Ted Nesi’s Saturday Morning Post: Jan. 16

Happy Saturday! Here's another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com

1. When GE officially confirmed that Rhode Island was a finalist in the competition to land its new corporate headquarters, it peeled back the curtain – a little – on what has been a hush-hush top project for Governor Raimondo and her aides in recent months. Those involved still won’t say much on the record, but a key moment was reportedly a dinner for GE’s search committee at Bacaro, the upscale Italian restaurant in Providence, where the executives were wined and dined by some of Rhode Island’s most influential business and government leaders. Among those said to have lobbied GE bigwigs – up to and including CEO Jeff Immelt – over recent months were Providence Equity Partners’ Jonathan Nelson, hedge-fund magnate Mark Gallogly and CVS CEO Larry Merlo. Also a key player: Jack Reed, whose senior positions on three crucial Senate panels (Armed Services, Banking and Appropriations) didn’t go unnoticed by a company that receives billions in federal contracts each year. Yet even if Rhode Island surpassed expectations, Boston still won the prize, a good match for GE’s new focus on high-tech innovation; Rhode Island also offered fewer opportunities for trailing spouses and fewer international direct flights. State leaders nevertheless feel good about their efforts and the chance that it will still bring some GE jobs here (as well as about how Connecticut is taking over the “sick man of New England” mantle). So was GE’s interest a fluke, or a sign of a new dawn in how the nation’s business leaders view the Ocean State?

2. Dan Primack: “I remember when Boston’s ‘Innovation District” was just an empty stretch of land where Whitey Bulger went to kill people.”

3. It seemed fitting that the news about GE landed on the same day it was announced Governor Raimondo is headed to Switzerland next week to attend Davos, an affair that’s basically the dictionary definition of an elite gathering. Coming hot on the heels of a Boston Globe story about her economic “road show” and a Projo rundown of her travels, it’s never been clearer how much Raimondo prioritizes face time with the CEO class. Critics see such networking as all about Raimondo’s personal ambition, a boon to her campaign fundraising and personal brand. (See this 2013 Bloomberg story suggesting gubernatorial Davos trips are boondoggles.) For supporters, though, the question is when and how will this pay off? It’s all well and good for lots of executive types to think Gina Raimondo is the bee’s knees, but good feelings won’t do anything for average Rhode Islanders unless they lead to concrete actions. Raimondo’s allies maintain she’s making a long-term investment in relationships that will pay off. We’ll see.

4. Rhode Island comes in a respectable 27th on Politico’s new state rankings.

5. So much for a vote on RhodeWorks this month. On Friday Speaker Mattiello’s spokesman, Larry Berman, told Tim White that getting the toll legislation done by the end of January, as Mattiello suggested last week, is “probably too ambitious at this point,” though he’d still like to wrap up the process before lawmakers break for their mid-February recess. (That’s good news for opponents of the plan, who will now have more time to marshal opposition.) The biggest change, Senate President M. Teresa Paiva Weed said on this week’s Newsmakers, is that a toll-backed revenue bond is now off the table. But borrowing isn’t: state leaders are looking at floating a sizable so-called GARVEE bond backed by the additional federal highway funding authorized by Congress last month. And truck tolls are still very much part of the plan. “There’s a fear that was built up out in the public that it would be switched to cars,” she said. “If in fact we switch the financing to leveraging the federal money through GARVEE, what that does is take that fear way, because not only will it require legislative and political debate and approval, but the actuality is we can simply slow down the projects if the revenue projections aren’t met.” She emphasized, though, that Senate leaders are adamant on the need for a “surge” in funding to do more bridge repairs sooner and avoid future costs from further deterioration.

6. Move Together PVD is having an impact with its suggestion that the Route 6/10 Connector in Providence be turned into a surface-level boulevard: Senate President Paiva Weed said on Newsmakers that while she hasn’t examined the details closely, there is “a really great opportunity to look at opening up the city” right now.

7. It hasn’t gone unnoticed at the State House that Teresa Paiva Weed has developed a strong working partnership with Gina Raimondo, so it was no surprise Friday when the Senate president said Raimondo is her favorite among the three governors with whom she’s served. Why? “She’s a strong leader at a time that we needed a strong leader,” Paiva Weed said on Newsmakers, noting Raimondo is the first governor elected as a Democrat since Bruce Sundlun left in 1995. For those who thought Paiva Weed and other legislative leaders might have liked the way Lincoln Chafee’s political weakness elevated their importance, she says to think again. “It created too much of a vacuum,” she said. “I’d rather have a strong leader that I can debate an issue with. We’re not going to agree on everything.” She added: “When you’re looking at a company like General Electric, they don’t want to see the speaker or I – they want to see the governor of the state, negotiating, carrying the torch, saying we as a state commit.” Paiva Weed acknowledged the pair disagree sometimes, describing herself as inclined “to focus more on the human services issues and the safety-net issues that impact our state” than either Raimondo or Speaker Mattiello. “There’s going to be debates that we have where we disagree – I much prefer that, and the state needed it,” Paiva Weed said. “I don’t know how else to say it.”

