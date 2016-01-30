Ted Nesi’s Saturday Morning Post: Jan. 30

Happy Saturday! Here’s another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com – as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com, and follow @tednesi on Twitter.

1. An enormous quantity of words have been broadcast, printed and uttered about Buddy Cianci since his sudden death on Thursday. What’s left to say? He ascended to living legend status long ago, which was part of what made his failed 2014 comeback bid so surreal – what was Buddy Cianci, a man synonymous with the Providence of the 1990s, doing out campaigning in the late Obama era? Some think he died of a broken heart after city voters rejected him for the first time in four decades. But Cianci pal Joe Paolino disputes that, saying many people didn’t know the real Buddy. “They knew the caricature of Buddy Cianci,” Paolino told Tim White on Thursday. “They knew the amplification of what they wanted to think Buddy Cianci was. They didn’t see the other side – they weren’t with him when his daughter died like I was, and to see how he just broke down.” That’s probably true – and Cianci wanted it that way. He liked playing the part of “Buddy Cianci” – quick-witted, glad-handing, ubiquitous, a bit scary – and it won him the deep affection of a huge number of Rhode Islanders. Plenty of others were appalled by the corruption in his two administrations and angered that Cianci’s unique appeal seemed to win him forgiveness for transgressions that would have done in lesser politicians. But that’s kind of the point: Cianci wasn’t one of those lesser politicians. He was a master of the trade. And Providence will probably never see anyone like him again.

2. Our weekly dispatch from WPRI.com’s Dan McGowan: “Two months ago, I received a tip that a member of the Providence City Council was recorded trying to convince the owner of a tow-truck company to give him a break on a bill for his wife’s car. By the time I confirmed that Councilman Wilbur Jennings paid his discounted tab using his campaign account, Buddy Cianci had already played the entire 11-minute recording over and over on the radio. The councilman was upset, not because it was easy to mistake the recording for a shakedown, but because the guy Jennings listened to on the radio every afternoon had embarrassed him. A week later, I appeared on Cianci’s show to discuss an unrelated story. When I ran into Jennings at City Hall that evening, he told me I’d sounded good on the radio that day; like a lot of politicians rightly or wrongly taken to task by Cianci over the years, Jennings kept listening. It’s true that talk-show host Cianci didn’t have the ability to swing an election – nearly every candidate he railed against in recent years still won – but you can bet he had influence over the things councilmen and members of the General Assembly said and the legislation they supported or opposed. Several members of the council remained in constant contact with him until he died this week. (There’s a reason five Democratic councilors endorsed him – and at least two others likely voted for him – over their party’s standard bearer in 2014.) And there were plenty of city employees, from janitors to judges, who still texted or called to give him the skinny on what was happening in City Hall. In fact, when I was a guest on what would be his final show, we discussed a small city tax break that Governor Raimondo helped ram through the City Council recently. He let me share my reporting. Then he asked, ‘Now you want to know the real story?’ Cianci never pretended to be a journalist, but he liked being tapped into what was happening in Providence. And for the most part, the decision-makers were listening.”

3. Retired Providence Journal columnist M. Charles Bakst covered Buddy Cianci for years – often critically, though fairly – so I asked Charlie for his lasting impressions of the man as Rhode Islanders debate his legacy:

Some folks say Buddy Cianci’s death marks the end of an era. I say the Cianci era ended in 2002 when a corruption conviction forced him from City Hall and into prison. Anything after that – his radio and TV programs and desperate attempt to regain center stage with an ill-conceived, unsuccessful 2014 mayoral candidacy – was just a postscript to a bygone epoch. I am as appreciative as anyone of Cianci’s showmanship, dazzling skills and his work to lift the spirits of Providence, redraw the face of the city, promote the arts, and, indeed, to be more welcoming to gays than were many other politicians early on. But those gifts and those efforts cannot make up for what he did to blight Providence’s reputation. Had voters chose to return him to office in 2014, the city would have become a national laughingstock – an argument I made repeatedly while, now retired, I was an informal adviser to and author of fundraising appeals for Brett Smiley and then Jorge Elorza. You might be surprised to know that, despite the many scathing pieces I wrote about Cianci over the years, we actually got along quite well. He was a genius at publicity. And though I did not cover him day by day, he had a knack for identifying what relatively benign topics might appeal to my curiosity or personal interests, such as history, and was quick to reach out. One day he said I should get over to City Hall because they were going to announce that a former Soviet submarine was going to come and live in the harbor. Another time it was his touting a campaign to get Rocky Marciano on a postage stamp. When I mentioned on the “Lively Experiment” TV program one night that I wouldn’t pass judgment on the newly-arrived gondolas until I’d been on one, his office phoned early the next morning to set up a ride for me and the mayor. In 1997, Cianci asked the owners of M. Charles Bakst, a thoroughbred named for me, to donate him to the city once his racing days were over so he could become a police horse. But it was not to be – certainly not after M. Charles had a sudden demise on the track on Rockingham Park. In sympathy, the mayor sent me flowers, and the florist included a small stuffed horse I still have at home. Of course, when it came to politics and, certainly, corruption, our conversations often were tense. But he remained accessible. He relished the sparring – and even more the attention – and he couldn’t help himself. During the 2014 campaign, we happened to cross paths in L’Artisan Cafe & Bakery in Wayland Square. He knew, of course, that I was supporting someone else. Still, he invited me to share an outdoor table and shoot the breeze. He went on and on about how he was going to win the election. I of course was skeptical. But the episode reinforced something I’d realized long, long before. This guy loved to talk.

