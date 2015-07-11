Ted Nesi’s Saturday Morning Post: July 11

Happy Saturday! Here’s another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com – as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com, and follow @tednesi on Twitter.

1. Senate President Teresa Paiva Weed is taking a hard line – for now at least – on whether her chamber will play ball and return this fall to work with the House on a revised truck toll bill. Asked during her appearance on this week’s Newsmakers whether she is ruling out a Senate return, Paiva Weed replied: “I am actually at this point, because it doesn’t make sense – change for the sake of change.” The Newport Democrat staunchly defended the toll proposal her chamber passed last month, saying it used “conservative” estimates and addressed all the concerns that were raised about the initial version. She acknowledged she was taken aback by Speaker Mattiello’s opposition to the proposal, saying Senate leaders and Governor Raimondo “had every reason to believe, after standing under the bridge with the speaker,” that he was on board. And she pooh-poohed Mattiello’s suggestion of the gas tax as an alternative source of funding, noting that Rhode Island’s rate is already higher than Massachusetts’, and that raising the diesel tax could impact box trucks and school buses. Tolls, she said, shouldn’t be ditched to satisfy the National Trucking Association. It will be interesting to see whether Senate leadership’s stance softens in the coming weeks, but for now their position is clear. Also noteworthy: Paiva Weed said she hopes the Raimondo administration can get the ball rolling with the feds for toll approval this summer, even before any bill is passed.

2. One person who’d disagree with the Senate president’s assessment of the toll proposal: David Arpin, president and CEO of West Warwick-based Arpin Group, the nation’s fourth-largest moving company. While his business still has about 300 employees locally, Arpin told me he already sold its local moving business to an out-of-state company “that can operate it cheaper out of Massachusetts than I can here, which is really very telling about doing business in the state. … They’ve pretty much driven all the trucking companies out of Rhode Island by property taxes and the gas tax and all of the other taxes.” The tolling proposal, he argued, “would be something that would be another nail in the coffin for companies like ours.” Arpin Group was originally founded by his great-grandfather. “The unfortunate thing our state legislators don’t understand is, we compete in a global economy,” Arpin said. “We move people all over the world. There are companies in Asia and South America, Europe, North Africa, the Arabian peninsula that we compete with. We have to do things to remain competitive, and a lot of that we can’t do in Rhode Island.”

3. As a lifelong baseball fan who used to share season tickets at Fenway, Teresa Paiva Weed should be a natural ally for the new PawSox owners as they seek to build a stadium in Providence. “I have more Red Sox paraphernalia that I can’t part with than you can imagine,” she said on Newsmakers. “I love the Red Sox.” But it’s clear Larry Lucchino and company have made little headway in winning her support for their idea – particularly after the disastrous rollout of their initial request. “I know among my senators – which I think are a real reflection of their constituents – there was absolutely no support for the original proposal,” she said. On top of seeking significantly less money, Paiva Weed said, a viable proposal would require “tons” of hearings, an economic impact statement, a new drainage plan for the old 195 land, and a closer examination of the Narragansett Bridge tunnel underneath the site they want. “What I have said is I’d keep an open mind,” she said. “But at this juncture I haven’t seen anything to indicate to me that there’s any realistic appetite anywhere for this ballpark. … It seems to me they have a long way to go before they get to any kind of realistic discussion.” Between Paiva Weed’s comments and the opposition showing up at the team’s listening tour, the likelihood of a stadium deal this fall is looking remote to say the least.

4. So when will we find out how much money is actually in Gordon Fox’s campaign account?

5. It looks like Rhode Island will be getting some sort of new progressive advocacy organization in the coming months. A group called “Rhode Island Working Families” has begun advertising to hire a state director, with a Sept. 1 scheduled start date. “Rhode Island Working Families is a newly formed progressive independent political organization that will fight for economic, social, and racial justice – and win,” the job notice explains. “Formed by labor unions, community organizations and grassroots activists, our aim is to win policy shifts that ensure dignity and justice for working class communities, communities of color and all Rhode Islanders.” One clue about who’s behind the group: a disclaimer at the end of the notice lays out the hiring policies of the Working Families Party, New York’s highly influential lefty political party, which helped elect Mayor Bill de Blasio. Key to the New York group’s power, though, is something that doesn’t exist in Rhode Island: fusion voting.

