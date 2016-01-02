Ted Nesi’s Saturday Morning Post: Jan. 2

Happy New Year! Here’s another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com – as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com, and follow @tednesi on Twitter.

1. It’s the start of a new year, which means journalists are supposed to make bold predictions about the major stories of the coming 12 months. That’s a mug’s game, if you ask me. How many of us predicted that one of 2015’s biggest stories would be an effort by a group of wealthy businessmen to move the PawSox to Providence – and even more incredibly, its epic failure? Or that we’d all spend months debating the PSI levels of a dozen footballs? As St. Paul put it, “For now we see through a glass, darkly.” And when it comes to forecasting the future, often the problem isn’t so much what we get wrong as what we don’t see coming at all. So I’ll leave it to the professional soothsayers to predict what lies ahead, and just focus on doing my best to break down events for you when they happen. For now I offer a sincere thank you to everyone who stops by here each week, and best wishes for a great 2016.

2. The buzz around GE is sounding increasingly pessimistic for Rhode Island, with a number of people thinking Boston has the inside track to land the company’s new headquarters. One thing to watch if Rhode Island does indeed lose the prize: what, if anything, do GE executives say about the state and the impression it made on them? That could hint at whether they’d ever put a division here.

3. About 35% of Republican-leaning Rhode Island voters support Donald Trump, according to an estimate by Civis Analytics, the Democratic data firm.

4. Another week, another chapter in the RhodeWorks soap opera. This week’s most attention-grabbing development was clearly Rep. Patricia Morgan‘s APRA antiquing, but more enlightening from a policy perspective was the hardening of Speaker Mattiello’s position, which now sounds anti-borrowing but pro-tolling. (If you want more details on how the options compare, check out this recent WPRI.com analysis.) Mattiello is still trying to thread a needle – playing the responsible policymaker with concerns about the governor’s proposal, while keeping his distance from Morgan and her StopTollsRI.com allies (even as his public doubt-raising has aided them over recent months). The speaker’s tightrope was on display Wednesday when Mattiello ally and Rhode Island Democratic Party Chairman Joe McNamara was sent out to bash the toll opponents for allegedly “distort[ing] the speaker’s words” – a rare intervention by McNamara that brought to mind his predecessor Bill Lynch. If Mattiello pushes a bill through the House that institutes truck tolls but doesn’t float a bond, as looks increasingly likely, will RhodeWorks opponents praise him for blocking borrowing, or knock him for backing tolls?

5. What to make of the soaring price tag for the Narragansett Bay Commission’s CSO project, which has jumped from $389 million to $1.4 billion? As a number of readers pointed out, the $389-million estimate from 1999 is not adjusted for inflation, and the increase might be less stark if it were; then again, the $1.4 billion figure includes money that will be spent as late as 2038, so the inflation adjustment would raise that, too. Either way, there’s no denying this is an extremely expensive initiative, and one that probably deserves more intense scrutiny than it’s gotten. But NBC spokeswoman Jamie Samons argues the cost of sewer service is still peanuts compared with, say, cable TV or a cell phone. “I think it would be interesting for people to see that what they pay for what are arguably ‘luxury’ items each month far exceeds what they spend on one of the greatest public health achievements in history (if the CDC, the WHO, and The Lancet are to be believed),” she said in an email. “Is there a disconnect in what we value: texting vs toilets?”

6. Elections matter. Some fresh evidence: the tax rate on America’s wealthiest residents rose from 17% in 2012 to 23% in 2013.

7. Voters in the East Bay will have a clear choice when they go to the polls for Tuesday’s special election to replace retired Sen. Chris Ottiano. Ottiano was nominally a Republican, but in practice he often sided with Democratic Senate leaders; the GOP nominee to replace him, John Pagliarini, made clear on this week’s Newsmakers he’d be a conservative voice advocating policies such as a 0% corporate tax rate. His opponent, Democrat Jim Seveney, indicated he’d likely back the existing consensus among General Assembly Democrats. Seveney also has a geographic edge as the candidate from Portsmouth in a district that’s mostly Portsmouth (Pagliarini is from Tiverton). Two areas where the pair agree: they both oppose granting driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants or legalizing marijuana. Notably, they also both support Twin River’s proposed Tiverton casino, and suggested many in the town share their position – another good sign for the casino’s chairman, John Taylor.

