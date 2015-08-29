Ted Nesi’s Saturday Morning Post: Aug. 29

Happy Saturday! Here’s another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com – as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com, and follow @tednesi on Twitter.

1. The coming release of “thousands and thousands and thousands and thousands of pages” of hitherto-sealed 38 Studios court filings has the potential to leave a mushroom cloud over the State House. If nothing else, as Tim White pointed out, the document dump will represent the closest thing Rhode Island has gotten to an independent examination of the notorious deal so far. While it’s possible the documents will only reinforce the (newly revised) established narrative about 38 Studios, it’s also possible they will significantly alter it – and make prominent people look pretty bad in the process. Some are already girding for the PR war over the documents: one major defendant, First Southwest, has retained Patti Doyle (of PawSox fame) to handle the care and feeding of the news media going forward. Meantime, the Raimondo administration is hoping to secure some credit on the transparency front, since its lawyer Max Wistow was the one who moved to unseal the documents back in May. Fasten your seat belts.

2. The odds of the PawSox owners getting their riverfront stadium look longer than ever after this week. Even the team now acknowledges that its initial strategy – announcing the ownership change and the McCoy exit simultaneously, then asking for $120 million from taxpayers – failed spectacularly. “We stumbled badly at the very beginning,” PawSox spokeswoman Patti Doyle told a forum Tuesday filled with vocal opponents of the proposal. But the problems aren’t just in the past. The team has no deal with Governor Raimondo and lawmakers for taxpayer subsidies. The team has no deal with Brown University to buy the land needed for left field. The team has no deal with the city of Providence for a long-term tax exemption. The team has no deal with the federal government to get the 195 land for free. (Far from it: Kate Bramson suggests the feds could charge more than $4 million.) Nor are the problems just logistical; they’re also political. The governor has little incentive to stand shoulder to shoulder with the PawSox owners in support of a new deal so long as all those other issues haven’t been resolved. And even then, it’s far from clear that the new deal will be revised enough to be a political winner. How long before Larry Lucchino and the other owners start to seriously consider a real Plan B – including, perhaps, alternative locations outside New England?

3. Mayor Grebien still hasn’t seen that $65-million McCoy rehab feasibility study.

4. When Governor Raimondo’s suite of economic-development programs passed last spring, most observers thought the final compromise was bad news for the owner of the Superman building, since the Rebuild Rhode Island tax credits for real-estate development got capped at $15 million per project – not nearly enough to renovate 111 Westminster St. So I was intrigued to see an Ian Donnis report on the Superman building this week that suggested the new programs could help the landmark skyscraper after all. “We are encouraged about the incentives that were established in the Commerce budget this past legislation session,” Superman spokesman Bill Fischer told me in an email. “We have been reviewing all of the components of those incentives in order to determine how they may be able to support the redevelopment of 111 Westminster.” Hmmmm.

5. Good news for consumers – gasoline could be under $2 a gallon by Christmas.

6. Sheldon Whitehouse’s trip to Canada this week with Lindsey Graham turned out to be surprisingly controversial. Whitehouse, Graham and Congressman Tom Rice were in Alberta on Thursday to tour the Canadian oil sands in the company of a minister from the newly elected NDP government, a liberal party whose victory in May shocked the country. But an official from the opposition Wildrose Party accused the minister of only deciding to meet with Whitehouse & co. at the last minute, saying he was “shocked and disappointed” that she nearly dropped the ball. He also criticized her for failing to stress the importance of building the Keystone XL pipeline with, in his words, a “top level U.S. delegation.” (Whitehouse was the only Keystone opponent on the trip.) Things seemed to go more smoothly on Whitehouse’s visit to Saskatchewan, where he toured a carbon-capture coal plant with the local premier, who described the senator and his companions as a “group of American political leaders and influencers.” Whitehouse called the plant a “really remarkable opportunity and potential solution” to the “environmental catastrophe that will shame us in the eyes of our grandchildren,” according to a local report.

7. Change of plans: that Aug. 31 Hillary Clinton fundraiser in Newport featuring Congressman Joe Kennedy III and hosted by Clay Pell and Michelle Kwan is now being held at Wyndham, the Newport mansion bought by former Alex + Ani CEO Giovanni Feroce last year for $6.8 million. It’s a somewhat surprising venue, considering back in 1992 Feroce was the Republican candidate for Rhode Island lieutenant governor. (He lost to Bob Weygand.) Feroce also donated thousands of dollars to GOP candidates Allan Fung, Catherine Taylor and Dawson Hodgson during the 2014 election cycle.

8. A few highlights from presidential candidate Lincoln Chafee’s speech Friday at the DNC’s summer meeting, via reporters’ tweets … On why being a former mayor helps, Chafee said, “I see in Lebanon, Beirut the government is about to be toppled because they can’t pick up the trash” (source) … “Chafee said he’s alone among candidates in being a former mayor — but @BernieSanders was mayor of Burlington, VT” (source) … “Chafee says his line about scandals was not meant as a swipe against Clinton, even though audience booed” (source) … “Press was given 15 minutes for Lincoln Chafee Q&A. Questions dried up 7 minutes in” (source).

