Ted Nesi’s Saturday Morning Post: Aug. 27

1. This week’s blast-from-the-past return of Bill Lynch as the Rhode Island Democratic Party’s public face is intriguing for a couple reasons. While Lynch is officially an unpaid special adviser, it’s clear he’ll be acting as a party spokesman in much the same way he did as chairman, a sign Speaker Mattiello’s team felt they needed something more than what they’ve been getting from titular chairman Joe McNamara. The problem is far from new – nearly a year ago Ian Donnis was moved to ask, “Are Rhode Island Democrats facing a vacuum in their messaging capacity?” But legislative Dems have had a run of particularly bad PR lately, and the November election is now just 73 days away, so the problem may have seemed more urgent to Leo Skenyon and company. Also interesting: as noted above, no one doubts Mattiello retains firm control over the state party apparatus, even though the state now has a Democratic governor for the first time in 20 years. For the moment, Governor Raimondo seems content to let Mattiello’s team hold onto the official party’s reins. There are a few reasons for that. Unlike the previous Democrat elected governor, Bruce Sundlun, Raimondo has a four-year term and isn’t up for re-election this year; it makes sense that legislative leaders would be more concerned with party matters when they’re the only ones on the ballot in November. It’s also not clear her aides see much value in getting into a fight with Mattiello over party control when the upside is limited and the downside is clear, particularly since the state party committee’s members are mostly his people. Raimondo also has more than enough money to run a healthy political operation of her own without the party organization. The dynamic will likely begin to shift next year, though, as Raimondo starts to eye her re-election bid – especially if she and Sheldon Whitehouse raise the level of cash for the party coffers that she and Jack Reed did in 2014. He who pays the piper calls the tune.

2. Republican Steven Frias is itching to take on Nick Mattiello in the November election, but first he has to get past his GOP primary opponent, Shawna Lawton. Both candidates were invited to a debate on Friday’s taping of Newsmakers, but only Frias agreed; Lawton has repeatedly said she won’t debate him, tweeting this week, “A Lawton/Frias debate will only weaken the party for the general election.” But that didn’t stop her from issuing a news release ahead of Frias’s solo debate appearance attacking him for being on the board of the Cranston Historical Society, which has accepted the legislative grants he opposes. “I don’t put much stock or weight in anyone who criticizes me but won’t debate me,” he replied, before explaining that his issue is with the way the grant program is administered rather than the groups receiving the money. Most of Rhode Island’s political class expects Frias to defeat Lawton, but with turnout in the Sept. 13 primary likely to be very low, an upset can’t be ruled out – Frias acknowledged as few as 200 voters could show up to the polls for their GOP bout, which is why he’s not taking the primary for granted. A Lawton win would be a wild card for Mattiello, who’d need to use a very different campaign playbook against her than versus the Republican national committeeman.

3. And speaking of Speaker Mattiello, he spent part of this week palling around with his fellow gavel-wielders in Burlington, Vermont, for the 25th annual National Speakers Conference, an event hosted yearly by the business-backed State Legislative Leaders Foundation. Last year the group shelled out $2,000 to pay for Mattiello’s trip to Nashville for the same conference.

5. Governor Chafee took a lot of heat back in 2012 when he filed the 38 Studios civil lawsuit, with some business leaders appalled he was suing a number of the state’s top law firms (following through, sort of, on a campaign-trail threat that scandalized a Chamber of Commerce gathering). But Chafee can claim some clear vindication at this point, with attorney Max Wistow now having secured $42 million in settlements with this week’s Wells Fargo/Baclays agreement. Even after hefty legal fees, that’s provided about $34 million to cover the roughly $89 million in 38 Studios payments – certainly not chump change. Chafee’s legacy on 38 Studios will always be mixed: he opposed the deal, then ignored it as the money went out the door on his watch, then filed the lawsuit after things went south. But the results of the litigation show it’s one aspect of his approach that seems to be paying dividends for taxpayers. The record from the case is also the closest to an independent investigation the state has gotten thus far.

6. Speaking of 38 Studios, our newsroom has filed two open-records requests seeking release of documents from the criminal investigation into the deal. State police officials are waiving their $960 fee for processing the request, at Governor Raimondo’s urging; no such luck with Attorney General Kilmartin, whose office is demanding $510 to even go through the records and denied an appeal to waive the fee in light of the public interest at stake. Tim White has more on that here.