8. Here’s an issue bubbling up that could get some attention during this year’s General Assembly session: exempting military pensions from Rhode Island’s state income tax, as some other states do. Portsmouth Rep. Dan Reilly previously introduced a bill to do it, and Senate hopeful John Pagliarini mentioned it prominently on Newsmakers. “We have many active and retired military living on Aquidneck Island and this of course is a very important issue for them, and it is for me,” Reilly said in an email. “People are moving just to Massachusetts for tax advantages and that in itself is embarrassing so we need to move on this now.” Lawmakers have already shown an appetite for giving tax breaks to retirees with the new Social Security exemption that took effect Friday.

9. Also planning a push for the new session is the Economic Progress Institute, now under the leadership of Rachel Flum, who took over from Kate Brewster as executive director earlier this year. After this year’s successful effort to increase Rhode Island’s earned-income tax credit to 12.5% of the federal credit, EPI is hoping to build on that success by convincing Governor Raimondo and lawmakers to authorize a further boost to 20%. That’s one of a number of policy recommendations the group put forward in its recent report on workers of color.

10. Boston Globe reporter (and Projo alum) Felice Freyer examines how Coastal Medical’s embrace of the ACO model is working.

11. Our weekly Saturday Morning Post dispatch from WPRI.com’s Dan McGowan: “The Elorza administration isn’t ready to say whether it plans to raise property taxes in its next budget, but City Council President Luis Aponte believes some kind of hike is inevitable. (That would be on top of the upcoming state-mandated property revaluation, which will undoubtedly lead to property owners in most neighborhoods paying more.) Aponte told me one of his top goals in 2016 is going to be getting Providence’s fiscal house in order, which could mean both a tax increase and modest changes to the city’s struggling pension system. But don’t be surprised if the ‘difficult decisions’ Aponte believes the city will face in 2016 coincide with an aggressive campaign to secure more state aid from the General Assembly. As Aponte sees it, Providence needs the state to guarantee more money from the city’s nonprofit institutions so that the city isn’t in a position ‘to cringe every time the colleges and hospitals announce an expansion.’ He told me that while the city can always try to negotiate with the nonprofits themselves, he believes the state’s input could help create a more predictable payment process rather than the city seeking ‘one-off deals every time a new administration comes in.'”

12. Providence City Council President Luis Aponte still owes the Board of Elections nearly $48,000 in fines for campaign-finance violations – and still hasn’t filed his latest report, now long overdue.

13. “Frozen” director Jennifer Lee, the pride of East Providence High, is quoted in The New York Times Magazine’s much-discussed feature on women in Hollywood. “I’ve gotten into watching old movies on TCM,’’ she tells Maureen Dowd. ‘‘And what kills me is the female characters are fantastic, complicated, messy, and they aren’t oversexualized, and I love them.”

14. One of the problems perennially mentioned in discussions of Rhode Island’s economy is the lower education levels of the state’s work force compared with other states such as Massachusetts. With that in mind, it’s worth reading and pondering the forecast in this Daily Telegraph article: “Robots will take over 45% of all jobs in manufacturing and shave $9 trillion off labour costs within a decade, leaving great swathes of the global society on the historical scrap heap.” The same topic is examined in Martin Ford’s new book “The Rise of the Robots,” which argues “that the transition to a less labour-intensive economy will be miserable and even dangerous as inequality, technological unemployment and climate change collide,” according to the FT. Gulp.

15. Thinking this week of the late Jim Baron, who died one year ago next Tuesday – coincidentally, the same day the General Assembly will start its 2016 session. Jim’s humor and reporting are still missed.

16. Why we need bookstores.

17. Scary read: “The Earthquake That Will Devastate the Pacific Northwest.”

18. “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” – if Ernest Hemingway had written it.

19. Check out this moving modern-day trailer for “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com. He hosts Executive Suite and writes The Saturday Morning Post. Follow him on Twitter: @tednesi