8. With President Obama announcing a major new commitment to cancer research in his State of the Union address, it’s worth recalling that Rhode Island lost its only NIH National Cancer Institute in 1994 and hasn’t created one in the two decades since.

9. Our weekly Saturday Morning Post dispatch from WPRI.com’s Dan McGowan: “It came as no surprise that Governor Raimondo’s education funding formula working group recommended, among other things, that the state provide additional support to school districts who lose a high percentage of students to charter schools or have large numbers of special needs students or English language learners, but plenty of observers – and even some members of the committee – were caught off guard when the group’s report did not include anything about the cost of the possible changes. That wasn’t a mistake. Raimondo asked the group to offer recommendations that would have little to no budgetary impact and co-chairman Don Sweitzer made it clear that it will be on the governor and the General Assembly to move existing money around in order to make good on the changes. That’s going to be a tall task, especially when the governor is expected to include many of the recommendations in her budget proposal on Feb. 2. At the same time, state lawmakers are moving quickly to approve bills that would mandate that a sending district’s city or town council must approve new charter schools and require the R.I. Dept. of Education to determine that new charter schools would not have a negative impact on a sending district’s finances. Raimondo made it clear she didn’t support those bills when they came up at the end of the 2015 legislative session, but it’s unknown if her funding formula changes will be considered good enough to slow the General Assembly down.”

10. The criminal probe into 38 Studios is “not too far from coming to a conclusion.”

11. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Dan DaPonte, following up on urgings from Treasurer Magaziner, introduced legislation this week that would establish a statewide limit on public debt in Rhode Island. (Massachusetts already has one.) In a lengthy statement, DaPonte called for a “deep analysis” of the state’s current borrowing and explained his rationale. “The problem is that there is always an attractive or necessary reason to issue new debt,” he said. “Whether it is to put new boilers in schools, roads and bridges, or continue the Narragansett Bay Commission’s sewer project, there are always good reasons. I have voted with my fellow officeholders, both state and local, for these bonds, as have the voters. However, no one is looking at the totals in any meaningful way and asking what is affordable in the aggregate.” He added: “The call to undertake this review and the call to exercise this restraint will not go over well in many quarters. The reasons to issue the debt and spend the funds are almost always good ones. There will be serious pushback from government departments and special interest groups. However, regardless of the entity involved, or the reason for issuing the debt, the same taxpayers are responsible for footing the bill.”

12. Governor Raimondo will deliver her State of the State on Feb. 2.

13. A few outtakes from Steve Costantino’s five-hour 38 Studios testimony on Thursday night. ~~ How often did Costantino meet with the governor’s staff as House Finance chairman? “It depends what year,” he laughed. ~~ How did Helio Melo wind up co-sponsoring the loan-guarantee program that benefited 38 Studios? “I feel bad for Representative Melo. He basically was next to me, and I said, ‘Can you just sign this?’ You know how we sometimes do bills.” ~~ How much lobbying pressure is a Finance Committee chairman under? “One year I couldn’t go to the restroom because I had people in the restroom trying to get to me to lobby me.” ~~ The meeting started with a bang but ended with an embrace. Costantino kicked off his testimony by sharply criticizing Oversight Chairwoman Karen MacBeth for her comments about him to the media. When he finally finished testifying more than five hours later, MacBeth walked up to him and gave him a big hug.

14. Is Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea the first state official to use Periscope?

15. The Rhode Island Trucking Association’s new IHS Global Insight study on toll revenue contained some grim predictions about the state’s economy: “The outlook for Rhode Island’s manufacturing sector is bleak. The modest recovery in payrolls of the last few years is slowing, and little to no additional growth through the end of the decade is expected.” ~~ “While many states in the Northeast boast heavy tax burdens, Massachusetts ranks far better at 25th. This puts an already struggling Rhode Island business climate at a disadvantage relative to a stronger, faster-growing neighbor.” ~~ “To reduce the impediments posed by a relatively aged population – namely a large volume of retiring workers – Rhode Island will require steady growth in its younger cohorts, particularly the 20-29-year-old group. This would provide a useful crop of young and well-educated workers ready to enter the labor force and fill vacancies left behind by the aforementioned retirees. Our forecasts indicate that the state will fail in this area – its 20-29-year-old cohort will contract over the next decade.” ~~ “[T]he state falls well short of educational attainment levels in heavy knowledge-based economies like Massachusetts.” ~~ “We expect the state’s population and labor force to grow no more than 0.1% per year on average over the next decade, which will rank amongst the lowest in the country.”

16. There’s a lot of buzz about the growth potential for Rhode Island’s food economy, and a regional view might add to the case: New Bedford’s Sid Wainer & Son has become one of the nation’s best-known suppliers of gourmet food, distributing to more than 30,000 restaurants, hotels and other venues coast to coast. Allie Wainer, the fourth generation of her family to manage the company, shares its story on this week’s Executive Suite.

17. Congrats to Warwick’s John Hynes and Cranston’s Jack Capuano on being named assistant coaches for Team USA in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

18. Apparently we can now use “they” as a singular pronoun.

19. A great long-read on Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s first year.

20. On Tom Brady and his insanely intense games of catch.

