Ted Nesi’s Saturday Morning Post: Dec. 26

Here's another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com

1. So the Block Island Times is being sold to Michael Schroeder, the man recently made famous in the Las Vegas newspaper controversy. The Journal confirmed it late on Christmas Eve, but earlier in the week co-publisher Fraser Lang wasn’t talking. “No comment,” he told me when I reached out.

2. John Boyd Jr., who leads the corporate relocation consulting firm The Boyd Company, isn’t betting that GE will choose Rhode Island for its new headquarters – but he still thinks the company’s serious consideration of the state is a win. “Everything I am hearing suggests that Boston’s Seaport District is the frontrunner,” Boyd told me in an email this week. But, he said, Rhode Island “will benefit from a branding perspective just for being in the hunt for this high-profile ‘trophy’ project.” Boyd cited three positives for Rhode Island: lower real estate and labor costs than New York or Massachusetts, Governor Raimondo’s emphasis on improving the business climate, and the quality of life locally. “Being a finalist will be an opportunity for Governor Raimondo and her economic development team to leverage and promote the idea that Rhode Island is open for business – much like Tuscon and San Antonio did after losing the highly coveted Tesla ‘Gigafactory’ to Reno last year,” he argued. GE’s decision is expected next month.

3. Something to watch in the new year: how different will the next version of RhodeWorks look from the current one? There has been at least one big change since the Senate passed its version of the tolling plan in June – Congress enacted a new law that will boost Rhode Island’s federal highway funding. The intervening six months have also given outsiders more time to critique the Raimondo administration’s proposal, and to highlight alternatives. Raimondo spokeswoman Marie Aberger said this week that with passage of the new federal law, it “makes sense to take a fresh look at the details of our infrastructure investment plan.” She continued: “Once we work out the details of the compromise plan, we’ll know how much revenue we need to bring in from user fees, and therefore the number of [toll] gantries we’ll need.” (Another issue to keep an eye on: will lawmakers agree to lock in the DOT director’s authority to set toll rates on his own? And would they be able to take back that authority later if it gets codified in the bond documents?)

4. If you unwrapped a new Kindle or iPad on Christmas morning, you can thank Brown University. While there are a number of candidates for inventor of the e-book, Brown professor Andy van Dam and his colleagues did pioneering research on the topic starting in the 1960s, and he is widely credited with coining the term “electronic book.” (Too bad Rhode Island didn’t capture more of the economic-development benefits of their breakthroughs.)

5. A few thoughts on Rhode Island’s latest population numbers … The top-line stability of Rhode Island’s population level masks an ongoing shift in who actually lives here. The state has seen a net loss of almost 26,000 domestic residents since 2010, versus a net gain of 22,000 international migrants. (There have also been about 7,000 more births than deaths.) See Justin Katz for a pessimistic take on that change. Those figures are also interesting in the context of a recent finding by FiveThirtyEight’s Daniel Lathrop that among the states that had the whitest populations in 1970, Rhode Island has seen the biggest surge since then in minority residents, climbing from less than 5% to more than 25%. … Meantime, the new numbers will only reinforce concerns that Rhode Island is likely to lose a U.S. House seat after 2022. If Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea is still in office come 2020, she may want to take a page out of her Massachusetts counterpart Bill Galvin’s playbook; back in 2000 he was credited with helping save a seat for Massachusetts by working aggressively to get the Census to count as many college students and immigrant residents as possible.

6. Some things never change: back in 1942, Life magazine bemoaned “the bad taste and commercialism which has made a mockery of the true spirit of Christmas.”

7. It’s been 10 years since St. Pope John Paul II, in one of his final acts as pontiff, named Thomas Tobin the bishop of Providence. If Tobin remains in Rhode Island until he reaches the Vatican’s mandatory retirement age of 75 in 2023, he will have had nearly two decades to put his stamp on the diocese. That is likely to include a major capital campaign in preparation for the diocese’s 150th anniversary celebration in 2022, along the lines of recent fundraising efforts in the dioceses of Cincinnati ($134 million) and Lincoln ($63 million). “Someday we’re going to have to do another capital campaign,” Tobin said on this week’s Newsmakers. “It’s been a number of years since we’ve done that, and any organization, institution, nonprofit has to do some long-range fundraising.” The 150th anniversary celebration could also include a diocesan synod and a program of spiritual renewal, he said.

9. Rhode Island’s pension shortfall is slightly smaller than actuaries originally forecast it would be at this time. That’s welcome news for state leaders, since a lower unfunded liability means smaller required contributions from taxpayers. But as any investment pro will tell you, past performance is no guarantee of future results. And there are plenty of reasons to keep a watchful eye on the pension fund’s health. For one thing, it still has little more than half the assets needed to pay future benefits. For another, in an era of weak economic growth it’s unclear whether the State Investment Commission can hit its long-term target of 7.5% average annual investments returns (or 4.75% after inflation). The pension fund’s return averaged 7.3% from 1995 to 2015, according to the state’s actuary, and doubts remain about the wisdom of Gina Raimondo’s controversial dive into hedge funds. Another concern: the pension fund is still paying out more in benefits than it takes in from taxpayers and employees annually. So even though the investment return for this calendar year has been slightly positive (a 0.88% gain), the fund’s assets have actually dropped by $326 million since January.

10. Say this for Governor Raimondo: she knows how to get positive attention from elites out of state. The latest example is this column by Washington Post opinion editor Fred Hiatt, which is actually his second tribute to her. Will that sort of positive coverage pay dividends for Rhode Island as a whole, as opposed to just for Raimondo as an individual?

11. Our weekly Saturday Morning Post dispatch from WPRI.com’s Dan McGowan: “If you’re grading Mayor Elorza on his first year in office, it’s safe to say the report card includes mixed results. Start with the positives. He killed it on extracurriculars. The Providence International Arts Festival was easily the event of the year in the capital city and it appears as though it will get bigger in 2016. (The mayor also deserves credit for working with community leaders and state and local law enforcement to bring back Midnight Basketball and to provide fall recreation programming to students for the first time.) While violent crime has ticked up from a record low in 2014, it’s very likely Providence will hit a new low when it comes to property crime this year. Then there are the negatives. The city struggled with math. Administration officials told the state they expected a $27,000 deficit for the fiscal year that ended June 30, but later admitted that the shortfall was actually closer to $5 million. (The deficit caught the attention of both the auditor general and Moody’s.) When it comes to the fire department saga, a restructuring plan the mayor claimed would save the city millions of dollars in future years has morphed into a bitter playground fight complete with name-calling and finger-pointing. And while Elorza maintains the city will ultimately prevail in court when it comes to the amount he has to pay firefighters for expanding their work schedules, there aren’t many lawyers in Rhode Island who share the administration’s optimism. If there was any major surprise in the first year, it would have to be around education. The mayor campaigned on turning schools into community centers and ending social promotion, but the biggest school headlines this year were Superintendent Dr. Susan Lusi’s abrupt departure and School Board President Keith Oliveira publicly criticizing Elorza’s budget.”

12. Allan Fung is gearing up to run for re-election next year.

13. The Boston Globe looks at Providence Journal owner GateHouse’s role in the ongoing Las Vegas newspaper controversy.

14. “No, there has not been a mass shooting every day this year.”

15. A great look at how Hasbro won Disney’s princess business from Mattel.

16. An interesting debate: Reihan Salam argues the U.S. needs to spend more on its military, not less; Daniel Larison counters that Salam’s argument is off base.

17. The LA Review of Books on the tension between Peanuts and Calvin & Hobbes.

