that far in an Eyewitness News interview this week, but he did cite some signs of hope for his denomination. “We’ve been in decline, but we’re seeing the decline end, and we’re starting to see some small growth,” Knisely said. “Here in Rhode Island we’re starting to see growth in a couple of new congregations. We have one congregation that we planted in Pascoag that surprised us – we were expecting about 12 people the first Sunday; we had 80. That congregation is growing rapidly; in fact, it’s going to be added to our ranks probably this fall. We have two other new congregations, one that mostly is for people on the street just in downtown Providence, and another one that’s for children who have autism and whose families would like to worship in a liturgy that would be appropriate for their children. Both of them are showing real signs of growth. And we’ve got Sunday schools that are just packed in parts of the state.”

15. Ever watched “Shark Tank” and thought, “I’ve got an idea that could be a winner”? Now’s your chance to prove it – Cox Communications and Inc. magazine are hosting a “Get Started Rhode Island” event in September where local entrepreneurs will present their ideas and compete to win up to $10,000 in cash and prizes. You can register here to pitch your business. I’ll be one of the judges, so make ’em interesting!

16. Sad news to pass along this Saturday. Christopher Nocera, a fixture in Providence politics for many years, died Thursday night after undergoing open heart surgery last week. He was 61. As Scott MacKay recalled on Friday, Nocera is perhaps best-known for managing Patrick Kennedy’s successful 1988 State House campaign. He also played a noteworthy role in helping Angel Taveras get elected Providence mayor; Nocera’s Ward 5 was the only one that endorsed Taveras in 2010. “Chris was a very kind and generous person, and I’ll always be grateful for the unequivocal support he showed to me in a time when the party wasn’t exactly on my side,” Taveras told me on Friday. “He was very kind, his enthusiasm was contagious, and he was very politically astute, and I’m grateful for his support and that of his family during my mayoral run.” While I didn’t know Nocera well, he was always gracious when we crossed paths – even helping me get an interview with his famous brother, Joe Nocera of The New York Times, a few years ago – and he’ll be missed well beyond Elmhurst.

