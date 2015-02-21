Ted Nesi’s Saturday Morning Post: Feb. 21

Happy Saturday! Here’s another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com – as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com, and follow @tednesi on Twitter.

1. There were no surprises Wednesday when Governor Raimondo offered her summation of the state’s economic problems. Rhode Island, she said, is “relatively poor,” with an aging population and an industrial base that hemorrhaged manufacturing jobs from the late 1980s through 2009. Something else she could have noted: no Rhode Island company founded in the last 40 years has gotten big enough to crack the Fortune 1,000 list. Raimondo used the occasion to signal where her policy thinking is trending as she prepares to roll out big proposals in the coming weeks. Tax increases remain off the table, and the $2-billion-plus Medicaid program is in the crosshairs, with Raimondo hinting at “tough choices to control our health-care spend and our Medicaid spend” (along with other “strategic cuts”). Speaker Mattiello seems likely to side with Raimondo on Medicaid, which will put the focus on Senate President Paiva Weed, generally a defender of social services. And what will the governor spend the savings on? Promoting tourism and economic-development programs, for one thing. She also indicated Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor is eyeing state-level tax-increment financing; refundable and transferable real-estate tax credits; and a state-funded loan program for small businesses. The first ideas are clearly intended to get cranes in the sky before long. (The anonymous author of CoffeeBlackRI questions if that’s the right priority.) Mark your calendars for March 12, when Raimondo will release her first budget proposal and lay out her ideas in black-and-white.

2. Here’s what Raimondo said Friday at a Politico event in Washington, where she’s attending the National Governors Association winter meeting this weekend. And here’s the full video of her half-hour interview.

3. Boston Fed economist Mary Burke’s new study on Rhode Island’s recession, and her follow-up Q&A with me, are essential reads if you’re interested in state policy. It helps explain why Rhode Island’s employment peak came in December 2006, a full year before the national recession began; the state appears to have had its own isolated problems even before the global economy began to crash. One piece of that seems to be the multi-decade collapse of local manufacturing, driven in part by growing competition from China. Another piece is the mid-2006 bursting of the local housing bubble. It’s all left the job market particularly weak for workers without a college degree. First manufacturing employment plummeted. Then construction jobs dried up. Government payrolls have gotten smaller, too. Where exactly are Rhode Island’s blue-collar workers supposed to go?

5. When I asked outgoing Transportation Director Mike Lewis whether he’s bitter that Governor Raimondo is replacing him with the Laborers Union’s Peter Alviti, his reply was quick: “I’m Canadian. I don’t get bitter.” Funny, eh? Raimondo’s pick isn’t a shock considering her long alliance with Laborers chief Armand Sabitoni, but it still surprised some observers who thought Lewis had been effective. Lewis said he and Raimondo shared “a mutual understanding that change is inevitable.” His advice to Alviti: focus on fixing the state’s bridges. “The biggest issue we have is really our entire bridge program,” Lewis told me. “We’ve talked about this for years, literally. We need to find a way to invest in our bridge program, not just a one-off kind of deal but over the long term. … It’s going to take investment.”

6. Another familiar face whose exit was announced this week: Revenue Director Rosemary Booth Gallogly, who will retire after 35 years in state government. Gallogly was cagey when asked whether Governor Raimondo accelerated her retirement, pausing before saying: “It’s been in the works.” The biggest concern Gallogly still has as she prepares to depart is how the state’s municipalities will deal with their huge unfunded retirement liabilities, particularly health care. Gallogly has long been one of the most respected figures in state government, and whether you agree or disagree with her decisions, few people worked harder to fix some of the enormous messes previous generations have left today’s Rhode Islanders. Asked what she’s most proud of about her tenure, Gallogly replied: “I would have to say being transparent and trying to provide information to the decision-makers and being responsive to folks like you, and also mentoring the people I work with and encouraging people to be public servants.”

