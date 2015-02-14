Ted Nesi’s Saturday Morning Post: Feb. 14

Happy Saturday! Here’s another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com – as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com, and follow @tednesi on Twitter.

1. Happy Valentine’s Day! This item doubles as a warning to forgetful husbands and boyfriends.

2. Rhode Island’s big publicly traded companies are having a solid earnings season so far. CVS Health, which now employs more than 7,000 people in the state, met Wall Street expectations with a fourth-quarter profit of $2.3 billion as medical spending offset the hit from nixing tobacco. With annual revenue hitting a new record high of $139 billion, CEO Larry Merlo declared 2014 “a great year” for CVS. And if imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, CVS got a big wet kiss from rival Rite-Aid with its announcement that it will acquire its own pharmacy-benefit management arm to compete with the Woonsocket firm’s Caremark division. Citizens Financial, newly independent and employing nearly 5,400 workers in Rhode Island, beat the Street with a 30% jump in fourth-quarter earnings that could boost its next share sale. Hasbro, with more than 1,000 Rhode Island employees, saw its stock price rise the most in five years after its profit topped expectations – at the same time that rival Mattel is looking for a new CEO to deal with declining Barbie sales and the looming loss of “Frozen” (to Hasbro). The news wasn’t quite as rosy for Textron, which has its corporate headquarters and 300 of its 35,000 employees in Rhode Island; analysts were disappointed by its results and its forecast. But all in all, that’s a profitable end to 2014 for a group of companies that employ more than 13,000 people locally.

3. So maybe the big pension trial won’t be starting April 20 after all?

4. State Rep. Joe Almeida, arrested this week for allegedly misusing roughly $6,000 in campaign funds, lengthens the list of Rhode Island lawmakers who’ve had trouble with the law in recent years. Almeida joins John McCauley (2012), Dominick Ruggerio (2012), Leo Medina (2012), Robert Watson (2012 and 2011), John Carnevale (2011), Dan Gordon (2011), Christopher Maselli (2010), Gerard Martineau (2007), John Celona (2005) and Paul Kelly (1998). Medina actually held Almeida’s House District 12 seat before Almeida won it back, meaning the district’s representatives have managed back-to-back arrests. Of course there’s also Gordon Fox (2014), though he hasn’t been charged with anything yet, and the list could be expanded to include governors, mayors and councilmen. But hey – who’s counting? (Indeed, one SMP reader advised not to include former lawmakers, because to compile their names would take so much time this might wind up as the Sunday Morning Post.)

5. Ian Donnis reports that unlike various other states, Rhode Island doesn’t regularly audit its politicians’ campaign accounts. Considering the electoral checkbooks of both Rep. Almeida and Gordon Fox have recently drawn the attention of law enforcement, it’s likely there will be some calls for a change of policy there.

6. Rhode Island made a nice cameo – two, actually – during last weekend’s Grammy Awards. First, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (not a typo) performed “Cheek to Cheek” with the famed Providence-born jazz pianist Mike Renzi as their accompanist. Renzi played on their new album and was featured on their PBS special last fall, too. Immediately after the Bennett-Gaga duet, host LL Cool J presented the National Trustees Grammy to 89-year-old Newport Jazz Festival founder George Wein, who was in the audience. “George Wein defined what a musical festival could be with the Newport Jazz Festival, Newport Folk Festival, and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival,” he said. “He’s just a great guy. More than anyone, George set the stage for what great festivals today look like.”

7. Our weekly Saturday Morning Post dispatch from WPRI.com’s Dan McGowan: “Outgoing Education Commissioner Deborah Gist has spent the majority of her tenure in Rhode Island deflecting questions about the performance of individual school districts, but she pulled no punches when it comes to her frustration with the city of Providence during this week’s Newsmakers. ‘What I would say about it is it is hard for us to make progress as a state if Providence is not making progress as a district, because they are such an important part of the state overall,’ Gist said. ‘And I think Providence has a lot of work to do. And I think Providence has to step it up.’ Gist was quick to praise the pockets of success the city has seen – most notably at Pleasant View Elementary School, where principal Gara Field is considered a rock star – but it’s easy to see why she isn’t thrilled with the capital city. Don’t forget, it was Providence that really led the way in pushing back at the state’s high school graduation policy; in some ways, the city’s decision to grant hundreds of graduation waivers to students forced the hand of the General Assembly in passing a bill placing a moratorium on the use of standardized tests in the diploma policy. (For her part, Gist maintains the bill wasn’t needed because so few students actually graduated because of that law change.) You can read more about Gist’s Newsmakers appearance here.“

8. An enlightening read from McGowan: why state lawmakers are allowed to take lucrative municipal judgeships.

9. One more plug for Dan: the quotes in Angel Taveras’s letter to Jorge Elorza about what it’s like to be mayor of Providence, and how to succeed in the job, were unexpectedly candid. Read the story here.

10. The mood at the annual Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce legislative luncheon this week was palpably better than during the Chafee years, and that’s clearly due to business leaders’ high hopes for Governor Raimondo and Speaker Mattiello. “I check in with a lot of people, and people are encouraged,” Bank of America President Bill Hatfield told me. “We’ve got a lot of work to do, and I know we have some headwinds, but we’re feeling a nice breeze at our back.” Someone has to be the skunk at the garden party, though, and at the luncheon that role was played by House Minority Leader Brian Newberry, who warned the assembled executive types that part of Rhode Island’s economic problem is the propensity among some in their ranks to engage in “rent-seeking” at the State House. The focus, Newberry argued, should be on policy changes “that will benefit the business community as a whole, whether you’re a small business or a large business.” He pitched the elimination of the $500 minimum corporate tax as an option, but Mattiello poured cold water on the idea.

11. Congressman David Cicilline is losing his spokesman, Andrew Gernt, who has accepted a job on the re-election campaign of Jacksonville Mayor Alvin Brown. Gernt, the son of State House lobbyist Wally Gernt, had his last day on Friday. Interested in the job? Cicilline’s staff has started collecting résumés.

12. Small world: Stefan Pryor, Governor Raimondo’s new secretary of commerce, and Steve Gerencser, a top aide to Secretary of State Gorbea, both once worked for the nonprofit Partnership for New York City, an association of the Big Apple’s biggest employers.

13. Gordon Fox finally sold his house on the East Side of Providence last month. He got $488,000 for it.

14. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed will be on “Meet the Press” this Sunday morning.

15. Like so many other people in American journalism – or just interested in it – I’m heartbroken about the sudden and untimely death of New York Times media columnist David Carr. He was insightful, inspiring and one-of-a-kind. There are a long list of tributes here; my favorites include Alexis Madrigal’s, Hamilton Nolan’s and Dave Weigel’s.

16. And in honor of Carr, a newspaperman through and through, check out these beautiful vintage covers of the long-gone New York Herald Tribune Book Week form the 1960s.

17. Set your DVRs: This week on Newsmakers – Education Commissioner Deborah Gist. Watch Sunday at 10 a.m. on Fox Providence. This week on Executive Suite – FM Global President and CEO Thomas Lawson. Watch Saturday at 10:30 p.m. or Sunday at 6 p.m. on myRITV (or Sunday at 6 a.m. on Fox). See you back here next Saturday morning.Ted Nesi ( tnesi@wpri.com ) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com and writes the Nesi’s Notes blog. Follow him on Twitter: @tednesi