6. TechDirt is not impressed with Sheldon Whitehouse’s understanding of encryption technology.

7. Our weekly Saturday Morning Post dispatch from WPRI.com’s Dan McGowan: “When Deborah Gist was named Rhode Island’s education commissioner in 2009, then-Board of Regents Chairman Robert Flanders told The Providence Journal: ‘What impresses you most about her is her high energy, her obvious commitment, her teaching background and above all, her ability to connect with people. When you come down to it, this job is about persuading and communicating with people.’ Flash forward to this week, when Board of Education Chairwoman Barbara Cottam highlighted incoming Commissioner Ken Wagner’s background as a school psychologist as the reason he’ll ‘listen and collaborate with people to find solutions that work best for students.’ It’s certainly no surprise to hear officials tout a job candidate’s ability to bring people together, but Gist’s experience shows that goal is often easier said than done. Still, Wagner has several factors on his side. First, he’s been selected by a Democratic governor – Gist was tapped by Republican Don Carcieri – whose primary dispute with teachers’ unions is over pensions, not education policy. Next, he’s not staring down an immediate crisis. Remember, Gist wasn’t on the job a year before she was backing the decision to fire every teacher in Central Falls. And perhaps most importantly, Wagner finds himself in the role of being a fixer of problems rather than a finder of them. Gist’s job was to come in and shake things up, and, like her or not, she did. Wagner will surely find ways to make his own mark on the state, but his job will be just as much about improving the implementation of teacher evaluations and standardized testing as it will be to innovate. All that being said, don’t think for a second that Rhode Island is facing, as the Ocean State Current wondered this week, ‘the end of education reform.’ Nothing in Wagner’s track record – which includes New York’s strong evaluation system and his support for the Common Core – suggests that is the case.”

8. For more on Ken Wagner, read these 12 things you should know about the new ed commissioner.

9. Lincoln Chafee is many things, but a careful theologian isn’t one of them. Asked about Bishop Tobin’s latest same-sex marriage comments during an interview on NECN’s Broadside, Chafee said: “I would hope he listens to his pope. Bishops are supposed to do that. The pope said, ‘Who am I to judge?’ on that issue.” Not exactly: Pope Francis’s famous statement of tolerance was specifically about gay priests, who are presumably celibate. On same-sex marriage, the pope has defended traditional Catholic teaching, criticizing what he described as “growing efforts on the part of some to redefine the very institution of marriage, by relativism, by the culture of the ephemeral, by a lack of openness to life.” That said, Tobin’s call for civil disobedience was hardly the reaction of all bishops, as demonstrated by those of Chicago’s Blase Cupich, handpicked by Francis, or Atlanta’s Wilton Gregory.

10. Spotted: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer chatting with Governor Raimondo at L’Hermione’s stopover in Newport.

11. New Rhode Island ranking #1: George Mason University’s Mercatus Center ranks Rhode Island state government’s fiscal health as 38th out of the 50 states – not great, but notably higher than Connecticut (#47) or Massachusetts (#48).

12. New Rhode Island ranking #2: Ball State University’s Center for Business and Economic Research gave Rhode Island a D+ for manufacturing and an F on logistics, but a B on sector diversification. “Rhode Island had the best improvements in the scorecard in terms of breadth of improvements, with the state getting better in five [of nine] categories,” Ball State’s Mike Hicks told me in an email. He cited an improvement in the wage premium for manufacturing workers, “really robust” export growth year-over-year, higher value added at local manufacturers, and the reduction in pension liabilities. “This improvement is important to Rhode Island, which still has a fairly poor business climate for manufacturing,” Hicks said.

13. New Rhode Island ranking #3: GOBankingRates – which, caveat emptor, I don’t know much about – has declared Rhode Island the third-best state for first-time homebuyers, outranked only by West Virginia and New Hampshire. Among other reasons, it cites the FirstHomes program at Rhode Island Housing, which it says offers no-money-down options, help with closing costs, and a tax credit of up to $2,000.

14. As you may recall, Providence investment guru Paul Kazarian and his firm Japonica Partners have made a huge bet on Greek bonds. So how’s he feeling as the eurozone flirts with Grexit? Kazarian popped up on Bloomberg TV Friday and offered a bullish assessment of Greece’s latest proposal, calling it “good news” for Greeks, Germans and others. As for his own investment, Kazarian said: “It’s been a positive – it’s been a very good investment, to state it mildly. But we’re long-term investors. We’re building. We build businesses – that’s typically what we do. And we look at Greece as this performing opportunity, and with this fresh start … I think they’re on the verge here of moving forward.”

15. Mayor Elorza kicked off a citywide sustainability program this week, and he’s not the only one thinking that way in Providence – Kevin Hively’s Ninigret Partners is part of the consulting team doing a two-year sustainability study for Pittsburgh.

16. Notorious murderer Craig Price will spend additional time in prison thanks to a Tim White investigation.

17. Don’t like change? Good news: Rhode Island can stick to its 401 area code for at least another 30 years.

18. How closed-off is the 38 Studios litigation? I got kicked out of court Tuesday trying to cover a hearing on it.

19. The Boston Globe takes a close look at Ocean State Job Lot’s successful formula.