9. Our weekly Saturday Morning Post dispatch from WPRI.com’s Dan McGowan: “It’s never much of surprise when you see progressive Democrats siding with organized labor in a dispute with management, but the decision by the Progressive Democrats of America’s Rhode Island chapter (RIPDA) to take on Mayor Elorza over his changes to the city’s fire department was noteworthy for several reasons. First, the progressive Democrats and the firefighters’ union aren’t exactly drinking buddies. Last year, the firefighters helped now-Rep. Dan McKiernan take out Democratic incumbent Maria Cimini, a major blow to House progressives. Then the firefighters – like all of the major public employee unions in the city – endorsed Buddy Cianci over Elorza in the mayor’s race. Perhaps most important of all, the progressives didn’t just support Elorza, they went all-in on him early. While Brett Smiley was still trying to carry the progressive torch and then-City Council President Michael Solomon was making the case that policies he helped enact gave him the best progressive credentials in the primary, RIPDA went with Elorza, a candidate with no political experience who wasn’t exactly pumping out liberal policy papers at the time of the endorsement. Part of that may have been a shrewd political call. RIPDA by no means represents the beliefs of all Rhode Island progressives – and the stacked primary helped further fracture the movement – but they picked the candidate they felt had the best chance of becoming mayor. Now they have buyer’s remorse. The group says Elorza pledged to collectively bargain with unions and retirees rather than make unilateral changes. Those close to the mayor are quick to remind reporters that technically Elorza did try to collectively bargain with the firefighters, but he did it after holding a press conference to announce the changes he intended to make with or without a deal in place. Then he made the changes without an agreement. It’s unclear how far the progressives plan to take their gripe, but the next date to watch is Sept. 8. That’s the next time the city and the firefighters are expected to appear in court over how they get compensated for Elorza’s changes.”

10. It never looks good when a newly elected official loses two top aides after less than nine months, but that’s what happened to Treasurer Magaziner this week when chief of staff Andrew Roos and communications director Shana Autiello both announced their departures. (Autiello, oddly, had to announce her exit personally after she was left out of the official news release.) Roos, who held the same post when Gina Raimondo was treasurer, seems to be leaving on amicable terms, likely for a private sector gig – in a statement he went so far as to declare that Magaziner is already “one of the rising stars in the national Democratic Party.” Helps to have known the Clintons since you were born!

11. Governor Raimondo has a surprising fan in Maine Gov. Paul LePage, a Republican and Tea Party favorite scorned by Democrats. LePage recently told Boston radio host Howie Carr he’s been working closely with Raimondo on energy issues. “She’s in it for the right reasons,” LePage declared. “She’s a very bright lady.”

12. And speaking of governors, the National Governors Association is coming to Providence. The NGA will hold its summer meeting in Rhode Island in July 2017, Governor Raimondo and Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced this week. It’s the first time the meeting has been held here since 2001. “We’re excited to bring the nation’s governors to Rhode Island, and we thank Gov. Raimondo for her invitation,” McAuliffe said in a statement. (The Providence firefighters union is already hinting it might try to make mischief if it’s still fighting with Mayor Elorza by then.)

13. The South Street Landing project has a new website with pretty renderings.

14. Political science at its best: “To explain [Roger] Goodell’s behavior, think about dictators such as Kim Jong-un of North Korea.”

15. Best wishes to outgoing Providence Journal editor Karen Bordeleau, who announced this week she will retire next Friday. It’s been a challenging time to run a midsize metropolitan daily, but Bordeleau made some smart moves such as bringing in new writers like Patrick Anderson and Mark Daniels. It will be interesting to see who new owners GateHouse Media and their recently appointed publisher, Janet Hasson, choose to lead The Journal’s newsroom next.

16. “I Can’t Stop Reading One-Star Yelp Reviews of National Parks.”

17. Michael Brendan Dougherty has a grim take on the millennial generation.

18. All of us in the TV news business are heartsick about the senseless murders of WDBJ’s Alison Parker and Adam Ward. I remain at a loss for words about the entire tragedy. Requiescat in pace, Alison and Adam.

19. Set your DVRs: This week on Newsmakers – R.I. Emergency Management Agency director Peter Gaynor; a PawSox update with Ian Donnis. Watch Sunday at 10 a.m. on Fox Providence. This week on Executive Suite – Collette CEO Dan Sullivan Jr. Watch Saturday at 10:30 p.m. or Sunday at 6 p.m. on myRITV (or Sunday at 6 a.m. on Fox). Catch both shows back-to-back on your radio Sunday nights at 6 on WPRO-AM 630 and WEAN-FM 99.7. And you can subscribe to both shows as iTunes podcasts – click here for Executive Suite and click here for Newsmakers. See you back here next Saturday morning.Ted Nesi ( tnesi@wpri.com ) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com and writes the Nesi’s Notes blog. Follow him on Twitter: @tednesiAn earlier version of this post misspelled U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s first name.