7. Governing magazine’s Louis Jacobson is out with a new ranking of state economies, and the list has decent news for Rhode Island. The state’s position this year is #35, compared with #43 back in 2013. Massachusetts jumped to first place, while Connecticut moved from #49 to #42. Jacobson says the ranking is based on six variables that “offer a mix of static and dynamic measures of the states’ overall economic performance.” (Also important to note: according to Jacobson, “it’s hard to say whether the states in the broad middle have relatively strong or weak economies,” which would include Rhode Island.)

8. Blue Cross’s financial reserves shrank by 22% in the last six months.

9. Dan McGowan has a must-read overview of Rhode Island’s 2016 PARCC scores. He’s also working on a great series of education stories for Back-to-School Week – those will start airing Monday morning on WPRI 12.

10. Wonder if Governor Raimondo and Speaker Mattiello ran into each other down in South County this summer? They each own second homes there located about 10 minutes apart, hers in South Kingstown and his in Narragansett. Senate President Paiva Weed on the other hand should have no trouble avoiding them: her second residence is farther away, up in New Hampshire near Ossipee Lake.

11. One of the biggest state agencies you may never have heard of is the R.I. Health and Educational Building Corporation, or RIHEBC (pronounced “RYE-beck”). It’s a quasi-public body set up 50 years ago that floats bonds on behalf of private nonprofit entities like hospitals and schools for capital upgrades, and it’s issued more than $7 billion in tax-exempt debt since 1967 (not adjusted for inflation), $2.34 billion just in the last decade. The borrowing is repaid by the beneficiaries. RIHEBC’s board recently experienced some leadership changes: chairman James Salome and vice-chairman Ralph Ezovski both left after lengthy tenures, replaced in those roles by Richard Sinapi and Scott Davis. Newly named to RIHEBC’s board is former Bank RI CEO Merrill Sherman, a Raimondo ally who’s been heavily involved in the transformation of the R.I. Clean Water Finance Agency into the R.I. Infrastructure Bank, and former Citizens Bank treasurer Joseph Dewhirst, who was briefly the infrastructure bank’s interim chief.

12. Tim White finds huge variation in how Rhode Island police chiefs handle concealed-carry applications, one of the most contentious issues at the close of this year’s Assembly session. Mike Chippendale, who could be the top House Republican come January, says he’ll be pushing changes again next year.

13. Senator Whitehouse says some of his GOP colleagues are voting for Clinton. Her campaign is also featuring a Fall River company in a new TV ad.

14. John Arnold, the Texas billionaire and former Enron trader who’s lavished campaign cash on Gina Raimondo, made headlines twice this past week. First a super PAC largely funded by Arnold made waves in Florida by attacking Dena Grayson, a Democratic congressional candidate who’s also the wife of liberal firebrand and U.S. Senate hopeful Alan Grayson. Then it emerged that Arnold and his wife had personally covered the $360,000 cost of a controversial aerial crime-fighting program in Baltimore. (Here in Rhode Island, Arnold has given nearly $3 million to fund a new policy lab at Brown that advises Raimondo’s office.)

15. Local boy makes good: Pawtucket native Bruce Percelay, who made a fortune by founding the apartment-owning Mount Vernon Co. of Boston, just donated $10 million to Nantucket Cottage Hospital, said to be the largest family gift of any kind ever given in the island’s history. The company has a local office in Providence and owns the Moshassuck Square apartments in the city.

16. Next year will mark 100 years since the Dominicans of the Province of St. Joseph founded Providence College, at the urging of Bishop Matthew Harkins and with the blessing of Pope Benedict XV. And as you’d expect, PC is organizing a series of events to celebrate its centennial. The festivities kick off Wednesday with PC’s academic convocation, where NYT columnist Nick Kristof will be the keynote speaker. Other highlights include a concert by jazz trumpeter Chris Botti on Oct. 1 (during St. Dominic’s Weekend), an address by historian Doris Kearns Goodwin on Oct. 21, a reflection on improved relations between Catholics and Jews by Cardinal Dolan of New York on Nov. 3, and a visit by “Colbert Report” regular Fr. James Martin on Nov. 15. More events will be added next year, PC spox Steve Maurano reports.

17. What was the worst year in history? 1919? 1836? 1348?

18. “Why can’t we see that we’re living in a golden age?”

Set your DVRs: This week on Newsmakers – Steven Frias, Republican candidate for House District 15; professors Niki Kuckes and Mike Stanton debate whether to open the 38 Studios grand-jury records. This week on Executive Suite – Mike Reppucci, founder and president of whiskey distiller Sons of Liberty Spirits Co.; employment lawyers John Doran and Eric Mack of Littler Mendelson.