7. What can Providence learn from the success of Minneapolis?

8. Our weekly Saturday Morning Post dispatch from WPRI.com’s Dan McGowan: “Nearly four years after Angel Taveras declared Providence was facing a ‘Category 5 fiscal hurricane,’ new Mayor Jorge Elorza is quickly finding out why so many city observers have said that the most difficult part of slashing a $110-million structural deficit would be navigating the last $20 million or so. (Even Taveras has said that ‘to some degree, we made it look easy.’) This week we learned Providence is facing a $3.6-million deficit for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, and a shortfall of $10.5 million to $23.1 million in Elorza’s first budget, which starts July 1. Those figures clearly pale in comparison to the problem Taveras faced early in his administration, but it’s also going to be more difficult for Elorza to get the public to rally behind him. In 2011 and 2012, if you were a nonprofit or union leader and you turned your back on Providence, you were considered heartless. The Journal might write an editorial on you. With the problem not quite as severe for Elorza, it will be harder to navigate to the finish line. The new mayor is already facing pushback as the city examines how much it might save by privatizing school bus monitors. The teachers have been working without a new contract since Sept. 1. And, fairly or unfairly, the snow removal situation has residents thinking city government is inefficient, not insolvent. At this point, Elorza’s top aides say they’re confident they can balance the budget for the current fiscal year, but just about everyone believes it’s going to be difficult to do the same next year without a tax increase – even though Elorza ruled that out before he entered office.”

9. Don’t tell Loren Barham that Rhode Island is a terrible place to do business. Barham is the designer behind Loren Hope, an East Greenwich line of costume jewelry that’s getting national buzz. The 30-year-old North Carolina native founded the company in her home state, but moved it to Rhode Island in 2013 after noticing that many of her best suppliers were based here – something which might surprise local residents used to hearing that the state’s once-thriving jewelry industry is dead and gone. “We just saw how everything for jewelry-making was all right here,” Barham said on this week’s Executive Suite. “You could tell that it was something that had been here for a while and that the people here really knew how to make jewelry. It was just a whole new world.” One problem that could hamper Rhode Island’s jewelry industry over the next decade: a loss of skilled workers as aging artisans retire. Some of Barham’s clasps, for example, are made by a 93-year-old who still works in a Providence mill. Will there be a new generation with the same expertise to follow in his footsteps?

10. Paul Kazarian, the millionaire Providence investor and Japonica Partners founder, got profiled in The New York Times thanks to his optimistic view about Greece’s debt. The Times declares Kazarian “no crank.”

11. Mayors Scott Avedisian and Allan Fung usually get lumped together when people discuss the rare Republicans who can win elections in Rhode Island these days. Perhaps a third man should be mentioned along with them: Lincoln Town Administrator Joe Almond, who received 80% of the vote in his re-election bid last November even as the GOP got shut out statewide. Almond, nephew of the former governor, first won the town’s top job in 2006. He mostly demurred when asked on this week’s Newsmakers what Republicans should do to win statewide. “I think candidates just have to deal with the issues,” Almond said. “When we get together, the group of mayors … we recognize that we have to work together. And some of the times in state politics I think it gets too galvanized into down party lines, and that’s just not a winning ingredient.”

12. Ken Block usually finds a lot to criticize at the General Assembly, but this week he praised a brief bill from Warwick Rep. Joe Shekarchi that would allow Rhode Island employers to keep their workers out of the state’s temporary disability insurance (TDI) program if they get a private policy. Rhode Island is one of only five states with a mandatory state-run TDI program, and Block has long argued the system is wasteful and inefficient. “This is a common-sense bill,” Block argued in an email. “It will bring the power of the market to bear on Rhode Island’s TDI problem, and I believe that the results will be very rapid. If this bill passes, I would have my employees buying coverage from a private insurer as quickly as possible.” Block said an employee who earns $62,700 annually could pay $350 a year for a private TDI policy, compared with the $770 a year the same worker currently pays for Rhode Island’s. It’s unclear whether there is any legislative appetite to touch TDI, which was expanded in 2013 to cover caregivers, but Block has a way of calling more attention to an idea when he picks it up.

13. Fun fact: Rhode Island is one of just four U.S. states without a single Protestant megachurch.

14. A terrific read from former Providence Phoenix news editor Phil Eil: what happened to all of Rhode Island’s Jewish delis? I was horrified to learn that Barney’s Bagels in Pawtucket, where my dad used to take me when I was a kid, was forced to close in 2006 after the state slapped it with a huge surprise tax bill. (Oh, and the lox at Davis’s is truly delicious.)

15. Congrats to Navigant Credit Union CEO Gary Furtado on his election to the Credit Union National Association board of directors.

16. Don’t miss this epic New Yorker profile of Apple design guru Jonathan Ive.