4. A roundup of Cianci retrospectives. … This week’s special Newsmakers episode features three journalists who knew him well, Mike Stanton, Scott MacKay and Dan McGowan. … Mike Stanton also penned this Boston Globe remembrance, and Scott MacKay penned this RIPR piece. … The New Yorker’s Philip Gourevitch argues the 2002 case against Cianci was “as corrupt as anything he or his crooked cronies were charged with.” … The Washington Post’s Chris Cillizza calls Cianci “one of the greatest retail politicians ever.” … Former Journal reporter Dan Barry wrote Cianci’s New York Times obituary. … At The Globe, Kevin Cullen compares Cianci to James Michael Curley and Dante Ramos argues he “embodied an entire theory of governance.” … The Manhattan Institute’s Stephen Eide highlights Cianci’s “urban booster” model of leadership. … U.S. Conference of Mayors CEO Tom Cochran labels Cianci “an original.” … Former Boston Mayor Ray Flynn offered a Boston Herald tribute. … (add)ventures CEO Stephen Rosa was surprised how sad Cianci’s death made him. … Other national views from Gawker, Reason and Slate.

5. Buddy Cianci would undoubtedly have been pleased to know he could still force Gina Raimondo’s hand from beyond the grave, as demonstrated Friday when she bowed to public pressure and agreed to lower the state flag in his honor. The change of heart vividly illustrated just how much Raimondo and her team struggled in responding to Cianci’s passing, which was always going to be a difficult balancing act in light of his controversial legacy. (Mayor Elorza, by contrast, has seemed surefooted throughout.) When Raimondo was first asked for her reaction to Cianci’s death on Thursday – more than four hours after the news broke – she offered a few unfocused sentences, then compounded the insult among Cianci’s fans by offering condolences to his “children,” even though his only child, Nicole, died tragically just a few years ago. And with her flag flip-flop, she has now managed to get on the wrong side of both Cianci fans and Cianci critics. As Scott MacKay has quipped, Raimondo is a Rhodes Scholar, not a Rhode Island scholar, and she sometimes seems disdainful of the parts of her job that don’t involve what she considers important policy matters. That lack of the common touch increasingly looks like a real political liability for her.

6. Earlier in the week, Governor Raimondo made the case for her economic record so far during a briefing with reporters. She also gave more details on Rhode Island’s wooing of GE and her push for the new downtown hotel.

7. The Rhode Island Trucking Association lost spokesman Bill Fischer and lobbyists Rick McAuliffe and Jeff Taylor on Friday, which would not appear to be an auspicious sign for the industry just a day after Speaker Mattiello swung his full support behind a revised toll proposal. Chris Maxwell, the trucking group’s leader, had offered a notably conciliatory statement immediately after the new legislation was unveiled, but by Friday he was singing a different tune, pledging to fight tolls to the end. For the three state leaders, the revised plan offers plenty for everyone to be happy about. For Governor Raimondo and Senate President Paiva Weed, it retains the general structure of the original proposal, including the early “surge” in bridge repairs. For Mattiello, it includes significant changes – particularly around borrowing – that will save taxpayers money and allow him to say his decision to slow down the process resulted in substantive improvements. (Congress, of course, deserves some of the credit there thanks to the recent boost in federal highway funding.) The toll plan has faced a rocky road at the State House so far, but it’s never stood a better chance of passing than it does now.

8. CommonWealth’s Michael Jonas offers a reality check on why GE is moving to Massachusetts: “Solid, honest governance is important. But much bigger forces account for the lion’s share of why our region is doing so well – and why GE is heading here.”

9. The first votes in the 2016 presidential race will be cast Monday night when the Iowa caucuses take place. Check out my explainer on why Iowa and New Hampshire get to vote first – the answer may surprise you.

10. Chelsea Clinton is scheduled to be in Providence on Feb. 12 for a fundraiser luncheon to benefit her mother’s presidential campaign. Clay Pell and Michelle Kwan are leading the organizing locally.

