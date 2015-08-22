Ted Nesi’s Saturday Morning Post: Aug. 22

Happy Saturday! Here’s another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com – as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com, and follow @tednesi on Twitter.

1. After five years, 38 Studios is still a live grenade that can explode in Rhode Island’s political arena at any moment. The latest evidence was the reaction to our story this week about Gordon Fox’s hitherto undisclosed role in the deal, which quickly triggered new calls for an immediate independent investigation (and new refusals by Governor Raimondo and Speaker Mattiello). Considering the disclosure about Fox was made in a court document filed as part of the state’s 38 Studios lawsuit, it only whets the appetite further for a look at the tens of thousands of documents that have been generated in the course of that litigation. The depositions, for example, are likely a treasure trove of information about how Rhode Island government really works. Will Judge Silverstein release them? The no-nonsense 81-year-old hasn’t made a decision yet, but the smart money is on his answer being yes. And if you thought this week’s headline made waves, just wait until those come out.

2. Back in April, the late Jim Skeffington told me he had a firm timeline for striking a deal to build a new PawSox stadium in Providence – he wanted the state on board by the end of June. It’s now the middle of August, and there’s no chance events will play out at the speed Skeffington wanted. Even Speaker Mattiello, the ballpark’s biggest State House cheerleader, is starting to say the issue will likely get kicked into 2016 – and 2016 is an election year, with all 113 General Assembly members on the ballot. Skeffington was no fool: the closer it gets to election time, the more nervous reps and senators are going to get about voting for a bill that showers millions in taxpayers subsidies on Larry Lucchino & co. How many of them want to walk their districts next summer defending an unpopular, newly approved PawSox deal? The negative mailers write themselves: “38 Studios was strike one. The PawSox deal is strike two. Don’t wait for a third strike – vote him out now!” That assumes, though, the final terms of the deal will be unpopular; if they want the votes to be there, the onus is on Mattiello, Lucchino and Governor Raimondo’s team to come up with an agreement lawmakers can defend.

3. The New Yorker asks a good question: “Are minor leaguers paid legal wages?”

4. Congressman Joe Kennedy will be the headliner at an Aug. 31 fundraiser in Newport for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign hosted by Clay Pell and Michelle Kwan. The event will be at Vernon Court, the Bellevue Avenue mansion owned by Larry and Judy Cutler that also houses their National Museum of American Illustration. Donors who give $1,000 or more can attend a special “Host reception” with Kennedy.

5. If you want to get a sense of what Rhode Island municipalities’ finances would look like without the weight of decades-old unfunded pension promises, look no further than East Providence. Just two years ago Moody’s gave the city a junk bond rating, and talk of Chapter 9 bankruptcy was in the air; this week Moody’s bumped the city’s rating to A2, well above investment grade. A big part of the credit goes to Google – specifically, the $500 million settlement the tech giant reached with federal and Rhode Island law-enforcement agencies a few years back. East Providence’s police department was part of the settlement, and the city won federal permission to pour $49 million of its settlement money into the police and fire pension fund. The result? In October 2012, the pension fund was just 32% funded with $52 million in assets; as of last fall it was 61% funded with $111 million in assets. (Governor Raimondo liked the idea so much she used $15 million of the Google money in this year’s budget to start a pension fund for older state police officers.) Credit for East Providence’s turnaround should also go to the Budget Commission put in place by former Revenue Director Rose Gallogly, which helped improve the city’s financial management. The city isn’t without challenges: there is an $86 million shortfall for retiree health care, to take one example. Hopefully E.P.’s leaders won’t squander the once-in-a-generation opportunity they’ve been given to put their community on a healthy path.

6. Smith Hill is abuzz about ex-Rep. Tim Williamson’s prospects for a judgeship.

7. Johnson & Wales University Chancellor John Bowen says the cooking-minded college is undergoing “a transformation” these days. From the late 1980s through the early 2000s, JWU was focused on growth; over the last decade, though, Bowen says the focus has shifted to quality. The school has increased financial aid, become more selective about which students it admits, raised academic standards and added a variety of new programs. “We’re really bringing the whole university to a higher playing level and a higher quality,” Bowen told me on this week’s Executive Suite. One visible sign of that transformation is the $40-million building JWU is putting up on the old 195 land, which is the first project to actually start there. Bowen is optimistic about what’s to come on the old highway property, as he noted in a high-profile New York Times piece this week. “I know there’s been some criticism out there – that perhaps they’re not moving along as fast – but when I go along ahead and I look at it, I think it’s better to do it right, and you make sure that you get the right mix and the right size plots of land in there,” he said. JWU may not be done buying in the 195 District, either: Bowen said he may consider putting up new student housing there there down the road.

8. Tom Brokaw pens a lovely tribute to his wife of 53 years, Meredith.

9. Another month, another solid jobs report for Rhode Island. The July employment snapshot out this week showed the jobless rate falling to 5.8%, the number of jobs in the state jumping by more than 3,000, and the size of the state’s labor force growing by 1,300. If the trend keeps up and the numbers aren’t revised downward later, it sure looks like good news. But don’t tell that to Governor Raimondo, who likes to accentuate the negative in the monthly report as she works to keep pressure on the General Assembly to pass her various jobs (and tolls) initiatives. “[W]e must not lose sight of the fact that Rhode Island continues to have the highest unemployment rate in New England and we have a long way to go on the road to economic recovery,” she declared this week, singling out the construction industry as a particular concern.

10. Rhode Island native Mark Gallogly, now a wealthy hedge fund executive, isn’t just bankrolling Gina Raimondo’s Brookings Institution study. He’s also donated $340,000 to help Barack Obama build his presidential library.

11. Ken Block has been beating the drum for months about the need for Rhode Island to rein in the amount the state spends on firefighting, so you might expect him to be in full support of Mayor Elorza’s recent staffing changes in Providence. But you’d be wrong. “I think the general idea is right; I think the actual execution of how to get there leaves a lot to be desired,” Block said on this week’s Newsmakers. While Block said his research shows the cost benefits of a three-platoon system, as Elorza is implementing, it also suggests the shift schedule the mayor has put in place to implement it isn’t the best choice. “The standard three-platoon system across the country, most of them are 24 hours on, 48 hours off,” Block said. “Firefighters like that schedule; that’s the safest schedule in terms of injuries.” As Dan McGowan reported this week, Elorza has implemented a 10-10-14-14 schedule that is extremely uncommon nationally. “The most dangerous schedule is the second 14-hour night,” Block said. “That’s when most of the injuries occur.” Another issue Block cited is the so-called “minimum manning” requirement contained in the fire union contract, which specifies that Providence must have 94 firefighters working at all times. “One of the questions I would ask, a basic question, is why is minimum manning 94?” he said. “Is 94 the right number? Should the number be lower?”

12. Looking for a job? The R.I. Department of Administration is hiring a public information officer; salary is $60,540 to $68,548. The Providence Journal is hiring a breaking news reporter; salary is undisclosed. Further afield, the Cape Cod Times is seeking a political reporter; salary is again undisclosed.

13. Turns out working your employees to death isn’t necessarily great for productivity.

14. Rex Nutting argues Jimmy Carter’s presidency has gotten a bad rap.

15. Don’t miss this beautiful two-minute TV piece on Bristol’s farewell to Sgt. McKenna, put together by my colleagues Tim White and John Villella.

See you back here next Saturday morning.Ted Nesi ( tnesi@wpri.com ) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com and writes the Nesi's Notes blog.